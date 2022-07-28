String Of Vandalism Strikes Homes In The Village Of Lakewood

www.erienewsnow.com
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Rockford 13-year-old arrested for murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, […]
5 wounded in shooting at Wheeling home, police say
Five people were shot at a home in Wheeling early Saturday morning, according to police
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police: Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure
On July 28th at approximately 10:30 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the Sunridge Townhome subdivision on Fernwood Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. During a canvass of the area, officers were confronted by a man in an agitated state in lot “D”. The man was swearing at officers and repeatedly refused to return to his home as officers investigated the shooting reports. The man then charged at an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. Several rounds of ammunition and a shell casing were located just outside the offender’s residence. Further investigation led to the recovery of a .357 magnum revolver, a bump stock, and a multitude of ammunition from the offender’s residence.
2 kids safe after father broke into Elgin home, kidnapped them at gunpoint, police say
Elgin police said two children kidnapped by their father during a home invasion early Sunday morning have been found.
Man, 35, shot to death in Joliet parking lot
There is no threat to the community remains, police added.
Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting out of PICU, breathing on his own
He was also able to eat solid food for the first time, which was his favorite: mac and cheese.
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
Crystal Lake man, weeks away from retirement, paralyzed after SUV plows into home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Crystal Lake man has been left paralyzed, after an SUV plowed into his home last week.Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, police and fire crews were called to the 100 block of Heather Drive in the far northwest suburb after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a house and a detached garage.Police said the driver was headed east on Ballard Road and for some reason went off the roadway just past Briarwood Road, hitting the house.The SUV ended up wedged inside the house on the second floor.The man driving the car was extricated by Crystal Lake Fire/Rescue and...
wcsjnews.com
Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing
Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
rockfordscanner.com
Update: Reports Of Multiple Overdose Victims at a Belvidere/Boone County Park. Active investigation…
Update: We briefly spoke with police. They did not release any information on the scene. Were used during the incident. departments were on scene. This is an active ongoing investigation. Hours after the incident,. Several officers remained on scene processing it for evidence. Police had the gazebo area of the...
Police: Suburban man arrested after painting over Pride-styled fire hydrant
GENEVA, Ill. — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly painting over a Pride-styled fire hydrant in Geneva. At around noon, Geneva police responded to the area of Kirk and State on the report of a defacement. Police said a fire hydrant, which was a part of the “Art of Fire” program, was styled to […]
WSPY NEWS
Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
A crash investigation is ongoing.
Church community devastated after Park Ridge mother struck, killed
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A community is grieving the loss of a Park Ridge woman described as a “legend” in her church community and beyond. Nataliya Kasiyan, 42, was struck and killed in an accident Wednesday in Baraboo, Wisconsin. A 30-year-old driver struck her and stayed at the scene, police said. Back at home, Kasiyan […]
One person hospitalized, occupants displaced after fire at Beloit home
BELOIT, Wis. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Beloit home Saturday. Crews were sent to the 1400 block of Sixth Street just after 6 p.m. Beloit Fire Department officials said the home’s occupants were displaced due to the incident and were being helped by the Red Cross.
fox32chicago.com
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
WSPY NEWS
Six teens charged in stolen vehicle incident in Elgin
Six teens are facing charges after a police chase and crash involving stolen vehicles early Thursday morning in unincorporated Elgin Township. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Woodcliff Drive for a report of a stolen black BMW. The vehicle was spotted by police on Route 31 along with another white BMW also believed to be stolen.
