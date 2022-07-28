ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Grandy leads his challenger in campaign donations for county mayor's race

By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 8 days ago
Read on www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Woodby, Fraley win mayor and sheriff's races in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Washington County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Kingsport Times-News

Final voting results from Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Mayor Richard Venable wins reelection

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable took the early vote by a more than two-to-one margin in his bid for reelection, according to unofficial results posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission after polls closed at 8 p.m. Thursday.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County election features contested races for mayor and sheriff

ELIZABETHTON — Even with contested elections for the two highest offices in the 2022 Carter County General Election, voter turnout has so far been slow. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the election office received only 2,900 votes during the early voting period. That includes 2,673 voters who came to the election commission to cast their vote early, 43 residents of Carter County nursing votes who cast their votes, and 184 absentee ballots.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Mayor#Republicans#Incumbent#Politics Local#Election Local
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Election

ELIZABETHTON — Even with contested elections for the two highest offices in the 2022 Carter County General Election, voter turnout has so far been slow. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the election office received only 2,900 votes during the early voting period. That includes 2,673 voters who came to the election commission to cast their vote early, 43 residents of Carter County nursing votes who cast their votes, and 184 absentee ballots.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City employees' paychecks delayed Friday by holiday, payroll system issues

Johnson City employees' paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday. According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll "due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay."
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City hires law firm to investigate police department

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City has retained Connecticut-based Daigle Law Group to investigate whether the police department’s handling of sexual assault cases violated policy “and/or are consistent with acceptable practice in law enforcement.”. “The City of Johnson City has entered into a contract with Connecticut-based Daigle Law...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history

On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State flood aid not coming to Wise County homeowners

WISE — Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief, but not from the state. Boil water warnings for residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted on Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

New HSAAP commander embraces "unique and important mission"

KINGSPORT — The Army on Friday conducted a change of command ceremony at Holston Army Ammunition Plant and installed Lt. Col. Joel Calo as the new commander of the site. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Tod T. Marchand, commander of the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy