Missourians are working to defeat an abortion amendment in Kansas

www.wemu.org
Related
wemu.org
The next battle over abortion rights is taking place in Kansas
Kansans will vote tomorrow on a state constitutional amendment that could vastly tighten abortion laws. It's the first ballot measure in the country on reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben is in eastern Kansas. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: It was heating up on the...
wemu.org
Flood cleanup is slow going in Kentucky as rescue efforts are still underway
The death toll from flash flooding in eastern Kentucky is now over two dozen. And the governor expects that number to continue to grow significantly in the coming weeks. Cleanup is slow going and rescue efforts are still underway. MARTINEZ: Stan Ingold of member station WEKU in Richmond, Ky., has...
wemu.org
Blood pressure medication, among others, can complicate heat-related illness
Heat waves sweeping across much of the nation have led to more emergency room visits. From New York to Oregon, doctors say the long stretch of scorching temperatures is taking its toll. As NPR's Allison Aubrey reports, heat-related illnesses can sneak up on people faster than they expect, especially if they take certain kinds of medications.
Comments / 0