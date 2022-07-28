Thomas Meersman, DHSc, MMsc, PA-C, on Examination of Pediatric Patients with Autism Spectrum Disorders

www.consultant360.com
Related
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New and Lingering Symptoms, Is COVID Still a Pandemic?
With reinfection rates rising as the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues its hold, questions over whether symptoms may be lingering or a new infection are rising. Chicago's top doctor answered those and more. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. How Long Are You Contagious...
Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
Carol Stream's 'Johnfest' remembering those who've suffered from opioid addiction
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois will get $760 million from settlements with major prescription opioid distributors.The state announced most of it will go to prevention and recovery efforts over the next 18 years. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas introduces us to a suburban woman who knows the dangers of drugs all too well.Kathy Zander wishes she didn't have to prepare this event. She wishes her son John were still here.But each year, she organizes a motorcycle ride and concert in the western suburbs to remember John and hundreds of others who died from opioids. "My son made a choice to snort cocaine...
When Do You Stop Being Contagious With COVID? Chicago's Top Doc Breaks Down the Time Frame
As the BA.5 variant continues its dominance and spread, those who contract COVID may be wondering how long they're contagious, particularly if their symptoms linger. Chicago's top doctor addressed that question during a Facebook Live Thursday, as she said many people may be experiencing the virus for the first time in this latest wave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Nonprofit helps Southern Illinois couple launch niche farm
GOREVILLE — Brian Elias and Kyle McAdams weren’t looking for a handout, but they did get a helping hand. And they’re thankful for it. The Chicago transplants are pursuing their dream of running their own farm. Though they came armed with some experience, they needed some help getting started.
More Than Half of Illinois' 102 Counties at ‘High' COVID Alert Status
More than half of Illinois' counties, including all in the Chicago area except for two, were listed at "high" COVID-19 community level status Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Based on the latest federal data, 57 Illinois counties are now rated at "high" community level status,...
nctv17.com
Morton Arboretum Dog Admission Days
Several times a year, the Morton Arboretum hosts “Dog Admission Days” and “Tails on the Trails” events. These are the only times throughout the year that non-service dogs are permitted in cars or on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum. In addition to the standard price of admission, it is $5 per dog.
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Illinois Businesses Shut Down Due To Covid As Statewide Numbers Spike, Are More On The Way?
Businesses have begun to shut down across the state as spiking covid numbers have hit their workers hard, causing the places to close temporarily as workers recover. In Rock Island, for example, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to shut down for two weeks, delaying the opening of a new show, “Disaster!” due to a number of the cast and crew testing positive for covid.
New Developments to Watch in Naperville
On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Christine D. Jeffries, President of the Naperville Development Partnership at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to discuss some exciting new developments to watch in Naperville. Watch to hear more about what’s currently happening with the East Ogden Corridor and learn about some exciting new happenings along Route 59 in Naperville.
vfpress.news
New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
Highland Park businesses affected by July 4th mass shooting to receive federal relief
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Small businesses that lost money because of the deadly Highland Park Parade shooting on July Fourth are getting some help.Governor JB Pritzker's request for a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration was granted. Highland Park is in Lake County.The disaster declaration is for Lake, Cook and McHenry counties in Illinois as well as for Kenosha County, Wisconsin, which shares a border with Lake County.It means small businesses, agricultural co-ops, and non-profit organizations can get low-interest loans. Qualified companies can apply on the U.S. Small Business Administration's website.
fox32chicago.com
Brookfield Zoo offering free tickets to kids August 1-3
BROOKFIELD, Illinois - The Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission to children 11 and under on August 1, 2, and 3. The Brookfield Zoo has lions, polar bears, and penguins. The zoo has welcomed several new animals this year, including an addax (African antelope) calf born on July 2; a South American tapir calf born on May 22; Banana, a 3-year-old pygmy hippo; and Fisher, a 6-month-old gray seal.
nctv17.com
DuPage County Fair Back For the First Time Since 2019
After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the DuPage County Fair made its return Friday at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. It’s a 180-year-old community tradition that honors the legacy of Illinois’ agricultural roots. “It feels wonderful to be able to invite everyone back on the grounds....
positivelynaperville.com
Accomplished Business Leader Enters Race for Mayor of Naperville, Seeks to Unite Community
Above / Scott Wehrli launches campaign for Mayor of Naperville and he welcomes input. Local business executive, civic leader, and public safety official Scott Wehrli has launched his campaign for Mayor of Naperville. After serving for decades on various boards and commissions, this is his first time seeking elective office.
point2homes.com
2812 Henley Lane, Naperville, DuPage County, IL, 60540
POND VIEW, North-facing Townhome in Naperville's ideally located Mayfair subdivision! This home is not just in a great location (close to the Metra Train Station plus literally walking distance to shopping & dining) and attends a great school district (SD204) but it truly is a great home inside. Turn-key, move-in ready. On-trend wall colors and lighting fixtures, wood vinyl plank flooring, 42" Kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters & 9' Ceilings throughout open floor plan on the main level. Wow! Relax on the raised deck with a private view of the pond or take the deck stairs down to enjoy the backyard & walk the pond trail. Yep, the Master Bedroom has a private luxury Master Bath and a Walk-In Closet. Oh, did I mention the Laundry Room is on the 2nd floor? Sweet! Need more storage? No problemo! The Kitchen has a Walk-In Pantry and the Lookout Basement is wide open with wood vinyl plank flooring to make it a super comfortable storage opportunity - or use the space for your own unique personal needs (movie room, gym, crafts, play area?). This home really does check off all the boxes. Call for rental information before this home is gone, Gone, G-O-N-E. Credit must be 700+, gross monthly household income must be minimum $9900 and TOTAL monthly expenses (including rent) no higher than $4950. NO Bankruptcy history, no smokers & no pets (except IL registered service animals & Licensed Therapist approved emotional support animals). Owner will not accept other credit reports. NO EXCEPTIONS. PLEASE DO NOT INQUIRE IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE QUALIFICATIONS. Thank you.
Church community devastated after Park Ridge mother struck, killed
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A community is grieving the loss of a Park Ridge woman described as a “legend” in her church community and beyond. Nataliya Kasiyan, 42, was struck and killed in an accident Wednesday in Baraboo, Wisconsin. A 30-year-old driver struck her and stayed at the scene, police said. Back at home, Kasiyan […]
97zokonline.com
There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois
Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb
WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
Comments / 0