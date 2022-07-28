PRESS RELEASE: CAIR-Chicago to Address Police Brutality of 17-Year-Old Bridgeview Minor

www.cairchicago.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
PRESS RELEASE: CAIR-Chicago, Abdallah Law File Complaint Against Oak Lawn PD on Behalf of Bridgeview Minor
(CHICAGO, IL, 8/1/2022) Today, CAIR-Chicago, the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, along with Abdallah Law, have filed a 7-count Complaint against three officers of the Oak Lawn Police Department (OLPD), Chief of Police Daniel Vittorio, and the Village of Oak Lawn in response to the excessive force used in the arrest of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah on July 27th, 2022.
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
Man killed in Rogers Park shooting on Sunday afternoon was also shot 3 weeks ago: source
Note: As of Monday morning, the victim had not been listed as a fatality by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Ald. Hadden’s post on Facebook continues to say the man died. We have emailed her office for clarification. A 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in...
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
Teen's arrest in Oak Lawn should be investigated, says Cook County State Attorney
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is calling for an investigation into a teen’s arrest in southwest suburban Oak Lawn after two Oak Lawn officers were seen last week on video beating the boy.
Murder, electronic monitoring, Chicago’s top cop, an acquittal, guns, pot, a viral video, Lollapalooza, questions about prosecutorial decisions, and a dumbfounded judge. This story has it all.
It’s difficult to imagine a story that better captures the state of law enforcement in Chicago than this one. A man who was singled out by the Chicago police superintendent as an example of an alleged murderer who should not have been released on electronic monitoring, only to be found not guilty six months later, allegedly ran from a crashed car in the Loop on Thursday evening, leaving behind a bag containing $8,000 in marijuana and a loaded handgun with an auto-fire switch and an extended magazine attached.
Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting out of PICU, breathing on his own
He was also able to eat solid food for the first time, which was his favorite: mac and cheese.
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask approached them.
Man, 35, shot to death in Joliet parking lot
There is no threat to the community remains, police added.
Chicago expressway shooting: One person wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford
CHICAGO - One person was wounded in an expressway shooting on Chicago's Bishop Ford on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on I-94 northbound near 130th Street at about 11:40 a.m. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact...
Protesters Gather in Chicago Suburb After Video Showing Violent Arrest of Teen Shared Online
Several hundred people protested outside the Oak Lawn Police Department in Oak Lawn, Illinois on July 28, after a viral video showed police officers punching a 17-year-old boy during an arrest, local media reported. Protesters carried posters calling on people to rally against “Racist Police Brutality.” The protest was organized after a video showing three […]
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Why was teen carrying loaded gun?
Last week, Perri Small, a friend and WVON-AM radio host, Facebooked me, asking what I thought of news reports of an Arab teenager who was beaten by Oak Lawn police?. She noted, sarcastically, I “have no compassion for Black boys.”. I had just heard of the incident, which took...
2 kids safe after father broke into Elgin home, kidnapped them at gunpoint, police say
Elgin police said two children kidnapped by their father during a home invasion early Sunday morning have been found.
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
wcsjnews.com
Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing
Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
Targeted in a Hate Crime Over Kid-Friendly Drag Show, Suburban Bakery Can No Longer Host Public Events
A northwest suburban bakery that was targeted earlier this month in a hate crime after planning a family-friendly drag show was ordered to stop hosting public events because it isn’t zoned for entertainment — a move the store’s owner called a “conspiracy.”. Corrina Sac, of UpRising...
