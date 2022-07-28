News about WeHo’s Block by Block ambassador causes concern

beverlypress.com
'Atheist Street Pirates' tracking, removing illegally posted religious signs
LOS ANGELES — Spearheaded by Atheists United Executive Director Evan Clark, the “street pirates” are a volunteer group that tracks (using public online reporting), investigates and removes illegally posted religious signs from public spaces in the Los Angeles area. The group has formed an alliance with the...
The Sheriff Strikes Back
WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
L.A. Weekly
Abortion Rights Protesters Pour Fake Blood Over LACMA’s ‘Urban Light’ Sculpture
One of Los Angeles’ most recognizable art installations was vandalized Thursday after abortion rights activists poured fake blood over LACMA’s ‘Urban Light’ display. The multi-beam sculpture is typically a backdrop for tourist photos, but on Thursday, roughly 25 protesters from the “Stand Up 4 Abortion Rights” and “Vets Rise For Roe” organizations made it their backdrop for a demonstration that included buckets of blood-like liquid and chains to attach themselves to light posts.
Sixth Street Bridge: Councilman calls out 'inexcusable, immature, self-absorbed behavior'
LOS ANGELES - Bemoaning the "rude, inexcusable, immature, self-absorbed behavior" that has forced multiple closures of the Sixth Street Bridge, Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León said Friday that people painting graffiti, doing donuts in their cars and even getting haircuts on the bridge since it opened three weeks ago in his district need to start acting more maturely.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
Eden Muñoz shakes thousands of fans in Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles California. Edén Muñoz pockets thousands of fans. his first solo performance at the prestigious Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,. California, where the Sinaloan interpreter confirmed his musical and interpretative quality. Last night will be unforgettable for the singer-songwriter who achieved a total connection with the audience...
Fight Over Dueling Rent Increase Proposals Threatens to Split Santa Monicans for Renters Rights
The Santa Monicans for Renters Rights is bitterly divided over competing proposals for this year's annual rent increase. At a time of high inflation, some members of SMRR, the organization that has run Santa Monica since 1979, want to raise all tenants 2.5%, an adjustment that is only about a quarter of this years increase in the cost of living i.e. inflation rate. Another faction of SMRR argues that high income tenants, for example those paying $5000 a month for a two bedroom in a recent Pack and Stack, corporate commercial development in downtown Santa Monica, should have a 10% increase. Meanwhile the tenants living in older buildings, which tend to be owned by older mom and pop type landlords, should have no increase at all.
10365 Almayo Avenue 6, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90064
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10365 Almayo Avenue Español?. Welcome to this Cheviot Hills/Rancho Park Contemporary, 2 bedroom LOFT + 1.5 bath home with no neighbors below or above you! This small unit building is located in one of LA's prime locations. Features 2-story soaring ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace within an open floor plan living room. Upper-level loft (2nd bedroom) with a closet opens to a sun deck with views of Century City. The lower level of this stylish condo is devoted entirely to the Primary bedroom, also with fireplace, largely organized (walk in) closet, and stylish Primary bath with whirlpool tub, including the luxury of inside unit laundry. To complete this wonderful property you will find two side by side parking spaces along with some additional storage below. HOA dues cover water, trash, plus earthquake insurance. Walking distance to the Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills Community Center, which has basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, a swimming pool and other amenities for an active lifestyle. Moments away from luxury dining and shopping. You don't want to miss this!
1323 S Carmelina Ave 108, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90025
Listed by Thomas Hilal with Nourmand & Associates-BH Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 1323 S Carmelina Ave Español?. Fantastic one bedroom/one bathroom condo that is located on the border of Santa Monica and West LA. This unit which is light and bright faces the building's charming courtyard, This recently updated unit features brand new paint and carpet, new counter tops, a designer finished bathroom and one parking spot. The building which is gated, features laundry and mail facilities. Close to all the best the Westside has to offer! Live your best life in this unit!
Santa Monica accused of violating civil rights with car confiscations, lawsuit says
A lawsuit alleges the city of Santa Monica is towing vehicles of unlicensed drivers and illegally refusing to return them while charging hundreds in fees. “They are not following basic California law in terms of what to do when a vehicle is impounded from an individual who is unlicensed,” said civil rights attorney Christian Contreras. […]
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding
LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
Los Angeles Bans Observers from Watching George Gascon Recall Count
Monitors will not be allowed to view the vote-counting process to recall District Attorney George Gascon because the county of Los Angeles does not view the event as an election, county officials say. However, opponents insist that the law clearly states that the recall is an election and the process...
‘I can get the job done’ | Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Series Finale
What would you like to do that you are not empowered to do?. I would like to use eminent domain to start seizing public lands and empty buildings and converting them into emergency shelters. I have the authority to actually get people off public spaces and into shelter, but I just don’t have the actual resources of shelter. So that’s one missing element in my bag of tricks, so to speak.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a mythical Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
Street vendor sues city of Santa Monica over vehicle towing
LOS ANGELES – A street vendor is suing the city of Santa Monica, alleging in federal court that the city is targeting Blacks and Latinos by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers, according to court papers obtained Friday. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa...
