Chicago, IL

PRESS RELEASE: CAIR-Chicago to Address Police Brutality of 17-Year-Old Bridgeview Minor

 4 days ago
PRESS RELEASE: CAIR-Chicago, Abdallah Law File Complaint Against Oak Lawn PD on Behalf of Bridgeview Minor

(CHICAGO, IL, 8/1/2022) Today, CAIR-Chicago, the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, along with Abdallah Law, have filed a 7-count Complaint against three officers of the Oak Lawn Police Department (OLPD), Chief of Police Daniel Vittorio, and the Village of Oak Lawn in response to the excessive force used in the arrest of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah on July 27th, 2022.
