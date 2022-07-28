ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Watch: Cars get stuck in a foot of hail in Colorado

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hFyG_0gwu7iPP00

ESTES PARK, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Hail as deep as snow flooded the streets of Estes Park , Colorado, on Wednesday night as the monsoon surge pushed into the state.

Hail as deep as one foot was reported in the town’s downtown area, causing some vehicles to get stuck.

Video from Chelsea Stills shows people, some wearing shorts, using shovels and fishing nets to try to dig cars out from the hail.

“This is July, almost August,” Stills said.

At one point in the video, six people tried and failed to push a car out of the hail. Later in the video, people could be seen cheering as one car was freed.

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 8 in Kentucky

KDVR meteorologist Chris Tomer said below is a look at the radar at the time of the thunderstorm and hail around 10 p.m. Tomer said radar estimated the thunderstorm reached 47,000 feet vertically into the atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJCkR_0gwu7iPP00

Snowplows and front loaders were used to clear the hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7PPW_0gwu7iPP00
Hail is plowed from Estes Park (Courtesy of Kirby Hazelton)

Tomer said afternoon thunderstorms were likely Thursday across the mountains, foothills, Denver, and the Front Range. Any single thunderstorm can drop one inch of rain in 30 minutes, which creates a flash flood risk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Authorities find missing teenage boy in Rawah Wilderness

A search for a 14-year-old Berthoud boy concluded with good news. Officials in Larimer County say the boy was found after he wandered away from his camping group late Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the Rawah Wilderness, which is a remote area in the northwestern part of the county. The group was a little over 6 miles northwest of the West Branch Trailhead off County Road 103.Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, crews found the boy "tired and dehydrated" about five miles from the West Branch Trailhead. It's not clear how he ended up there, but he was escorted out on horseback.The sheriff's office sent out a news release early Thursday afternoon saying the leader of the camping group sent an SOS signal from a GPS device on Wednesday night after several hours of searching for the boy proved to be unsuccessful.Further information about the boy's rescue has not been released.Searchers have been using thermal imaging and night vision to try to locate Hallman. They aren't asking for the public's help with the search at this time.
BERTHOUD, CO
WATE

WATE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy