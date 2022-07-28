Record Rainfall Causes Flash Flooding In Webster Groves, Rock Hill & Across Region

What was the Webster Groves School District thinking?. Of course, Proposition S is going to cost the taxpayers money. If it is not approved, the prior bonds will be paid off and the school district would reduce its tax rate by the amount no longer needed for those paid off bonds. True, it won’t cost taxpayers more than in recent years, but a “yes” vote does prevent a reduction in the current tax rate.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO