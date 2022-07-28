Grandy leads his challenger in campaign donations for county mayor's race

Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
Joe Grandy narrowly wins race for Washington County mayor
Republican incumbent Joe Grandy defeated independent challenger James Reeves by a 141-vote margin to win a second term as Washington County mayor on Thursday. Unofficial results show Grandy with 5,452 votes compared to 5,311 recorded for Reeves.
Woodby, Fraley win mayor and sheriff's races in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
Mark DeWitte wins Hawkins County mayoral race; school board incumbents ousted
ROGERSVILLE — Voters in Hawkins County returned to the polls Thursday, but with almost every local race uncontested, turnout was only about 12%.
Breaking: Final voting results from Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01 point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes (66.26%).
Washington County voters go to the polls today to decide a number of courthouse races
Washington County voters will go to the polls today to decide a number of contested races, including county mayor and General Sessions Court Judge Part II. Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 5
Aug. 5, 1886: The Comet provided a laugh for its readers. “A lover sent his sweetheart his own portrait by post. To save postage he wrote on the envelope: ‘Samples — No value.’”. Aug. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed...
Scott County BOS aims to send letter to state leaders regarding unpaved roads
GATE CITY — Unpaved roads may be glorified in country songs, but for many citizens who live on one in Scott County, it offers more problems than it does a bit of nostalgia sitting at their front door. That’s why the Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to...
Johnson City approves rezoning for proposed Sevier Center replacement housing on final reading
Johnson City commissioners approved on third and final reading an ordinance to rezone property off of South Roan Street where a developer plans to construct 145 apartments for the current residents of the John Sevier Center. The commission previously approved the rezoning for the property, located at 2162 S. Roan...
Johnson City employees' paychecks delayed by holiday, payroll system issues
Johnson City employees’ paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday. According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll “due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay.”
Sullivan school board to sell former Colonial Heights Middle online, removes school-use deed restriction
BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home for Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education. Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the property. The...
Wise County realtor couple sentenced for wire fraud
ABINGDON, Va. – A husband and wife realtor team from Wise were sentenced in Abingdon Federal Court Thursday on federal wire fraud charges. Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced today to 15 months in federal prison. Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, also pled guilty to wire fraud in February 2022 and was sentenced today to 15 months in federal prison. In addition to their prison time, the DeLoaches agreed to pay $146,273 in restitution.
City opens new recycling center drop off site
A recycling center drop off at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium is now open, as the city continues to pause its curbside pickup. “We’re trying to enhance the services,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport.
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
State flood aid not coming to Wise County private homeowners
WISE – Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief from last week’s flash flooding, but not state relief. Boil warnings to residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
The new commander of Holston Army Ammunition Plant talks about his new role
KINGSPORT- The army conducted a change of command ceremony at Holston Army Ammunition Plant, instituting Lt. Col. Joel Calo as the new commander of the site. The ceremony took place on August 5 and was officiated by the Pine Bluff Arsenal commander, Col. Tod T. Marchand.
Kingsport celebrating National Farmer's Week
The Kingsport Farmers Market will join markets from across the country next week from Aug. 7-13 in celebrating the 23rd annual National Farmers Market Week. National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition - a nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building.
Up in the mornin’ and out to school – SWVA school divisions returning for a new year
NORTON — Norton School Superintendent Gina Wohlford spent the final day of summer break checking last-minute details at the city’s two schools after weeks of preparation. That preparation resembles what other Southwest Virginia school divisions have been doing before the start of the 2022-23 school year — final touches on some school renovations, estimating enrollment and another issue — assessing school security.
The Crooked Road announces its latest artist-in-residence
ABINGDON — Johnny Williams has been selected as the 2022-2023 artist-in-residence by Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road. Williams has been active in the traditional music community for over 30 years, playing with multiple bands and music organizations in the region. Hailing from Fries, Virginia, Williams has been performing, producing, touring and writing songs since the late 1980s starting with the group Clearwater which eventually became the Jeanette Williams Band. Since that time, Williams has been playing guitar and mandolin with groups such as Big Country Bluegrass Band, Freeman and Williams Trio, Blue 58, Shelton & Williams, and the Larry McPeak Tribute Band. He has been involved with over 90 recorded projects.
UVA Wise, MECC study expansion of two-decade scholarship program
WISE – A state grant will help The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College look at ways to expand a scholarship program for SWVA students. The two-year, $75,000 Collaborative Equitable-Attainment Grant from the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia will allow the...
Don Wells releases a letter to his daughter after his 6-month hearing
ROGERSVILLE — Don Wells released a letter to his daughter, Summer, who went missing over a year ago on the same day that he had a six-month hearing for his jail sentence. The letter was released on the wells family YouTube channel Aug. 3, the same day he had his six-month hearing.
