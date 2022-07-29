Sagittarius—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Ignore The Haters, Because You’re On Fire

Click here to read the full article.

Prepare for disruptions and disturbances, Sagittarius! After all, your Sagittarius August 2022 horoscope says you might be feeling incredibly disorganized as the month begins. You may even be feeling tired and more scatterbrained than usual. Blame it on the fact that driven Mars will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your sixth house of day-to-day activities on August 1, which could force you to throw away your whole routine and start from scratch.

However, change isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, as seductive Venus forms an opposition with Pluto in your second house of self-worth on August 8, you may find yourself all wrapped up in a power struggle as the month begins. If you feel the need to gain control over a situation—or someone else is attempting to gain control over *you*—try to recognize that there will be no winners in this situation. Don’t allow yourself to stoop to their level! When Venus—planet of love —enters your adventurous and open-minded ninth house as of August 11, it will remind you not to sweat the small stuff. There’s a whole world out there filled with opportunities for everyone to reach the finish line. Keep the big picture in mind!

When a full moon in Aquarius takes place on August 11, it will light up your third house of communication and force you to have a conversation that needs to be had. It’s time to speak your truth and allow your words to reflect your intentions. In fact, you may stumble upon some hot gossip that truly blows your mind. But remember, with greater insight comes greater responsibility, so treat this information with the sensitivity it deserves.

By the time Venus joins forces with Jupiter in Aries on August 18, it will encourage you to let loose and have a good time. After all, Jupiter is still bringing luck and love to your fifth house of passion and romance, inspiring you to embrace the affection you deserve. Admirers are surrounding you and appreciating you, so lean into the extra attention you’re getting!

However, keep in mind that with more exposure comes more complications. After all, as aggressive Mars enters your seventh house of allies and enemies on August 20, it may intensify the level of conflict you’re dealing with in your relationships. Don’t let someone treat you like a punching bag, even if your instinct is to be nice anyway. You’re a bold and fierce Sagittarius—never forget it! As a new moon in Virgo brings the month to a close on August 27, it will encourage you to take your goals seriously, especially when it comes to your career. If you’re surrounded by haters who aim to sabotage your success, it’s time to leave them behind. After all, you’re going places!