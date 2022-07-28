ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Missourians are working to defeat an abortion amendment in Kansas

By KCUR
wemu.org
 4 days ago
www.wemu.org

Comments / 0

Related
wemu.org

The next battle over abortion rights is taking place in Kansas

Kansans will vote tomorrow on a state constitutional amendment that could vastly tighten abortion laws. It's the first ballot measure in the country on reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben is in eastern Kansas. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: It was heating up on the...
KANSAS STATE
wemu.org

Blood pressure medication, among others, can complicate heat-related illness

Heat waves sweeping across much of the nation have led to more emergency room visits. From New York to Oregon, doctors say the long stretch of scorching temperatures is taking its toll. As NPR's Allison Aubrey reports, heat-related illnesses can sneak up on people faster than they expect, especially if they take certain kinds of medications.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy