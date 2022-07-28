Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, testifying before Jan. 6 committee

www.aol.com
Former President Donald Trump had this to say about Saudi Arabia, LIV golf tour and 9/11
On the eve of this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Series event in New Jersey this week, former President Donald Trump spoke about the controversy surrounding the tournament at his Bedminster golf course. That controversy is related to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which provides the financial back of...
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
ATLANTA (AP) — As expected, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden's win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a...
Democrats prepare for showdown over key spending and climate bill – live
Senate Democrats move forward with $740bn legislative package after Manchin agrees deal with Schumer – follow the latest
Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’
Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
Harris' remark sparks right-wing media outrage. Hear what happened in the room
In a meeting about disabilities, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself by identifying her preferred pronouns and describing her clothing. The remark sparked outrage in right-wing media. CNN’s Brian Stelter speaks with Lydia X. Z. Brown who was in the room with Harris to discuss what really happened during the meeting.
Brittney Griner's trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
MOSCOW (AP) — Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate has expanded from a tiny, cramped courtroom on Moscow’s outskirts to the highest level of Russia-U.S. diplomacy. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist returns to court on Tuesday, a month after the beginning of the trial in which she could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As the trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced rising calls for action to win her release. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free. Although details of the offer remain shrouded, Blinken’s public announcement of a proposal was at odds with the convention of keeping prisoner-release negotiations tightly under wraps. When American Trevor Reed, serving time for assaulting a police officer, was freed in April in exchange for a Russian drug trafficker, no clues of an imminent swap had emerged.
California House Republicans, usually in step, split on same-sex marriage as November nears
California’s GOP delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives is generally in lockstep. None of its 11 members voted July 21 to guarantee women’s access to contraception. Two joined Democrats Thursday in supporting a massive semiconductor chip production package. And just one voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
WH physician: Biden tests positive for COVID again
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday "as could be anticipated," his physician said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the president continued to feel well and would continue his isolation measures. "He will continue to conduct the business of the...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be deemed a state sponsor of terrorism after attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Russia to be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism, citing the "deliberate mass murder" of Ukrainian war prisoners via shelling in the separatist eastern region of Donetsk. "Russia has proven with numerous terrorist attacks that it is the biggest source of terrorism in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor...
