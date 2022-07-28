Cure for HIV: Man wey be 66 years become fourth pesin to dey cured of virus

www.bbc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
66-year-old HIV patient of 31 years cured with stem cell transplant
Living with HIV for 31 years, 66-year-old developed AML -- a type of blood cancer. In 2019, he received stem cell transplant from a volunteer donor with a rare genetic mutation. He has been HIV-free for 17 months now, without retroviral drugs. A 66-year-old who was infected with the human...
Woman Came Off HIV Meds 15 Years Ago, Keeps Virus Naturally Under Control
She still harbors viable HIV, but her immune system has controlled the replication of the virus over the years.
BBC
Fourth patient seemingly cured of HIV
A man who has lived with HIV since the 1980s seems to have been cured in only the fourth such case, say doctors. He was given a bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer leukaemia from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus. The 66-year-old, who does not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No antibiotics worked, so this woman turned to a natural enemy of bacteria to save her husband's life
With her husband near death from an antibiotic-resistant superbug, a scientist found a cure no one had used in the US -- intravenous injections of viruses called phages -- and convinced the medical system to save his life.
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BA.5 COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now
The new COVID-19 variants are more transmissible than ever, but how different do symptoms look compared to a year ago?
The Weather Channel
Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More
While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations
Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
Two dead as Ghana confirms its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus
Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Person in Missouri hospitalized with rare infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
A patient in Missouri was diagnosed with a rare brain infection that’s caused by a brain-eating amoeba, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Thursday. The patient is being treated in an intensive care unit for the life-threatening infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), according to DHSS.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
Killing prisoners for transplants: Forced organ harvesting in China
Organ transplantation is a life-saving therapy for millions of patients and one of the greatest successes of modern medicine. However, a limited supply of donor organs, paired with a massive demand for transplants, has fuelled the global organ trafficking industry which exploits poor, underprivileged and persecuted members of society as a source of organs to be purchased by wealthy transplant tourists. Although this practice occurs in many countries, the situation in China is particularly concerning. China is the only country in the world to have an industrial-scale organ trafficking practice that harvests organs from executed prisoners of conscience. This practice is...
The only real way to detox your body
Hint: soothing cucumbers aren't involved. Sarah Gualtieri/UnsplashGet rid of those toxins the scientific way.
How Does HIV Persist for Decades in People on Antiretrovirals?
Two HIV researchers received a Campbell Foundation grant to tackle a conundrum. They’re studying a group of Botswanan children who were born with HIV several years ago or were infected during birth but started HIV medications within their first year of life. Today, they’re adolescents and young adults. The question is: How exactly does HIV persist for decades in people who take antiretrovirals?
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
What to Know About Marburg Virus as the World Health Organization Declares Outbreak in Ghana
Ghana has confirmed its first-ever outbreak of the highly infectious Marburg virus, a rare Ebola-like disease, according to the World Health Organization. On Sunday, WHO announced that two unrelated people from the southern Ashanti region died after testing positive for Marburg virus. The disease was confirmed through lab tests from a medical center in Ghana.
HIV Accelerates Cellular Aging Soon After Infection
HIV substantially speeds up aging at the cellular level within the first few years after acquisition of the virus, researchers at the University of California (UCLA) report in iScience. These findings underscore the importance of early diagnosis and prompt treatment of HIV. The team observed that during the first two...
Comments / 4