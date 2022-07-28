Texans Have Gained Weight Over the Last Ten Years

keanradio.com
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock. Horned lizards are a threatened species in Texas, but efforts are underway to save our official state reptile: https://bit.ly/HornedLizardMilestone.
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
Wylie Little League Is Heading to Regionals – Join the Send-off on Tuesday
The Wylie Little League All-Stars won back-to-back state titles which means they're about to head off to Waco for the Southwest Regional tournament. We're really proud of these kids and coaches, so let's show that when they leave on Tuesday, for Waco. There will be a send-off for the players,...
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
Roadrunner is newest Texas nature license plate
The latest Texas Parks and Wildlife conservation license plate is a bright picture of a Texas greater roadrunner, tail and crest standing to attention. The plate is the 12th in the TPWD Conservation Plate Program. The colorful nature license plates, most will say, are a welcome change from the drab...
