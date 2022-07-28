ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

News about WeHo’s Block by Block ambassador causes concern

 4 days ago
Comments / 2

 

WEHOville.com

The Sheriff Strikes Back

WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
capitalbnews.org

A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents

Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
L.A. Weekly

Abortion Rights Protesters Pour Fake Blood Over LACMA’s ‘Urban Light’ Sculpture

One of Los Angeles’ most recognizable art installations was vandalized Thursday after abortion rights activists poured fake blood over LACMA’s ‘Urban Light’ display. The multi-beam sculpture is typically a backdrop for tourist photos, but on Thursday, roughly 25 protesters from the “Stand Up 4 Abortion Rights” and “Vets Rise For Roe” organizations made it their backdrop for a demonstration that included buckets of blood-like liquid and chains to attach themselves to light posts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Sixth Street Bridge: Councilman calls out 'inexcusable, immature, self-absorbed behavior'

LOS ANGELES - Bemoaning the "rude, inexcusable, immature, self-absorbed behavior" that has forced multiple closures of the Sixth Street Bridge, Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León said Friday that people painting graffiti, doing donuts in their cars and even getting haircuts on the bridge since it opened three weeks ago in his district need to start acting more maturely.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing

The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
Shyne
archyworldys.com

Eden Muñoz shakes thousands of fans in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles California. Edén Muñoz pockets thousands of fans. his first solo performance at the prestigious Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,. California, where the Sinaloan interpreter confirmed his musical and interpretative quality. Last night will be unforgettable for the singer-songwriter who achieved a total connection with the audience...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Fight Over Dueling Rent Increase Proposals Threatens to Split Santa Monicans for Renters Rights

The Santa Monicans for Renters Rights is bitterly divided over competing proposals for this year's annual rent increase. At a time of high inflation, some members of SMRR, the organization that has run Santa Monica since 1979, want to raise all tenants 2.5%, an adjustment that is only about a quarter of this years increase in the cost of living i.e. inflation rate. Another faction of SMRR argues that high income tenants, for example those paying $5000 a month for a two bedroom in a recent Pack and Stack, corporate commercial development in downtown Santa Monica, should have a 10% increase. Meanwhile the tenants living in older buildings, which tend to be owned by older mom and pop type landlords, should have no increase at all.
SANTA MONICA, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
foxla.com

Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding

LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

‘I can get the job done’ | Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Series Finale

What would you like to do that you are not empowered to do?. I would like to use eminent domain to start seizing public lands and empty buildings and converting them into emergency shelters. I have the authority to actually get people off public spaces and into shelter, but I just don’t have the actual resources of shelter. So that’s one missing element in my bag of tricks, so to speak.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
2urbangirls.com

Street vendor sues city of Santa Monica over vehicle towing

LOS ANGELES – A street vendor is suing the city of Santa Monica, alleging in federal court that the city is targeting Blacks and Latinos by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers, according to court papers obtained Friday. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa...
SANTA MONICA, CA

