ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Gemini—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Focus On Building The Life *You* Want To Live

By Roya Backlund
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FestP_0gwtuhJh00

Click here to read the full article.

You might be processing so many strange thoughts and revelations as this month begins, Gemini. After all, your Gemini August 2022 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity to follow your intuition! As aggressive Mars joins forces with unpredictable Uranus in your subconscious 12th house on August 1, you may discover secrets and hidden truths that blow your mind. Don’t be impulsive with this information, because it deserves to be treated with sensitivity.

You may be feeling more sensitive and sentimental this month. As Mercury—your ruling planet —enters your private and personal fourth house on August 4, encouraging you to let love and kindness inform your actions. Now’s the time to make yourself and your loved ones feel more at home. However, as Venus enters your third house of communication on August 11, your social life is also becoming a greater source of excitement! This will inspire you to engage in flirtatious conversations with potential lovers and to make plans with the many friends who wish you had more time for them.

In fact, as a full moon in Aquarius expands your perspective on August 11, you’re coming to terms with so many of the opportunities you’ve been overlooking. Embrace an open mind and tap into your need for adventure! Don’t get bogged down by the tiresome details when the big picture looks so beautiful.

Some of the heavy thoughts you’ve been struggling to process will gain some clarity by August 16. This is when ingenious Mercury will trine innovative Uranus, urging you to lean into forgiveness and away from harboring resentments. Forgiveness is not about letting someone back in, but about choosing to no longer allow their drama to get to you. However, once aggressive Mars enters Gemini on August 20, you might feel far more passionate, hot-headed and quick to anger. Harness this rising energy and allow it to bring you confidence, not destruction!

Once your clever and quick-witted planetary ruler—Mercury—enters fellow air sign Libra on August 25, you’ll be in a much lighter and more enjoyable headspace. As Mercury enhances your fifth house of hobbies and artistic endeavors, you might be in the mood to express yourself in a more colorful way. Don’t ignore your creative instincts! And when a new moon in Virgo brings the month to a close on August 27, it will encourage you to nurture your personal life with some well-deserved TLC! You deserve to know that you belong. You need to know you are loved. Forget about cultivating an image of prestige and notoriety and focus more on finding inner success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0gwtuhJh00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)

Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022

Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Social Life#Mars#Make Yourself#Mercury#Clari
NYLON

Your August 2022 Horoscope Brings An Explosion Or Two

If you’re reading this after August 1, then congratulations: We’ve survived. The month opens with an epochal, explosive conjunction, featuring the battling planet Mars, the chaos-bringer Uranus, and the moon’s north node, in Taurus together for the first time since 325 B.C. Count on revelation and reinvention in the arenas of currency, the carnal, and gender, and, unfortunately, the powers afforded to modern autocrats. But it’s not all doom for the sake of it: Uranus and the north node seek to lead us into the future, however violent the crossing. The systemic breakdowns to come will activate our individual engine power. We’re in for a change of bosses. Are you ready to accept the gig?
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 8/01/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Going back to work for a company you left isn't a sign of defeat. It's actually a feather in your cap when a former employer offers to pay top dollar. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Gasoline is thrown on an already incendiary situation...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection

Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Contains An Important Clue About Your Future, So Pay Attention

Click here to read the full article. Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 1 to August 7 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected

Click here to read the full article. Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it’s all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you’re starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won’t help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your August Horoscope Wants To Show You Who You Can Trust & Who You Should Avoid

Click here to read the full article. You’re going through a lot right now, Scorpio! Trust your gut, because if something feels off, it probably is. Your Scorpio August 2022 horoscope begins on a rough note, because you’re still dealing with shakeups, breakups and makeups. Not every relationship is meant to last forever, so settle for nothing less than what you deserve. As Mars—your ruling planet—joins forces with erratic Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships on August 1, you’re beginning the month knowing that some of your relationships may not be on sturdy ground. Chances are, you’re sick of being...
Austonia

Leo season: See your horoscope for the coming month

This Leo season will likely feature some collective shocks, shaking and trembling, but this same surge can lead to individual breakthroughs and upgrades.Shortcuts: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesAround the new moon on the 28th, we’ll have an opportunity to recognize where we need to give a humble oomph to renovate some aspects of our life. If we don’t give this a burst of momentum and make some serious progress into it, our full moon on the 12th will be particularly heavy, but if we pass that test, we can feel much more masterful...
StyleCaster

