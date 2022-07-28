ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meek Mill Says He’s Dropping 10 Mixtapes Independently, Invites Investors

Meek Mill is about to get back on his grind something serious as he has big plans for the foreseeable future and is putting all his eggs in his own basket… kinda.

Yesterday (July 27) the Philadelphia representative took to social media to inform his millions of followers that he plans on releasing “10 tales independently” beginning this September as a middle finger to major labels, and promised some new work is set to hit the streets this August.

Dropping new material on the same day his father died is pretty deep. Should be interesting to see what kind of record he drops that day.

He then took his Twitter post to Instagram and further elaborated on his upcoming projects writing “Fuck it ima take the risk … a million behind every project! All sponsors connected to me or my brand tap in immediately I need y’all for this riskkkk ima take! #NOMAJORLABELVIBES

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

Meek has really had it with major labels. Earlier this year Meek called out his Atlantic Records label for not pushing his album Expensive Pain and blamed them for his rift with his man, Roddy Ricch and then shocked everyone when he announced Roc Nation would no longer be his management company.

Does this mean that Meek is no longer on Atlantic Records? Who will be willing to invest in his 10 project plan? Jay-Z? Drake? Robert Kraft? We know Rick Ross probably won’t given how their relationship has allegedly soured .

What do y’all think of Meek Mill’s latest announcement? Smart move or is he alienating the movers and shakers of the music industry? Let us know in the comments section below.

