Changing of the guard at the 114th

NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Essence
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says Cop Attack Is 'Clear Case' For Rolling Back Bail Reform Law
Mayor Adams wants the state legislature to hold a special session to alter criminal justice reform laws and make it harder for people accused of robbery and other offenses to be released on bail. After a video clip obtained by The New York Post allegedly showed a 16-year-old boy punching...
NBC New York
Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours
Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
boweryboogie.com
Shed the Sheds: New Lawsuit to Shut Down the Open Restaurants Program for Good
A contingent of New Yorkers last week filed an Article 78 lawsuit to end renewals of the emergency executive orders that authorize the temporary Open Restaurants program, and to end its operation altogether. On the heels of news last spring that the State Supreme Court nullified any path to permanence...
NY1
'This is a family': Mayor Adams celebrates Sylvia's 60th anniversary
Harlem’s iconic Sylvia’s Restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary Monday, and, in keeping with tradition, a major political player helped honor the small business that’s played host to countless politicos throughout the years. Standing on Malcolm X Boulevard, just outside the soul food joint, Mayor Eric Adams applauded...
Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act awaits Gov. Hochul's decision
NEW YORK -- Lynden Hall, a resident of Canarsie, bought his home in 2007. He was a first-time homeowner optimistic to find a place for him and his brother's family to live.Two years later, in 2009, he went into foreclosure."The mortgage, it was very high and it was very hard for me to keep up with the payments," he recently told CBS2's Hannah Kliger.After years of the loan switching hands and litigation in court, his lawyer, Chidi Eze, filed a motion to cancel the mortgage in 2015. "It's been six years and nothing is going on and the time to file...
wshu.org
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
jcitytimes.com
As Demands for Her Resignation Increase, DeGise Spokesman Says No
A spokesman for Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise has put the kibosh on speculation that she will resign following last week’s hit-and-run, in spite of a report seeming to show that it took DeGise six hours to report the accident to police and calls for her to do so. “Councilwoman DeGise...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Want to be Chief Judge of New York? Submit your application
Chief Judge Janet DiFiore may be stepping down as the top judge in the state, but that has left the door open for another member of the judiciary to step in and it could be one of Brooklyn’s own distinguished jurors. While there is a process in New York...
Man indicted 10 months after victim gunned down for $50K settlement check on LI
A fifth person has been indicted for the Sept. 2021 shooting death and robbery of a man who had just received a $55,000 settlement check.
norwoodnews.org
Memorial Held at Tracey Towers for Beloved Neighbor, Monica Akua
Eight days after the tragic and fatal stabbing of Tracey Towers mother, Monica Akua, neighbors, community members, church friends, and elected officials gathered at the Jerome Park twin-tower housing complex to remember a beloved resident. The memorial follows a candlelit vigil, also held at the towers, in memory of Akua...
therealdeal.com
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
Founder of Harlem-born network of charter schools is going to prison
The Democracy Prep Public Schools network, which has its roots in Harlem, now enrolls some 7,100 students in schools across several states, including New Jersey, Louisiana and Texas. Seth Andrew helped launch highly regarded Democracy Prep Public Schools, then stole from it. [ more › ]
Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD
A man was critically injured in a Brooklyn carjacking Saturday, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached, woke him up and pulled a gun on him, cops said. The duo demanded his cash and wallet, which the victim quickly gave up. Then they ...
Man with assault rifle arrested outside Brooklyn home of Iranian dissident journalist: Reports
Journalist and author Masih Alinejad speaks on stage during the WICT Leadership Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on October 16th, 2018. Police arrested a 23-year-old Yonkers resident who was “behaving suspiciously” outside an unidentified residence over a period of days, according to a complaint. [ more › ]
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asked the […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two women shot in Peekskill
PEEKSKILL – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night that resulted in two women being struck by bullets. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m., possibly near Bohlmann Towers. EMS was summoned to the police department shortly after the shooting to treat two women who had been shot...
Bloomberg
How Dangerous Is NYC, Really?
Violent incidents have jumped in New York City since the pandemic began — and residents, tourists and businesses are getting nervous. But widespread anxiety obscures the fact that crime is still at decades-long lows. A rash of high-profile incidents in subway stations and tourist hubs—and an outspoken new...
Mid-Hudson News Network
National Night out returns to the Valley
MID-HUDSON – National Night Out, the annual event to bring the police and community together in a festive atmosphere, will be taking place in many communities across the Hudson Valley on Tuesday, August 2. In Poughkeepsie, the event will be held in front of city hall from 5 p.m....
