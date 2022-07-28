ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Unsolved: Winter Haven police canvas neighborhood where shooting at Fourth of July party killed father of 2

By FOX 13 news staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Man killed in Apopka shooting, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the 800 block of S Robinson Avenue. According to the police, there was a dispute between persons known to each other. The report says a 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound during the dispute. He was...
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead in Orlando parking lot had 'traumatic injuries,' deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man that was found dead in an Orlando parking lot Sunday afternoon had "traumatic injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said they were called out to the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue around 1 p.m. and found 39-year-old Wingly St Wil dead inside a car.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'It was madness': Florida woman celebrating birthday in downtown Orlando when she was shot in mass shooting

'It was madness': Woman shot in downtown Orlando was there celebrating her birthday. Jaimy was with friends in downtown Orlando over the weekend to celebrate her 23rd birthday when someone started shooting, and Jaimy suddenly found herself among seven people who were shot, and dozens of others running. "I remember moving my foot in my shoe and it was just filled with blood," she told FOX 35.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Winter Haven, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Seven people are hurt after someone began shooting during a large fight in downtown Orlando early Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. in the area of Wall Street Plaza – a complex of bars, restaurants and nightclubs – near South Orange Avenue, as the venues were closing.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Massive fire at Lake County home suspected to be arson, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters quickly put out a massive fire that broke out at a Lake County residential building in Montverde overnight. In a video shared on Facebook, crews with both Clermont and Lake County fire departments were seen arriving at the home as flames blazed through its roof.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
fox35orlando.com

5 new schools to open in Orange County this month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods. The new schools will increase the total number of public schools...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Independence Day#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
fox35orlando.com

'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Heat index soars; here's how it will get tomorrow

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Tuesday, we're back to the numerous afternoon thunderstorms after a dry and hot weekend. Main concerns will be torrential rain, deadly lightning and gusty winds. One or two may go severe, but the overall chance is <5%. WHAT...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

UCF football: Fall camp opens with quarterback competition

It's been a while since UCF football entered fall camp without a starting quarterback. This year it's sophomore Mikey Keene and Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee, battling for the starting role under center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy