Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’

Here's What Elon Musk Said About The Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Proposal With Russia
News broke recently that the United States is considering a prisoner swap with Russia that would see the handover of a Russian prisoner in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner. Here’s what Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk thinks of the proposal. What Happened: Arrested in March 2022, the...
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
White House staff joined call with Paul Whelan's sister after she ripped Biden administration
White House staff joined a call with Elizabeth Whelan on Wednesday to discuss her brother Paul Whelan's detainment in Russia after she told CNN she was furious that President Joe Biden had not spoken with her family.
Jared Kushner claims John Kelly shoved wife Ivanka Trump
Former President Donald Trump's second chief of staff, John Kelly, once shoved Ivanka Trump in a West Wing hallway and then apologized for it, according to her husband, Jared Kushner.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
While chief of staff to Donald Trump, the retired general John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump in a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir. The detail from Breaking History, which will be published in August, was reported by the Washington Post. Kushner, the Post said,...
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Relationship Timeline: Wedding, White House Years and Beyond
An American love story. Ivanka Trump met her husband, Jared Kushner, at a business lunch in 2007, when they were both 25. “They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Donald Trump‘s daughter told Vogue in February 2015 of the commercial real estate broker and friend who brought her and Kushner together. “Whenever we see them, we’re like, ‘The best deal we ever made!’”
Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?
As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
Donald Trump Will 'Turn On Everybody' if He Is Indicted: Mary Trump
Donald Trump would "turn on everybody" if he is indicted, his niece Mary Trump has said. Her comments come as speculation mounts that the former president could be indicted for his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. If that happens, Trump would do everything he...
Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump
Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
Prosecutors say Steve Bannon's offer to testify to the January 6 committee is 'irrelevant' for his contempt of Congress trial
Steve Bannon is ready to testify to the House committee investigating January 6, per his lawyer. But federal prosecutors say that should have no bearing on his upcoming contempt of Congress trial. Bannon's offer is too late and he still hasn't handed over subpoenaed documents, prosecutors said.
Democrats 'worried' that 'diehard' Kamala Harris loyalists are 'virtually nonexistent,' The Hill reports
The Hill reported on Monday that Democrats were worried about a lack of "diehard Kamala Harris loyalists" within the administration after several staffers left the vice president's office. "It’s always been a problem," a former Harris aide told the outlet. "You have to have your people around you." Another White...
Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’
Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
Harris' remark sparks right-wing media outrage. Hear what happened in the room
In a meeting about disabilities, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself by identifying her preferred pronouns and describing her clothing. The remark sparked outrage in right-wing media. CNN’s Brian Stelter speaks with Lydia X. Z. Brown who was in the room with Harris to discuss what really happened during the meeting.
Karl Rove incorrectly claimed there was 'statistically' no way Trump could lose the 2020 election, Jared Kushner writes
Karl Rove assured Jared Kushner Trump couldn't lose the 2020 election, Kushner writes. Kushner recalls Rove calling him on election night 2020 after Trump prematurely declared victory. "He's going to win. Statistically, there's no way the Democrats can catch up with you now," Rove said. Former Trump White House advisor...
New book claims Steve Bannon admitted Trump ‘would lie about anything’
The former White House strategist Steve Bannon has publicly claimed Donald Trump does not lie. But according to sources quoted in a new book, Bannon told aides: “Trump would say anything, he would lie about anything.”. The former president lies “to win whatever exchange he [is] having at that...
Department of Justice says Trump never invoked executive privilege over Bannon
The Department of Justice said Monday that former President Donald Trump never invoked executive privilege over former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who now says he's amenable to testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee while he faces prison time for previously refusing to do so.
'This investigator was offered evidence and turned it down': WaPo reporter
Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig discusses new reporting on how DHS Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari’s office scrapped its investigative team’s effort to collect agency phones to try to recover deleted Secret Service texts this year.Aug. 1, 2022.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins elected to serve as White House Correspondents' Association president
CNN's Kaitlan Collins has been elected to serve as president of the White House Correspondents' Association for the 2024-25 cycle. Collins, who became CNN's chief White House correspondent at the start of the Biden administration, won with 240 votes over the 201 received by USA Today's Francesca Chambers on Wednesday.
