Pearl Mayor Jake Windham’s claims about chase suspect debunked by Hinds County officials

WLBT
JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds County...
Man wanted in Fondren Fuel burglary case
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a burglary. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the man burglarized Fondren Fuel on Sunday, July 31. Anyone with information about the man can call JPD at (601)-960-1278 or call Crime […]
Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
WAPT
Jackson police investigate city's 84th homicide of 2022
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 84th homicide of 2022. Police said people reported hearing shots fired Sunday in the area of Lee Drive and Cameron Street. When they went down to the area at about 5:30 p.m., they found a man who had been shot to death.
Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
Yazoo Co, MS – Two Children, Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in ATV Accidents in Satartia
Yazoo County deputies and additional responders were called to the scene when two children were injured in an ATV rollover just outside of Satartia. While trekking through the woods to access the accident scene, one of the deputies was also injured in a separate ATV accident. The circumstances leading to...
Man shot, killed during robbery on First Avenue
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened on First Avenue on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said London Lyols, 23, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown man near Prentiss Street. They said Lyols was robbed of several ounces of marijuana. […]
Vicksburg man on bond after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone
A Vicksburg man was taken into custody by Warren County Authorities last Thursday after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, Tavon Tiey Carson, 26, of Vicksburg, was stopped by Sheriffs Detective Jeff Meritt just after 3:30 p.m. on Letitia Street, inside the city.
WAPT
Hinds County judge overturns two guilty verdicts
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men who were found guilty of misdemeanor simple assault had their convictions overturned in the County Court of Hinds County. The Northside Sun reported Allan Grant Sliders and Bryan Peden were found guilty in Jackson Municipal Court of simple assault against Matthew Robert Camp in 2021. Special County Court […]
News Channel 25
Man arrested after fatally crashing into USPS vehicle, killing employee
PEARL, Miss. — Pearl police reported the arrest of a young man after crashing into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle causing fatal injuries. Police arrested Brandon Andrews, 20, after causing a high-speed car chase after an attempted traffic stop and crashing into a Postal Service employee who succumbed to his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Madison Co, MS – Oil Tank Explosion Leaves Six With Severe Burns in Kearney Park
At least six people sustained burns on more than half of their bodies. One worker was burned over 100% of their body, according to the Madison County Fire Coordinator. Two of the victims were med-flighted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for immediate treatment. As of Friday, the cause...
Vicksburg, MS – Injury, Power Outages Follow Single-Vehicle Collision With Utility Pole on Oak Ridge Rd
According to a local source, an elderly driver lost control of his vehicle, veered off the roadway, and crashed into a utility pole. One of the vehicle’s occupants was transported from the scene by Emergency Medical Services in unknown condition. Entergy Mississippi stated that nearly 700 customers were currently...
WTOK-TV
JPD responds to an accident; finds a man shot to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating its latest homicide, which occurred Friday morning near McDowell Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Police say they received reports of an accident on the I-55 Frontage Road near McDowell. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses, who said a...
WTOK-TV
Clinton kidnapping suspect returns to face local charge
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man who was arrested in Meridian after being wanted by Clinton police for kidnapping is now back in Lauderdale County. Jason Patrick Fleming, 37, was arrested July 24 on State Boulevard after Clinton police said he took his 15-year-old daughter and came to Meridian. Officials said Fleming had a firearm with him when he was arrested. He is facing a local charge of felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.
Person found shot in crashed car off I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An individual was found shot inside a crashed car off of Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, July 29. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said officers responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m. near the Interstate 55 North Frontage Road and McDowell Road area. A witness told officers that a […]
WLBT
Crystal Springs man drowns in Pearl River, sheriff says
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 55-year-old man from Crystal Springs has drowned in the Pearl River, according to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley. The sheriff said crews recovered the body of Gregory Bradley around 6 a.m. Saturday. Investigators first received a 911 call to Ayers Lane in Crystal Springs...
Oil tank explosion severely burns Mississippi workers
Several workers suffered severe burns following a Friday morning explosion in central Mississippi. The explosion happened at a salt water disposal site in Madison County, WLBT-TV reported. At least six people sustained burns on at least 50% of their bodies, with one being burned from head to toe, said Minor...
Misdemeanor holding facility to be ready in October
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s misdemeanor holding facility that was expected to be ready in August is now expected to be ready in October. The Northside Sun reported the facility has enough room for about 180 beds. It’s being built on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, which is less than a […]
Jackson to auction off vehicles on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a public auction of abandoned and stolen vehicles on Saturday, August 6. Some of the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. More than 100 items from the evidence vault from the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) will also be […]
