Grandy leads his challenger in campaign donations for county mayor's race

Joe Grandy narrowly wins race for Washington County mayor
Republican incumbent Joe Grandy defeated independent challenger James Reeves by a 141-vote margin to win a second term as Washington County mayor on Thursday. Unofficial results show Grandy with 5,452 votes compared to 5,311 recorded for Reeves.
Woodby, Fraley win mayor and sheriff's races in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
Mark DeWitte wins Hawkins County mayoral race; school board incumbents ousted
ROGERSVILLE — Voters in Hawkins County returned to the polls on Thursday, but with almost every local race uncontested, turnout was only about 12%.
Evely, Thomas and Edwards-Tipton win election in Unicoi County
Unicoi County voters decided the outcome of two county races on Thursday. Incumbent County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely received 1,005 votes and defeated independent candidate Bralen Diamond. Diamond received 196 votes.
Final voting results from Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
Hardin wins race for judge of Washington County Sessions Court Part II
Republican incumbent Janet Vest Hardin was re-elected Thursday as Washington County Sessions Court Judge Part II. She collected 6,952 votes in defeating independent candidate Jesse James Campbell, who received 2,623 votes in the balloting.
Sullivan Mayor Richard Venable wins reelection
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable took the early vote by a more than two-to-one margin in his bid for reelection, according to unofficial results posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission after polls closed at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Carter County election features contested races for mayor and sheriff
ELIZABETHTON — Even with contested elections for the two highest offices in the 2022 Carter County General Election, voter turnout has so far been slow. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the election office received only 2,900 votes during the early voting period. That includes 2,673 voters who came to the election commission to cast their vote early, 43 residents of Carter County nursing votes who cast their votes, and 184 absentee ballots.
Carter County Election
Washington County voters go to the polls today to decide a number of courthouse races
Washington County voters will go to the polls today to decide a number of contested races, including county mayor and General Sessions Court Judge Part II. Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Scott County BOS aims to send letter to state leaders seeking help for unpaved roads
GATE CITY — Unpaved roads may be glorified in country songs, but for many people who live on them in Scott County, they create problems that aren’t worth the bit of nostalgia outside their front door. That’s why the Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to send...
Johnson City approves rezoning for proposed Sevier Center replacement housing on final reading
Johnson City commissioners approved on third and final reading an ordinance to rezone property off of South Roan Street where a developer plans to construct 145 apartments for the current residents of the John Sevier Center. The commission previously approved the rezoning for the property, located at 2162 S. Roan...
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Aug. 7-13)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
City opens recycling center drop-off site at Civic Auditorium
KINGSPORT — A recycling center drop-off at the Civic Auditorium is now open, even though the city’s curbside pickup program remains on hold. “We’re trying to enhance the services,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager.
Watch now: Sullivan school board to sell former Colonial Heights Middle online, removes school-use deed restriction
BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home of Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education. Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the site. The...
Johnson City employees' paychecks delayed Friday by holiday, payroll system issues
Johnson City employees' paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday. According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll "due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay."
Johnson City hires law firm to investigate police department
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City has retained Connecticut-based Daigle Law Group to investigate whether the police department’s handling of sexual assault cases violated policy “and/or are consistent with acceptable practice in law enforcement.”. “The City of Johnson City has entered into a contract with Connecticut-based Daigle Law...
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
State flood aid not coming to Wise County homeowners
WISE — Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief, but not from the state. Boil water warnings for residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted on Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
New HSAAP commander embraces "unique and important mission"
KINGSPORT — The Army on Friday conducted a change of command ceremony at Holston Army Ammunition Plant and installed Lt. Col. Joel Calo as the new commander of the site. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Tod T. Marchand, commander of the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas.
