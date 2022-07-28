Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’

An American love story. Ivanka Trump met her husband, Jared Kushner, at a business lunch in 2007, when they were both 25. “They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Donald Trump‘s daughter told Vogue in February 2015 of the commercial real estate broker and friend who brought her and Kushner together. “Whenever we see them, we’re like, ‘The best deal we ever made!’”

