Troutman, NC

Troutman Business Network preparing to help lead economic growth in Troutman

 4 days ago
WBTV

Rowan County repeats as top food processing location

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Business Facilities magazine, a significant source of trade information for national economic development site selection professionals, has ranked Rowan County among the top 10 metro areas in North America for food processing locations for the second consecutive year. Rowan County earned the No. 8 ranking...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Which is better for estate planning - a will or a trust?

Everyone has heard the terms “will” and “trust,” but not everyone knows the differences between the two. Wills and trusts are important tools of estate planning. Each has strengths and limitations. Here’s what to know as you determine what’s best for you and your estate plan.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell Health System welcomes new cardiologist to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is pleased to welcome Dr. Deepak Joshi to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic. Joshi is a board-certified cardiologist who has been practicing medicine since 2006, spending the past six years in cardiology. He chose to this specialty because his family has an extensive history of cardiac illness, and he feels it is both gratifying and exciting.
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Troutman’s National Night Out event planned for August 2 at ESC Park

The community is invited to the Troutman Police Department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Troutman’s ESC Park. Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said this event, which was started by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984 as a simple porch light recognition, has grown to a nationwide observance with communities hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other events.
TROUTMAN, NC
WBTV

Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Meals on Wheels Rowan and Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary join forces for “August is for AniMEALS”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meals on Wheels Rowan is partnering with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary for their annual “August is for AniMEALs.” August is for AniMEALs is a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations to support the pet companions of homebound seniors across Rowan County who receive home-delivered meals.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
yorkcountygov.com

York County hires Parks & Recreation Director

York County, SC- York County is pleased to announce the hiring of Katherine Jones as the County’s new Parks and Recreation Director. Jones is a seasoned Parks and Recreation professional with nine years of experience in county Parks and Recreation. In her most recent role as the Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation of Lancaster County, SC, Jones was responsible for the planning and execution of daily operations. She developed and administered the department’s budget and managed parks related capital projects.
YORK, SC
iredellfreenews.com

Director of Respiratory Care to retire after 31 Years with Iredell Health System

Breathing is something many of us take for granted, but this seemingly effortless act can be challenging and even painful for some. Luckily, respiratory care professionals treat people of all ages and from all walks of life who have difficulty breathing — from an elderly patient with pneumonia, to a child with asthma, or to a patient with chest trauma.
STATESVILLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Premium Sound, the little record store that could, closes up shop

Here we are in 2022, a year when it’s hard to make sense of things, so of course a small vinyl record store in east Charlotte is shutting down because business is too good. What’s happening: Luke Stemmerman’s Premium Sound store inside Tip Top Market spun its final sale this week amid its best year […] The post Premium Sound, the little record store that could, closes up shop appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Sonic Automotive CEO’s sale of $7M home tops charts in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — The $7.2 million sale of Sonic Automotive CEO David Bruton Smith’s home in south Charlotte topped the charts in Mecklenburg County last month. That home sale, the deed of which was filed with the county on June 1, represents the county’s highest-priced residential transaction in Canopy MLS so far this year. County property records list Smith as the seller.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Atrium doctors come out of retirement to help cancer survivors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few Atrium doctors have decided their work with patients is not quite done yet. Dr. James Hall is one of a few doctors who came out of retirement to help cancer survivors. The group of doctors work at Levine Cancer Institute’s survivorship program. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC

