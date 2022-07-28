Viewpoint: Recent contract controversy creates trust issues for volunteer fire departments

www.iredellfreenews.com
Related
corneliustoday.com
County moves to highest COVID alert, while NC, Cornelius plan to rescind state of emergency
Aug. 1. Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level: High/Orange. The change from medium to high reflects the ongoing increase in positive cases, which brings an increased burden on medical resources. Emergency department visits here are up 5 percent from the previous 2-week period; reported cases...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Reentry Council preparing to move forward with analysis of community supports
Members of the Iredell Reentry Council are channeling renewed enthusiasm, after two years of COVID-19 Zoom meetings, into resuming planning for a Sequential Intercept Model (SIM) analysis, delayed from fall of 2020. This SIM process seeks to improve the community’s supports for individuals with mental health issues and substance use...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System welcomes new cardiologist to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is pleased to welcome Dr. Deepak Joshi to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic. Joshi is a board-certified cardiologist who has been practicing medicine since 2006, spending the past six years in cardiology. He chose to this specialty because his family has an extensive history of cardiac illness, and he feels it is both gratifying and exciting.
Stanly News & Press
EDP plans 500-acre solar park
A new solar project is coming to Misenheimer that will help put the village, and Stanly County, on the map as a major hub for renewable energy. The Misenheimer Solar Park will be on 500 acres of private land about a half mile west of Pfeiffer University. It will feature approximately 200,000 panels, according to officials with EDP Renewables, a Houston-based company that is developing the park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman’s National Night Out event planned for August 2 at ESC Park
The community is invited to the Troutman Police Department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Troutman’s ESC Park. Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said this event, which was started by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984 as a simple porch light recognition, has grown to a nationwide observance with communities hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other events.
iredellfreenews.com
Director of Respiratory Care to retire after 31 Years with Iredell Health System
Breathing is something many of us take for granted, but this seemingly effortless act can be challenging and even painful for some. Luckily, respiratory care professionals treat people of all ages and from all walks of life who have difficulty breathing — from an elderly patient with pneumonia, to a child with asthma, or to a patient with chest trauma.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 28th
Check out some of the active inmates in Mecklenburg County. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
WBTV
District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jocoreport.com
Stein’s New Federal Lawsuit Seeks To Head Off N.C. Punishment Based On 2020 Election Ad Dispute
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is going to federal court to have a 91-year-old state law declared unconstitutional. The suit stems from a 2020 campaign ad challenged as false by Stein’s general election opponent. “This is an action for declaratory judgment and injunction by Plaintiffs who have been subjected...
Mount Airy News
Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak
Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
iredellfreenews.com
Election Watch: Only one additional ballot to be counted in tight Statesville Council race
The results in the Statesville run-off races are unlikely to change when the Iredell County Board of Elections conducts the official canvass of the July 26 election on August 5. Elections Director Susie Jordan said on Friday that no vote-by-mail absentee ballots were received by the Elections Office between Tuesday...
‘Deserving’: Revitalized East Spencer on the horizon
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — People living in a Rowan County town said that high crime rates and a dismal quality of life have been the perception for years. A revitalized East Spencer is on the horizon after 10 years of no new homes being built or sold inside the town limits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox46.com
Iredell County teacher charged with rape, issued $75,000 bond
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iredell County teacher is facing a slew of charges including rape after having a sexual relationship with a student, the Sheriff’s Office said. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Statesville, has been charged with felony statutory rape of a person who...
Firefighters believe gas leak caused explosion at Hickory apartment complex
HICKORY, N.C. — Fire investigators in Catawba County believe a gas leak caused an explosion at an apartment complex in Hickory last Saturday. “Very hard on me and my kids. I have nowhere to go with my kids. It’s just rough out here,” resident Kathy Spradling said.
WBTV
WBTV gives best wishes to Maureen O'Boyle
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. The District Attorney has released new information regarding the mass murder involving two deputies in Watauga County in 2021. Man facing eviction despite accepted application for rental assistance. Updated: 2 hours ago. Research led him to SC...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshot July 30th
The Gaston County Mugshots for Saturday, July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Several local counties at high risk for COVID-19, CDC says
CHARLOTTE — Rates of COVID-19 are on the rise again in the Carolinas and many local communities are now considered in the high level for spread, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A dozen counties in Channel 9′s coverage area are at high COVID-19 levels, CDC...
1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
Packaging materials manufacturer Sibo to open facility in Gaston County
GASTONIA, N.C. — Another manufacturer is planning to invest in Gaston County. Gaston County announced today that an arm of Sibo Group is investing $10 million to locate a new facility at Gastonia Technology Park. The international manufacturer makes plastic packaging materials and will build a facility on a 6.2-acre site at the industrial park.
WCNC
Free lunch in schools: who's offering it?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THE QUESTION. Will all school districts offer free lunch for all students?. No, not all school districts will offer free lunch for all students. Screen says a balanced meal can make all the difference in a kid's day, which is why lunch is so important. During...
Comments / 2