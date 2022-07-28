Troutman Business Network preparing to help lead economic growth in Troutman

www.iredellfreenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBTV
Rowan County repeats as top food processing location
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Business Facilities magazine, a significant source of trade information for national economic development site selection professionals, has ranked Rowan County among the top 10 metro areas in North America for food processing locations for the second consecutive year. Rowan County earned the No. 8 ranking...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Which is better for estate planning - a will or a trust?
Everyone has heard the terms “will” and “trust,” but not everyone knows the differences between the two. Wills and trusts are important tools of estate planning. Each has strengths and limitations. Here’s what to know as you determine what’s best for you and your estate plan.
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Reentry Council preparing to move forward with analysis of community supports
Members of the Iredell Reentry Council are channeling renewed enthusiasm, after two years of COVID-19 Zoom meetings, into resuming planning for a Sequential Intercept Model (SIM) analysis, delayed from fall of 2020. This SIM process seeks to improve the community’s supports for individuals with mental health issues and substance use...
iredellfreenews.com
Phatt City to perform at Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Concert on August 5
The Downtown Statesville Development Corporation & the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce invite you to join them in Downtown Statesville as beach, R&B and dance music band Phatt City takes the stage on August 5 for the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. Phatt City is celebrating its...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System welcomes new cardiologist to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is pleased to welcome Dr. Deepak Joshi to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic. Joshi is a board-certified cardiologist who has been practicing medicine since 2006, spending the past six years in cardiology. He chose to this specialty because his family has an extensive history of cardiac illness, and he feels it is both gratifying and exciting.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman’s National Night Out event planned for August 2 at ESC Park
The community is invited to the Troutman Police Department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Troutman’s ESC Park. Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said this event, which was started by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984 as a simple porch light recognition, has grown to a nationwide observance with communities hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other events.
WBTV
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
WBTV
Meals on Wheels Rowan and Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary join forces for “August is for AniMEALS”
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meals on Wheels Rowan is partnering with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary for their annual “August is for AniMEALs.” August is for AniMEALs is a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations to support the pet companions of homebound seniors across Rowan County who receive home-delivered meals.
Hundreds set to attend Charlotte’s 3rd annual HBCU Cookout
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds of HBCU alums will meet for the third annual Queen City HBCU cookout on Sunday.
corneliustoday.com
County moves to highest COVID alert, while NC, Cornelius plan to rescind state of emergency
Aug. 1. Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level: High/Orange. The change from medium to high reflects the ongoing increase in positive cases, which brings an increased burden on medical resources. Emergency department visits here are up 5 percent from the previous 2-week period; reported cases...
yorkcountygov.com
York County hires Parks & Recreation Director
York County, SC- York County is pleased to announce the hiring of Katherine Jones as the County’s new Parks and Recreation Director. Jones is a seasoned Parks and Recreation professional with nine years of experience in county Parks and Recreation. In her most recent role as the Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation of Lancaster County, SC, Jones was responsible for the planning and execution of daily operations. She developed and administered the department’s budget and managed parks related capital projects.
iredellfreenews.com
Director of Respiratory Care to retire after 31 Years with Iredell Health System
Breathing is something many of us take for granted, but this seemingly effortless act can be challenging and even painful for some. Luckily, respiratory care professionals treat people of all ages and from all walks of life who have difficulty breathing — from an elderly patient with pneumonia, to a child with asthma, or to a patient with chest trauma.
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Premium Sound, the little record store that could, closes up shop
Here we are in 2022, a year when it’s hard to make sense of things, so of course a small vinyl record store in east Charlotte is shutting down because business is too good. What’s happening: Luke Stemmerman’s Premium Sound store inside Tip Top Market spun its final sale this week amid its best year […] The post Premium Sound, the little record store that could, closes up shop appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Sonic Automotive CEO’s sale of $7M home tops charts in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE — The $7.2 million sale of Sonic Automotive CEO David Bruton Smith’s home in south Charlotte topped the charts in Mecklenburg County last month. That home sale, the deed of which was filed with the county on June 1, represents the county’s highest-priced residential transaction in Canopy MLS so far this year. County property records list Smith as the seller.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Atrium doctors come out of retirement to help cancer survivors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few Atrium doctors have decided their work with patients is not quite done yet. Dr. James Hall is one of a few doctors who came out of retirement to help cancer survivors. The group of doctors work at Levine Cancer Institute’s survivorship program. It’s...
Carolina Renaissance Festival tickets go on sale this week amid new changes
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tickets for the 29th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival go on sale Friday, kicking off the start of several new changes planned for the upcoming season, according to a CRF news release. Festival officials recently announced a list of changes planned to improve traffic conditions that include a major revision of […]
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Firewire Report: Starting a community conversation about speeding, and distracted and impaired driving
The summer of 2022 in Iredell County continues to be marred by fatal accidents and accidents with serious injury. We need to have a community conversation about distracted driving, speeding and impaired driving. I’m willing to start one right here. Distracted Driving. Teenager distracted driving is the most important...
