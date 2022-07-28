Meet Elaina Creekmore of Old Mill High School

whatsupmag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin Alexander
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
North prevails in All-America Senior Girls Lacrosse Classic
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – While playing tight defense is not typically the way all-star games are won, the North used an aggressive mind-set to overcome an early 3-0 deficit and roll to a 17-11 triumph over the South on Saturday evening at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Field in the 16th ...
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots
Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
Nottingham MD
Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A big winning Maryland Lottery ticket was sold in Middle River last week, and officials say the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning. The winning $133,638 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on July 31 at Martin Exxon, located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard. Winners of prizes larger...
mocoshow.com
Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter
Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
IN THIS ARTICLE
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 29
On Day 29 of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to the rolling hills of Caves Valley to see the epic, final day of the BMW Golf Championship and then headed east to Al’s Seafood for one of his childhood favorites. Follow along all of July for...
foxbaltimore.com
Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
Eye On Annapolis
Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Renaissance Festival
For nearly 50 years, Anne Arundel County grows a bit at the end of August for a few months as the Village of Revel Grove comes to life. Yes, we’re talking about the Maryland Renaissance Festival, or as most people will simply call it–the ren fest. And today, we sit down with Jules Smith, the General Manager, to talk about Revel Grove.
Bingo hall launches Maryland's first non-casino sportsbook
Sports fans are ready to place their bets Monday at the state's first retail sportsbook located outside of a casino.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatsupmag.com
Erica Baker
Erica pairs knowledge of the clients’ goals with the needed steps for selling and buying property, with market trends, integrity, creativity, and innovation to purposefully market a home or structure a winning offer for her clients. She is ranked in the top 5% of Realtors in our region, won top negotiator and fast seller of 2021, has glowing reviews from satisfied clients and is the go-to Realtor to achieve top dollar in todays’ market.
whatsupmag.com
Julie Procopio
Julie receives raving reviews and has an impeccable reputation within the communities that she serves. A client recently remarked, “Julie is extremely responsive and proactive. To Julie there are no problems, just solutions. Our sale and settlement was quick and without any issues. She is very professional and a delight to work with.” “I will always recommend Ms. Procopio to potential clients. She is very knowledgeable, patient and trustworthy.”
hometownstations.com
Music in the Park in Westminster has been brings the message of God through music
Music filled the air around Westminster Sunday afternoon for the 20th annual Music in the Park. Three national acts and two local singers were part of the milestone event. Besides the music, they had food, a car show, and activities for the kids. The music ministry started with Westminster United Methodist Church but has gained support from others over the years. People come from miles around to enjoy the music -- but they walk away with so much more.
whatsupmag.com
The Anchor Team of Academy Realty
Experience matters! Introducing the Anchor Team led by Jack Papaleonti GRI, who brings years of experience and a team mentality to real estate. There are so many obstacles and challenges that come up during a real estate transaction. An agent has to be in several places at once, so having a team that is always there pays off. With over 65 years of combined experience, we have extensive experience with waterfront homes, historic homes, condos, COOPs, investment properties, retirement homes, condemned homes, foreclosures, bank owned homes, and commercial real estate, as well as dealing with homeowner’s associations, well and septic properties, and more.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: The Demise of the Desirable Oxford Corridor
Two signs “Chesapeake Country” and “Scenic Byway” greet you as you begin to drive down the Oxford Road from Easton Parkway. Bikers, joggers, runners, and pedestrians, both local and tourist, frequently travel the designed bike lanes. Then you cross over Papermill Pond, a tranquil scene where you often see people fishing. Next, on the left is Polly’s Hill, a small, 12 unit residential community built around 1996, well set off and barely visible from the Oxford Road.
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
mymcmedia.org
The Race for County Executive: The Latest
Certified volunteers continue to canvass ballots at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus. As of Friday morning, there were 22,000 more mail-in ballots and 8,000 provisional ballots to process. And the latest results are in. With a 39.32% share of the current ballots counted, challenger David Blair maintains the slight lead...
WTOP
Virgin Mary statue returns to Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — A 26-foot statue of the Virgin Mary is back in place at a Catholic university in Maryland. The Frederick News-Post reports that the statue has been put back in place atop a 78-foot pedestal at the National Shrine Grotto on the campus of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg after a year of restoration work. That work continues even as the statue is back in place, surrounded by scaffolding.
Comments / 1