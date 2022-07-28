ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Viewpoint: Recent contract controversy creates trust issues for volunteer fire departments

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell Health System welcomes new cardiologist to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is pleased to welcome Dr. Deepak Joshi to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic. Joshi is a board-certified cardiologist who has been practicing medicine since 2006, spending the past six years in cardiology. He chose to this specialty because his family has an extensive history of cardiac illness, and he feels it is both gratifying and exciting.
STATESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

EDP plans 500-acre solar park

A new solar project is coming to Misenheimer that will help put the village, and Stanly County, on the map as a major hub for renewable energy. The Misenheimer Solar Park will be on 500 acres of private land about a half mile west of Pfeiffer University. It will feature approximately 200,000 panels, according to officials with EDP Renewables, a Houston-based company that is developing the park.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Troutman’s National Night Out event planned for August 2 at ESC Park

The community is invited to the Troutman Police Department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Troutman’s ESC Park. Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said this event, which was started by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984 as a simple porch light recognition, has grown to a nationwide observance with communities hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other events.
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Director of Respiratory Care to retire after 31 Years with Iredell Health System

Breathing is something many of us take for granted, but this seemingly effortless act can be challenging and even painful for some. Luckily, respiratory care professionals treat people of all ages and from all walks of life who have difficulty breathing — from an elderly patient with pneumonia, to a child with asthma, or to a patient with chest trauma.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 28th

Check out some of the active inmates in Mecklenburg County. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder

Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak

Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Deserving’: Revitalized East Spencer on the horizon

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — People living in a Rowan County town said that high crime rates and a dismal quality of life have been the perception for years. A revitalized East Spencer is on the horizon after 10 years of no new homes being built or sold inside the town limits.
fox46.com

Iredell County teacher charged with rape, issued $75,000 bond

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iredell County teacher is facing a slew of charges including rape after having a sexual relationship with a student, the Sheriff’s Office said. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Statesville, has been charged with felony statutory rape of a person who...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

WBTV gives best wishes to Maureen O'Boyle

Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. The District Attorney has released new information regarding the mass murder involving two deputies in Watauga County in 2021. Man facing eviction despite accepted application for rental assistance. Updated: 2 hours ago. Research led him to SC...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Free lunch in schools: who's offering it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THE QUESTION. Will all school districts offer free lunch for all students?. No, not all school districts will offer free lunch for all students. Screen says a balanced meal can make all the difference in a kid's day, which is why lunch is so important. During...
CHARLOTTE, NC

