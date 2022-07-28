ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, testifying before Jan. 6 committee

By AOL Staff
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
AOL Corp

Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena

ATLANTA (AP) — As expected, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden's win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’

Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Brittney Griner's trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy

MOSCOW (AP) — Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate has expanded from a tiny, cramped courtroom on Moscow’s outskirts to the highest level of Russia-U.S. diplomacy. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist returns to court on Tuesday, a month after the beginning of the trial in which she could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As the trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced rising calls for action to win her release. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free. Although details of the offer remain shrouded, Blinken’s public announcement of a proposal was at odds with the convention of keeping prisoner-release negotiations tightly under wraps. When American Trevor Reed, serving time for assaulting a police officer, was freed in April in exchange for a Russian drug trafficker, no clues of an imminent swap had emerged.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

California House Republicans, usually in step, split on same-sex marriage as November nears

California’s GOP delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives is generally in lockstep. None of its 11 members voted July 21 to guarantee women’s access to contraception. Two joined Democrats Thursday in supporting a massive semiconductor chip production package. And just one voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

WH physician: Biden tests positive for COVID again

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday "as could be anticipated," his physician said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the president continued to feel well and would continue his isolation measures. "He will continue to conduct the business of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor...
PUBLIC HEALTH

