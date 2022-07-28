Amelia Earhart statue joins the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall

www.wemu.org
Kansans embark on statewide civics experiment of abortion amendment vote, outcome unknown
The abortion amendment battle comes to a head this August election day, and if nothing else it proves that civic debate thrives in Kansas. TV ads burble, yard signs protrude and glossy fliers stuff mailboxes from one side of the state to the other. Online forums buzz with the back and forth. Folks chat in […] The post Kansans embark on statewide civics experiment of abortion amendment vote, outcome unknown appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
