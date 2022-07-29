Laplace’s Demon Speaks: Is Something 'Alive' in Blockchain?

hackernoon.com
CoinDesk
Ethereum After the Merge: What Comes Next?
At the Ethereum Community Conference in Paris, the Ethereum blockchain’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, shared what he expects for Ethereum in a post-Merge era. Buterin closed the conference by sharing that after the Merge, Ethereum will only be about 55% complete. The Merge refers to when the current proof-of-work (PoW)...
makeuseof.com
What Are the Most Secure Blockchain Smartphones?
Over the past few years, blockchain technology has become incredibly popular in several different industries. Blockchains have the ability to store data securely and transparently and have now even been introduced to the smartphone industry in the form of blockchain smartphones. But what is a blockchain smartphone, should you buy...
Is Building a Real-Time Blockchain Infrastructure Possible
Blockchain has gained too much popularity to remain on the tongue-tips of the majority. But will this innovation indeed change the manner in which we execute later on? The use of technology is still in the Proof of Concept (POC) phase, but it can play a decisive role in the various scopes of businesses and divisions, including banking, finance, insurance, and government.Blockchain can reform different ventures based on a few advantages that the innovation brings to the table, including: speedy transaction.
Is There Still Hope for the Future of Blockchain
In as much as blockchain technology is the key principle of the future of crypto finance and non-financial application, it is, however, faced with some technical issues in adoption to our daily activities. Now unanswered questions about the authenticity of blockchain may linger as to the trade-offs and costs between the centralized and decentralized systems.
Your Complete Guide to Getting A Job On Blockchain
When people hear about Blockchain Technology, they Immediately think it to be difficult to understand and process, because many such stereotypes have been attached to it up till now - A few being; Technical, Developers, Crypto Enthusiast, Hard to Grasp, Complex Fields and so on. The Great News is, That...
JOBS・
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric
The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
How Secure Are Blockchain Networks Today
Blockchains are less likely to be hacked than other systems since they are not centralized. In order to launch a 51% attack, hackers or criminals need to control more than half of the computers that are part of the distributed ledger in order to change the chain (this is very unlikely, but not impossible). However, there are still instances of blockchain networks being networked, for example, Axie Infinity's sidechain Ronin was hacked for $650m worth of ETH earlier this year.
Against the Skeptics: Why the Crypto Crash Isn’t the End of Blockchain
The cryptocurrency and blockchain skeptics are having a field day. Ever since the TerraUSD collapse in May, they’ve been lining up to write crypto’s eulogy, goaded on by the woes experienced by. ,. ,. ,. and other firms. And with bitcoin and altcoins remaining far below all-time highs,...
Trust - The True Innovation in Blockchain?
Do we have a trust crisis? Trust in various institutions such as governments, media, and the medical field has been eroding for decades. Every day, it seems like we come across unscrupulous executives or evasive stories giving us more reasons to distrust corporations and the institutions we have always relied on.
Is "Depopulation" of Cryptocurrencies a Necessary Evil?
First things first, I have to admit that I've struggled with this story's title. I appreciate and respect HackerNoon editors even more. I feel good and confident about writing an interesting story, but I take titles for granted. Just before I start telling you this one, let me quickly share...
Why Merging Blockchain with the Supply Chain Is Good
Blockchain is a system of recording transactions through ledger-backed crypto logged on a network of peer-to-peer computer systems. It is a way to record transactions so that the information can’t be hacked, destroyed, or changed by an outside party. The idea, of course, is to add an extra layer of security to sensitive or important information. Incorporating blockchain into supply chain management may make a significant difference.
No, Bitcoin Is Not Going to Fail!
I recently wrote a piece titled: “Why Bitcoin Will Fail” (source). I republished that same story right here on Hacker Noon, edited the title, and added in “Devils Advocate” because I had a couple of people send me DM’s, or make public comments asking me some variation of ‘do you really think Bitcoin is going to fail? …but …but, I thought you were a crypto-bro..?’.
Top 17 Useful Tools for Ethereum
It is an application that allows you to keep track of such things as viewing statistics and details of different dapps, viewing ratings and statistics of DeFi projects, viewing statistics of different NFT collections on different blockchains, tracking your or someone else’s NFT or cryptocurrency portfolio in 3 networks (Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon), tracking cryptocurrency statistics and many more statistics and ratings in all areas from crypto games to trading platforms.
How Blockchain Technology Is Revolutionizing Fintech in 2022
Blockchain is a robust and secure technology that every business wants to embrace in 2022. It provides benefits like decentralization, cryptographic security, immutability, and tokenization. states that companies like BurstIQ, Filament (IoT), and HYPR (IoT) widely use blockchain solutions like smart contracts and decentralization. The banking sector requires security in...
Maximal (Miner)Extractable Value (MEV) Exploits
Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) is responsible for up to $666 million in extracted value from the Ethereum Network since January 1st 2020. What is Maximal Extraction Value (MEV) According to Chainlink, it is when miners/validators/bots determine the order of when transactions are processed on the blockchain and exploit that power...
Where You Can Go To Create Value And Earn Money With The Blockchain
There are plenty of opportunities to earn and grow as a contributor to blockchain tech even without being a developer fluent in Solidity, Rust or some other complex foreign computer language. To find these opportunities, you really have to know where to look, and it helps to think “outside the box” The work of all types is being sought after by blockchain-based companies. The work can range from simple jobs like making memes to more skilled tasks like poap design or in-depth research articles.
At the Metaverse Frontier – Redefining the Future of Play-To-Earn, and Integrating E-Sports in Block
One of the trendiest gaming business concepts that are sweeping the globe is play-to-earn. This game paradigm is driven by blockchain technology and makes use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi), two of its most well-known verticals. The increase in digital reliance that occurred during the coronavirus epidemic...
