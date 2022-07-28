Watch: Sauce Gardner Runs Through Drills, Gets Praise From Jets CB D.J. Reed

www.yardbarker.com
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
Myles Turner Responds To Report Claiming He Wants Out Of Indiana: “One Cap, Two Cap, Red Cap, Blue Cap”
Myles Turner has been linked with a move away from Indiana for a long time now. The talented big man was mentioned in rumors placing him in Golden State, Los Angeles and more. In the end, he has stayed with the Pacers, who are entering a rebuilding era right now.
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Notebook: Other Receivers Showing Promise in Passing Game
Five other receivers not named Brandin Cooks have taken the right steps toward earning more playing time with the Texans
Bam Adebayo Opens Up On The Heat Being Unwilling To Involve Him In Trade Packages: "It’s Pat Believing In Me... That We Can Make That Next Step To Bring This City Another Championship.”
The Miami Heat are all about winning championships, and having gone almost a decade without one, they are desperate to get their hands on that Larry O'Brien trophy once again. So, when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and named the Heat as one of his preferred destinations, rumors started to swirl on potential trade packages.
