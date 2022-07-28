Ila Coleman (final arrangements)

kilj.com
Related
kilj.com
Kay Messer
Kay Carol Messer, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Southeast Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, IA. Kay was born January 21, 1947 in Mount Pleasant, IA. She was the daughter of William Arthur and Anna Jane (Enness) McTee, Sr. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1965. Kay earned an Associate’s Degree from Southeastern Community College and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Western Illinois University. Kay furthered her studies at St. Ambrose University, working towards a master’s degree.
kilj.com
Paula M. Wagner
Paula M. Wagner, 62, of Winfield passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Service times will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com. Murphy...
kilj.com
Gladys J. Burnham (final arrangements)
Gladys J. Burnham, 96, of Lockridge passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the First Augustana Lutheran Church in Lockridge with Rev. Jerleen Schlesser officiating. Burial will follow in the Lockridge Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 6 to 7:30 that evening. Memorials may be directed to the First Augustana Lutheran Church or to the Lockridge Cemetery in her memory.
kilj.com
Danville City Council Meeting Agenda
Call to order, immediately following the City/Trustee meeting. Accept or amend the agenda. Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
Comments / 0