Rockie Lynne to perform at Statesville’s first ‘Second Saturday Festival’ on August 13

Statesville Record & Landmark
Second Saturday Festival to debut in Statesville Aug. 13
August may mean summer is coming to a close, but it doesn’t mean the end of summer fun. The organizers of the Second Saturday Festival on Aug. 13 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park hope to bring an action-packed, family-friendly community event that they’ve seen success with in other local cities and towns.
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Giving back: Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries
With the rise in gas and food prices, Matthew 25 Ministries’ Mandy Howell said she’s seeing an increase in people needing help with the basics, and many of those coming in the door are people who have never sought assistance before. “We’re getting senior citizens and families,” she...
Long-standing skate park closing to disappointment of regular skaters
CONCORD, N.C. — A popular indoor skate park in Concord is about to close its doors permanently. Soul Ride Skate Park has been a local favorite for 17 years, but according to an Instagram post, its landlord needs the space to expand. The last rides happen Sunday from 1-7 p.m.
wschronicle.com
More than 1,200 attendees explode at the 28th annual Happy Hill Reunion
TDDC! TDDC! TDDC! Total Distraction Dance Company! Tick! Tick! Boom! The chant filled the stage and the parking lot of the William C. Sims Recreation Center where more than 1,200 residents, former residents, and other Happy Hill Garden enthusiasts crowded in to celebrate the 28th annual Happy Hill Reunion July 15-16.
WBTV
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
Chef looks ahead as restaurant closes one chapter, preps for the next
CHARLOTTE — Chef Sam Hart has mapped out the next decade of his career — and a new chapter is about to begin. Hart’s fine-dining restaurant Counter- hosts its last service on July 30 at 2200 Thrift Road. It is moving to the Salt+ Vinegar adaptive-reuse project on West Morehead Street. That $1.6 million, 5,200-square-foot space will house Hart’s new concept, Biblio, as well. Both are on track to open in October.
Popular breakfast joint in Huntersville set to reopen
A popular breakfast joint in Huntersville is set to reopen this weekend after being closed for six months.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Elks Lodge is Rockin’ The Lake this Weekend – You’re Invited
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Elks Lodge of Rock Hill is taking us back to the ’80’s with a concert series that is rockin the lake. The Elks Lodge is putting on a summer concert this Saturday, July 30th called Rockin’ the Lake featuring beach music and 80’s Bands such as Cassette Rewind with Greg Parrish.
Beloved BBQ restaurant in Salisbury closing its doors
Those who work at Richard’s Bar-B-Que say lines have been out of the door this entire week, as customers get one final taste of their famous BBQ before the restaurant closes for good on Saturday.
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte
I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!
WBTV
Celebrity Car Show this weekend at NC Transportation Museum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - They’re revving their engines and racing over to the N.C. Transportation Museum for the Celebrity Car and Truck Show on July 30 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Famous cars from some fan-favorite movies will be in attendance for the day. Bumblebee from Transformers, Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, the Jurassic Park Jeep, The Pizza Planet Truck from Toy Story, and The Evel Knievel Motorcycle, the Autobot Jeep, Herbie, and a replica of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Allison’s No. 22 1969 and 1970 Dodge Daytona! The show will be indoors located in our back house so you can attend rain or shine!
iredellfreenews.com
Mary Katherine Cashion Woods
Mary Katherine Cashion Woods, 98, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her residence. “Kitty” was born March 29, 1924, in Iredell County. She was a daughter of the late Wiley E. and Zella Beaver Cashion. She was valedictorian of her high school class...
iredellfreenews.com
Jesse James Canfield
Jesse James Canfield, 38, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on July 25, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1984, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., to Debbie Aldrich Canfield and the late Jesse Canfield. Jesse was co-owner of Aggressive Solutions Mobile Mechanic and was accomplished at working on vehicles. He enjoyed...
country1037fm.com
Extras Needed For Movie Being Filmed In Charlotte, NC
A casting agency is currently looking for background actors for a comedy movie that’s being filmed in Charlotte. According to WSOC-TV, film crews were spotted in North Davidson on Monday. Also spotted were Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. They are the three-person comedy collective, Please Don’t Destroy, from “Saturday Night Live.”
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition
DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
Check Your Tickets! $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Charlotte, Mooresville
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two lucky Mega Millions ticketholders in the Charlotte area are set to cash in on a big payday. $1 million tickets in Charlotte and Mooresville won big in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, the North Carolina State Lottery reported Saturday morning. Mega Millions jackpot pending, lists winner in Illinois The […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,950
Almost new home is in a lake front community in Atwater Landing! Desirable floor plan with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms! Upon entering you step onto gorgeous hardwoods throughout the entire first floor. Kitchen w/granite countertops & tall cabinetry, ceramic backsplash & center Island. All SS appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Open kitchen-family room concept w/gas fireplace. Formal Dining room, Formal Living room/Office. Upstairs has loft area & the 3 bedrooms have closets for plenty of storage. The oversized Primary Bedroom suite w/vaulted ceiling & the Primary Bath offer luxury at its finest w/huge walk-in closet, dual sinks & separate shower enclosure & a soaking tub. The home is equipped w/Ring Security system at the front of the home. Enjoy resort like living where you live! Lake Norman access via community canoe launch, fish & other fun lake activities. Pool & clubhouse, 3+ miles of paved walking trails, playground, pocket parks, bocce ball court and so much more!
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Wish you were here': Love letters from WWII found in Lincoln County home
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Between email, social media and cellphones, handwritten letters are almost a thing of the past. A Lincoln County woman found boxes full of love letters from World War II written by her late neighbors, Johnny and Betty Gally. What You Need To Know. Lincoln County...
