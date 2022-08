Izavion Miller, a 6-foot-6 and 320 pound junior college offensive tackle out of Southwest Mississippi Community College, has committed to play in the SEC. Miller shared on social media on Sunday that he committed to Ole Miss, and added, “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year.” Miller was among the more than 20 recruits to visit Ole Miss this weekend. He was recruited to Ole Miss by Jake Thornton.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO