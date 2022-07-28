ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Rockie Lynne to perform at Statesville’s first ‘Second Saturday Festival’ on August 13

iredellfreenews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.iredellfreenews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Second Saturday Festival to debut in Statesville Aug. 13

August may mean summer is coming to a close, but it doesn’t mean the end of summer fun. The organizers of the Second Saturday Festival on Aug. 13 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park hope to bring an action-packed, family-friendly community event that they’ve seen success with in other local cities and towns.
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Entertainment
Statesville, NC
Society
City
Statesville, NC
City
Cornelius, NC
wschronicle.com

More than 1,200 attendees explode at the 28th annual Happy Hill Reunion

TDDC! TDDC! TDDC! Total Distraction Dance Company! Tick! Tick! Boom! The chant filled the stage and the parking lot of the William C. Sims Recreation Center where more than 1,200 residents, former residents, and other Happy Hill Garden enthusiasts crowded in to celebrate the 28th annual Happy Hill Reunion July 15-16.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Chef looks ahead as restaurant closes one chapter, preps for the next

CHARLOTTE — Chef Sam Hart has mapped out the next decade of his career — and a new chapter is about to begin. Hart’s fine-dining restaurant Counter- hosts its last service on July 30 at 2200 Thrift Road. It is moving to the Salt+ Vinegar adaptive-reuse project on West Morehead Street. That $1.6 million, 5,200-square-foot space will house Hart’s new concept, Biblio, as well. Both are on track to open in October.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rockie Lynne
The Planking Traveler

How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte

I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Celebrity Car Show this weekend at NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - They’re revving their engines and racing over to the N.C. Transportation Museum for the Celebrity Car and Truck Show on July 30 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Famous cars from some fan-favorite movies will be in attendance for the day. Bumblebee from Transformers, Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, the Jurassic Park Jeep, The Pizza Planet Truck from Toy Story, and The Evel Knievel Motorcycle, the Autobot Jeep, Herbie, and a replica of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Allison’s No. 22 1969 and 1970 Dodge Daytona! The show will be indoors located in our back house so you can attend rain or shine!
SPENCER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Food Truck#Localevent#Local Life#All American Sound#Waves Entertainment
iredellfreenews.com

Mary Katherine Cashion Woods

Mary Katherine Cashion Woods, 98, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her residence. “Kitty” was born March 29, 1924, in Iredell County. She was a daughter of the late Wiley E. and Zella Beaver Cashion. She was valedictorian of her high school class...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Jesse James Canfield

Jesse James Canfield, 38, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on July 25, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1984, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., to Debbie Aldrich Canfield and the late Jesse Canfield. Jesse was co-owner of Aggressive Solutions Mobile Mechanic and was accomplished at working on vehicles. He enjoyed...
STATESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Extras Needed For Movie Being Filmed In Charlotte, NC

A casting agency is currently looking for background actors for a comedy movie that’s being filmed in Charlotte. According to WSOC-TV, film crews were spotted in North Davidson on Monday. Also spotted were Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. They are the three-person comedy collective, Please Don’t Destroy, from “Saturday Night Live.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition

DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
DENVER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
HIGH POINT, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,950

Almost new home is in a lake front community in Atwater Landing! Desirable floor plan with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms! Upon entering you step onto gorgeous hardwoods throughout the entire first floor. Kitchen w/granite countertops & tall cabinetry, ceramic backsplash & center Island. All SS appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Open kitchen-family room concept w/gas fireplace. Formal Dining room, Formal Living room/Office. Upstairs has loft area & the 3 bedrooms have closets for plenty of storage. The oversized Primary Bedroom suite w/vaulted ceiling & the Primary Bath offer luxury at its finest w/huge walk-in closet, dual sinks & separate shower enclosure & a soaking tub. The home is equipped w/Ring Security system at the front of the home. Enjoy resort like living where you live! Lake Norman access via community canoe launch, fish & other fun lake activities. Pool & clubhouse, 3+ miles of paved walking trails, playground, pocket parks, bocce ball court and so much more!
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy