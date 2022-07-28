ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans Have Gained Weight Over the Last Ten Years

By Rudy Fernandez
KEAN 105
KEAN 105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
keanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
NeighborWho

Things to Know About Living in Texas

Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
Jake Wells

Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
State
Florida State
Tom Handy

Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Valley Morning Star

Roadrunner is newest Texas nature license plate

The latest Texas Parks and Wildlife conservation license plate is a bright picture of a Texas greater roadrunner, tail and crest standing to attention. The plate is the 12th in the TPWD Conservation Plate Program. The colorful nature license plates, most will say, are a welcome change from the drab...
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy