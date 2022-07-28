New mixed-use project coming to corner of Hwy. 79 and Kenney Fort Boulevard following council approval

After spending the last year on hiatus, the business has opened in a new location in Southwest Austin. (Courtesy Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center) Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center has reopened in a new location at 2500 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 101, Austin. With Medicare open enrollment approaching in October, licensed agents at Barajas can offer advice and information to Medicare-eligible people on their prescription and health plans. They connect clients to major insurance carriers, go over options for Medicare Advantage with prescription coverage plans and marketplace health insurance plans for people under 65. The company was previously located near I-35 and Oltorf Street.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO