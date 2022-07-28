ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Record Rainfall Causes Flash Flooding In Webster Groves, Rock Hill & Across Region

By Ursula Ruhl
 4 days ago
Area Crime Reports – Published July 29, 2022

• On July 19 at 11:59 a.m., police responded to a movie theater in the 12700 block of Manchester Road for a customer making threats regarding difficulty he had buying tickets online. Though the customer said he was joking, he was refunded for his 2 p.m. tickets and advised he was not allowed on the property.
DES PERES, MO
Kirkwood Fire Department Restructuring

Several firefighters were formally promoted at the July 21 Kirkwood City Council meeting as part of restructuring efforts for the Kirkwood Fire Department. The restructuring created three battalion chief positions, which oversee the captains and report to the assistant chief. The restructuring is part of an effort to improve command structure and the reporting process within the Kirkwood Fire Department. Pictured above are, from left to right: Fire Marshal Robert Sumpter, Battalion Chief Dennis Fischer, Battalion Chief Justin Janes, Battalion Chief Craig Hayes, Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin, Assistant Chief Brian Zaitz, Chief Jim Silvernail, Captain Johnny Johnson, Captain Bryan Kertz and Captain Matt Mathes.
KIRKWOOD, MO
Crescendo Youth Choirs

Crescendo Youth Choirs, formerly known as the Kirkwood Children’s Chorale, is preparing for its second annual Summer Choral Experience next week. The free event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 N. Woodlawn Ave. The afternoon welcomes new and returning singers in grades two through 12, and will include camp-type singing, games and ice-breaker activities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Urges A “Yes” Vote On Webster Schools’ Prop S

Please join me in voting “Yes” on Prop S on Aug. 2 for the Webster Groves School District’s zero-tax-rate-increase bond issue. The needs and projects funded with this bond issue focus on infrastructure, safety and accessibility. The district, with critical input from its Building Advisory Committee, developed a comprehensive plan to address these goals. The list of work that will take place is extensive and every school in the district will be positively impacted.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Douglass Hill Would Have Grown Tax Base

What was the Webster Groves School District thinking?. Of course, Proposition S is going to cost the taxpayers money. If it is not approved, the prior bonds will be paid off and the school district would reduce its tax rate by the amount no longer needed for those paid off bonds. True, it won’t cost taxpayers more than in recent years, but a “yes” vote does prevent a reduction in the current tax rate.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO

