Unsolved: Winter Haven police canvas neighborhood where shooting at Fourth of July party killed father of 2

Man killed in Apopka shooting, police say
APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the 800 block of S Robinson Avenue. According to the police, there was a dispute between persons known to each other. The report says a 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound during the dispute. He was...
Man found dead in Orlando parking lot had 'traumatic injuries,' deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man that was found dead in an Orlando parking lot Sunday afternoon had "traumatic injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said they were called out to the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue around 1 p.m. and found 39-year-old Wingly St Wil dead inside a car.
'It was like a stampede': Florida woman grazed by bullet in downtown Orlando mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman grazed by bullets describes the moment shots were fired in downtown Orlando early Sunday morning. Police said seven people were injured after a large fight ended with someone shooting into a crowd. Taliyah was on her way home after celebrating a friend's birthday when the...
'It was madness': Florida woman celebrating birthday in downtown Orlando when she was shot in mass shooting
'It was madness': Woman shot in downtown Orlando was there celebrating her birthday. Jaimy was with friends in downtown Orlando over the weekend to celebrate her 23rd birthday when someone started shooting, and Jaimy suddenly found herself among seven people who were shot, and dozens of others running. "I remember moving my foot in my shoe and it was just filled with blood," she told FOX 35.
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
Downtown Orlando shooting: City to add controlled security checkpoints near bars and restaurants, mayor says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Security checkpoints will be added to downtown Orlando – possibly as soon as this weekend – after a mass shooting early Sunday in the entertainment district left seven people injured, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said Monday. Watch his press conference in the player above. "That...
Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Seven people are hurt after someone began shooting during a large fight in downtown Orlando early Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. in the area of Wall Street Plaza – a complex of bars, restaurants and nightclubs – near South Orange Avenue, as the venues were closing.
Massive fire at Lake County home suspected to be arson, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters quickly put out a massive fire that broke out at a Lake County residential building in Montverde overnight. In a video shared on Facebook, crews with both Clermont and Lake County fire departments were seen arriving at the home as flames blazed through its roof.
FHP: Orlando man killed in crash that shut down I-4 for hours in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 4 in Seminole County early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer stopped eastbound on I-4 near County Road 46A for...
FHP: Person dead after being struck twice by vehicle in Osceola County
Osceola County, Fla. - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Osceola County on Saturday morning, and then struck a second time by another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to the incident report, the person was standing in the middle of the on-ramp from Marigold...
5 new schools to open in Orange County this month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods. The new schools will increase the total number of public schools...
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
Oviedo Mall redevelopment: City approves plans to demolish part of mall to build luxury apartments
OVIEDO, Fla. - With rising rental rates and limited options, the city of Oviedo approved a plan to turn part of a mall into luxury apartments, where people of all ages can live. It used to be the old Macy's store, but it will soon be a place where people...
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Heat index soars; here's how it will get tomorrow
WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Tuesday, we're back to the numerous afternoon thunderstorms after a dry and hot weekend. Main concerns will be torrential rain, deadly lightning and gusty winds. One or two may go severe, but the overall chance is <5%. WHAT...
UCF football: Fall camp opens with quarterback competition
It's been a while since UCF football entered fall camp without a starting quarterback. This year it's sophomore Mikey Keene and Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee, battling for the starting role under center.
