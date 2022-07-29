Laplace’s Demon Speaks: Is Something 'Alive' in Blockchain?

Blockchains are less likely to be hacked than other systems since they are not centralized. In order to launch a 51% attack, hackers or criminals need to control more than half of the computers that are part of the distributed ledger in order to change the chain (this is very unlikely, but not impossible). However, there are still instances of blockchain networks being networked, for example, Axie Infinity's sidechain Ronin was hacked for $650m worth of ETH earlier this year.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO