New mixed-use project coming to corner of Hwy. 79 and Kenney Fort Boulevard following council approval

Austin Planning Commission approves conditional-use permit for cocktail lounge on Rainey Street
The proposed building is 49 stories tall and includes office space, multifamily housing and a restaurant in addition to the cocktail lounge. (Courtesy Sabrina Nunez) On July 26, the Austin Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for a four-story cocktail bar at 80 Rainey St. in the historic Rainey Street district.
Council approaches resolution on 12th Street conflict, but neighbors still dissatisfied
The city came close to settling a monthslong dispute over East 12th Street last week, postponing updates to the Urban Renewal Plan and Neighborhood Conservation Combining District perhaps one last time. With a valid zoning protest petition filed and Council Member Vanessa Fuentes off the dais, Council opted to table...
Bee Cave takes first steps toward building new police station
The Bee Cave Police Department resides in a building that officials say staff have outgrown. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) Bee Cave took the first steps toward building its new police station at the July 26 meeting. Action by City Council authorized staff to request applications for architectural firms for the...
Williamson County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County Expo Center Aug. 3
A series of improvements at the Williamson County Expo Center that broke ground in February will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County representatives, including Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County...
Cedar Park City Council halts changes to future mixed-use development that would have allowed high-density residential
Cedar Park City Council voted to table an amendment to a portion of a 22.5-acre mixed-use development at the July 28 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council voted to table a proposed amendment that would have allowed high-density residential housing on a nearly 10-acre portion of a future 22.5-acre mixed-use development located northwest of the intersection of East Whitestone Boulevard and Toro Grande Boulevard during its July 28 meeting.
City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions
HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
Oaks 35 Apartments coming soon to San Marcos
A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open Aug. 15 at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. The complex will have 100 studio units at...
Round Rock officials approve contract for transportation master plan update
Projects like the Kenney Fort Boulevard project underway in Round Rock are included in the city's transportation master plan. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock officials approved a $574,000 engineering contract with Kimley-Horn for engineering services of the city's transportation master plan update during a July 28 meeting. The Round...
Kyle City Council to vote on noise ordinance for Costco construction
The Kyle City Council is set to vote on a noise ordinance exception for construction on the new Costco on Aug. 2. (Colleen Ferguson/Community Impact Newspaper) Kyle City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance request for construction of the new Costco set to open at 19086 I-35, Kyle, at a meeting Aug. 2. The addition of Costco in the Dry River District was announced in July 2021, as previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper.
Austin City Hall notebook: Housing bond proposal advances; new downtown shelter operator approved
Austin City Council held a regular meeting July 28. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a specially-called meeting to consider several measures tied to reproductive health care, Austin City Council gathered for its first regular voting session in over a month July 28. The meeting's extensive agenda featured a slate of...
Officials OK design contract for Pflugerville wastewater interceptor project
The bulk of the new wastewater line will be along or near Kelly Lane. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Design work is set to begin on a project constructing approximately 15,300 linear feet of new wastewater lines in Pflugerville. At a July 26 meeting, the Pflugerville City Council approved an $860,343...
Round Rock officials greenlight 552-foot wastewater line replacement near Brushy Creek
The Round Rock City Council approved a $221,256 contract to replace a 15-inch wastewater main near Brushy Creek during a July 28 meeting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) The Round Rock City Council approved a $221,256 contract to replace a 15-inch wastewater main near Brushy Creek during a July 28 meeting.
Austin Housing Finance Corp. approves affordable housing proposal for East Austin site
The National Housing Partnership Foundation, Capital A Housing and Integral Care will build a 262-unit development with income-restricted housing and permanent supportive housing at 3513 Manor Road. (Ben Thompson/Community impact Newspaper) On July 28, Austin City Council, as the Austin Housing Finance Corp. board of directors, unanimously approved a proposal...
Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center now open in Southwest Austin after relocation
After spending the last year on hiatus, the business has opened in a new location in Southwest Austin. (Courtesy Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center) Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center has reopened in a new location at 2500 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 101, Austin. With Medicare open enrollment approaching in October, licensed agents at Barajas can offer advice and information to Medicare-eligible people on their prescription and health plans. They connect clients to major insurance carriers, go over options for Medicare Advantage with prescription coverage plans and marketplace health insurance plans for people under 65. The company was previously located near I-35 and Oltorf Street.
Pflugerville's Downtown East project advances to developer solicitation stage
Plans for Downtown East are still conceptual and represent possibilities for the development. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville's Downtown East project—a 29-acre mixed-use development at the northwest corner of FM 685 and East Pecan Street—is set to move forward to its next phase following action from Pflugerville City Council.
Planning and zoning recommends denial of agreement with builder for 775-acre development in Buda, Austin
The Buda Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of an agreement with MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre development proposal off RM 967 in Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Buda Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend denial to City Council of a development agreement with MileStone Community...
Council ratifies emergency water distribution contract from Feb. boil-water incident; Austin Water audit moving forward
Austin spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on water distribution and staffing amid the February boil-water notice. (Courtesy Austin Water) City officials ratified a nearly $248,000 contract for water purchased during February's boil-water notice July 28. The funding was used on an emergency basis in the midst of the citywide...
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
Austin pushes for housing density & H-E-B focuses on e-commerce with Leander center
The Lamar Union building shows how developments are not allow to extend past a certain height based on their single family homes nearby. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) The July 29 episode of the Austin Breakdown digs into Austin City Council's focus on encouraging housing density and H-E-B's newest location, a...
Affordable housing for teachers removed from AISD bond proposal, but not off the table
One of the proposals originally included affordable housing for teachers, but that aspect was removed. The district said the idea may not be completely off the table.
