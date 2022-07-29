ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taurus—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Adjusting To Some Big Changes, So Be Patient

By Roya Backlund
 4 days ago
If you’re starting off this month feeling all out of sorts, it’s no wonder! Your Taurus August 2022 horoscope wants to remind you that you’re still dealing with so many unexpected turns, so give yourself time to adapt to the changing tides. You’re leading a revolution right now, so continue manifesting the future you believe in.

On August 1, Mars in Taurus will join forces with Uranus—planet of rebellion —which will add a layer of intensity and independence to your life. However, you can trust in the process, because you’re still processing the fact that Uranus collided with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus at the tail end of July. Big things are in store for you, and sometimes, life throws a curveball at you in order to get your attention! Luckily, as Venus—your ruling planet —enters your fourth house of home and family, it will remind you what truly matters. Sometimes, the act of returning to your roots and giving yourself a break from the public eye can be the most healing thing of all!

However, when a full moon in Aquarius lights up your ambitious 10th house on August 11, you may be forced to make a major announcement. Your career, as well as your overall reputation and social standing, may be a source of motivation for you in this next phase of your life. It’s time to recognize what is and isn’t working in your career, because in order to feel passionate about your work, you need to feel passionate about what you’re working towards!

This month, you’re learning that not everything is in your control (and that’s OK)! Even though you’ve been adjusting to several changes, you’ll gain some major clarity when Mercury in Virgo forms a trine with Uranus in Taurus on August 16. Not only will your creative instincts come alive, but you’ll come up with genius ideas that go against the grain. Although you tend to be a creature of habit, you’re realizing that shaking things up can actually be the best possible solution to a problem.

When the sun enters fellow earth sign Virgo on August 22, all the challenges and difficulties you’ve experienced will feel worth it. After all, this is when the sun will activate your fifth house of fun and pleasure, encouraging you to let go of your worries and actually find time to enjoy yourself! As a new moon in Virgo brings the month to a close on August 28, you’ll be in a beautiful position to dive into something you’re passionate about. If you’re in the mood to create your next artistic masterpiece, now’s the time!

