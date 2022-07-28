ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cure for HIV: Man wey be 66 years become fourth pesin to dey cured of virus

 4 days ago
Fourth patient seemingly cured of HIV

A man who has lived with HIV since the 1980s seems to have been cured in only the fourth such case, say doctors. He was given a bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer leukaemia from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus. The 66-year-old, who does not...
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
BBC

Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality

Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
The Weather Channel

Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More

While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
Shin

If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
UPI News

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs

July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
TheConversationCanada

Killing prisoners for transplants: Forced organ harvesting in China

Organ transplantation is a life-saving therapy for millions of patients and one of the greatest successes of modern medicine. However, a limited supply of donor organs, paired with a massive demand for transplants, has fuelled the global organ trafficking industry which exploits poor, underprivileged and persecuted members of society as a source of organs to be purchased by wealthy transplant tourists. Although this practice occurs in many countries, the situation in China is particularly concerning. China is the only country in the world to have an industrial-scale organ trafficking practice that harvests organs from executed prisoners of conscience. This practice is...
POZ

How Does HIV Persist for Decades in People on Antiretrovirals?

Two HIV researchers received a Campbell Foundation grant to tackle a conundrum. They’re studying a group of Botswanan children who were born with HIV several years ago or were infected during birth but started HIV medications within their first year of life. Today, they’re adolescents and young adults. The question is: How exactly does HIV persist for decades in people who take antiretrovirals?
POZ

HIV Accelerates Cellular Aging Soon After Infection

HIV substantially speeds up aging at the cellular level within the first few years after acquisition of the virus, researchers at the University of California (UCLA) report in iScience. These findings underscore the importance of early diagnosis and prompt treatment of HIV. The team observed that during the first two...