Capricorn—Your August Horoscope Predicts A Wild & Unexpected Shift In Your Love Life

Click here to read the full article. If you’re dealing with ups and downs in your relationships, it’s no wonder. After all, your Capricorn August 2022 horoscope is filled with opportunities for your love life to evolve. Even though you’re an earth sign who loves stability and predictability, these unexpected shifts are about to make things *much* more exciting. As the month begins, you may feel overwhelmed by the changing tides (at least when it comes to your romantic affairs). When passionate Mars forms a conjunction with erratic Uranus in your fifth house of lust and love, you may discover that...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Means Business, Because It’s Time To Take Your Goals Seriously

Click here to read the full article. While it’s natural to want to keep the party going as the summer heats up, but your horoscope for the week of July 11 to July 17 may have other plans! As this week begins, the moon—ruler of your subconscious—will call on you to use some emotional maturity, especially when balancing work and play. And according to gravity, what goes up must come down! You’re experiencing this pressure on a cosmic level, starting on Monday as the moon forms a sextile with responsible and time-managing Saturn. Luckily, you have time for both business...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Leo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Go All Out & Celebrate Your Solar Return In Style

Click here to read the full article. You’re the star of the show and one of the most famous zodiac signs of all time, Leo. Everyone wants to know how you’re celebrating your solar return, so let your Leo August 2022 horoscope be your guide to success this month. And even though challenges lie ahead, remember that diamonds are only produced under pressure! As passionate Mars joins forces with innovative Uranus on August 1, it will send electricity straight through your 10th house of career and public image. This will inspire you to make a drastic change to your overall brand,...
POPSUGAR

Your July 24 Weekly Horoscope Says Something's About to Change in a Big Way

The sun is blazing through the heart-centered sign of Leo, where it's celebrated for glimmering the brightest. In addition to being the center of our solar system as well as this fixed fire sign's planetary ruler, this ever-glowing luminary is a representation of our life force — and your July 24 weekly horoscope is urging you to step into the light.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Pisces—Your August Horoscope Is Reminding You That Communication Is Key, So Be Honest

Click here to read the full article. If you’re getting into more arguments than you can count this month, you can blame it on astrology. After all, your Pisces August 2022 horoscope indicates that you may find yourself all wrapped up in a feisty quarrel, especially when it comes to your friends, siblings and neighbors. Take harsh words with a grain of salt, because apologies are already in the works. On August 1, Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with erratic Uranus in your third house of communication, which could lead to a rude encounter that triggers your defense mechanism. Remember—words are...
MindBodyGreen

What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For Wednesday's Full Super Moon

Each zodiac sign is affected by planetary motions in different ways, and this month's full super moon in Capricorn is no exception. Here's what each sign needs to know for the upcoming moon falling on Wednesday, July 13, at 2:37 p.m. EDT, according to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. (Don't forget to check your sun and rising signs!)
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Ignore The Haters, Because You’re On Fire

Click here to read the full article. Prepare for disruptions and disturbances, Sagittarius! After all, your Sagittarius August 2022 horoscope says you might be feeling incredibly disorganized as the month begins. You may even be feeling tired and more scatterbrained than usual. Blame it on the fact that driven Mars will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your sixth house of day-to-day activities on August 1, which could force you to throw away your whole routine and start from scratch. However, change isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, as seductive Venus forms an opposition with Pluto in your second house...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aries—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Let Loose & Have Fun, Because Life Is Short

Click here to read the full article. If you’re hoping for smooth sailing and lazy summer vibes, think again. Your Aries August 2022 horoscope kicks off with a bang, so brace yourself for a moment of unpredictability. Because Mars—your ruling planet—is joining forces with unpredictable Uranus on August 1, you may start the month off with an unexpected shift in your financial status. You might even make a snap decision to purchase something exciting, but impractical. Remember—buyer’s remorse is real! By August 7, you might feel as though you don’t access to the resources you need, especially when it comes to...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

60K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy