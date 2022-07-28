Donatos Pizza talks giving back to community, freebies and discounts

fox59.com
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Back-to-school lunch box ideas from Needler’s Fresh Market
INDIANAPOLIS — With the kiddos starting school, lunch box items are probably back on your grocery list. Indy Now’s Ryan Ahlwardt stopped by Needler’s Fresh Market in Carmel, where CEO Michael Needler shared some easy but healthy school lunch ideas. Needler’s carries a variety of ready-to-eat items...
Fox 59
Best back to school gadgets for your kiddos
INDIANAPOLIS — Steve Greenberg the host of YouTube’s “What The Heck Is That?” returned via Zoom to share with Jillian and Ryan the best gadgets to make back to school season a little easier to bare. To watch more from Steve Greenberg check out his YouTube...
Fox 59
Bring someone positive vibes with treats from Positive Foodie Vibes!
INDIANAPOLIS — Whitney Barnett the owner of CIBO Catering & Events + Positive Foodie Vibes stopped by the studio with an impressive spread for Jillian and Ryan to sample. CIBO Catering & Events has you covered for your next event and Positive Foodie Vibes has an array of unique flavors that you can grab at local farmer’s markets.
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
Fox 59
Gallery Pastry on 16th Street’s Summer specials
INDIANAPOLIS – Celebrating Summer with Gallery Pastry’s newest location on 16th Street. From extended hours to something special for customers ages 21 and over, the pastry shop has a little something for everyone this season. Executive Pastry Chef Youssef Boudarine and Chef Scott Weiss stopped by the FOX59...
WTHR
Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools went back to class last week, and thousands of Indianapolis Public School students will be heading back to school Monday. If your child still needs school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening Sunday at Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country, including 28 locations in central Indiana.
Fox 59
Dorm Room Organization
Sarah Taylor from the container store joins the show to give parents some dorm shopping tips and ideas. Elwood community honors fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz. Indiana Senate passes near-total ban on abortion …. National Farmer’s Market Week. Youth Cycling Event. IPS students head back to school. Honoring the Life...
indianapolismonthly.com
Just Fore Fun At Back 9
A HUGE (as in 58,000-square-feet huge) golf-centric entertainment destination has taken over 1415 Drover St., just southwest of downtown along the White River. Following a soft opening week, Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is now open in full capacity. Now, I never once been to a driving range or played...
Local church youth plans weekend of events, promoting positivity and community
INDIANAPOLIS – Inside the community center of Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, kids were looking for a place to unwind on Friday. “There’s just been a lot of sad things going on, a lot of negativity,” said Reis Radford, 10. The rising homicide rate in Indianapolis, along with the effects of COVID-19, continue to leave […]
Indianapolis’ Top 10 Black Food and Drink Experiences
Pictured: James Jones of His Place Eatery | Photo credit:Mira Cassidy. Indianapolis, Indiana, has a much-desired and robust Black-owned culinary scene. From classy catering experiences, top vegan food trucks and soul food restaurants that everyone knows to up-and-coming restaurants and lounges, Indianapolis hits the mark.
WISH-TV
Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at a back-to-school event in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 20th Annual Back to School Family Day kicked off with students lined up to receive free school supplies at the Marion County Public Health Department. The event, hosted by Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation, was in-person after the Covid-19 pandemic forced...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Fox 59
Garfield Park Farmers Market is just a walk in the park
INDIANAPOLIS — A Saturday morning walk in the park can double up as a chance to browse local vendors selling fresh produce, native plants, baked goods, jams, vinaigrettes and lots more. The Garfield Park Farmers Market, now in its seventh year, is open Saturdays, May through October, from 9...
Fox 59
Zionsville’s annual party in the streets this Saturday night
INDIANAPOLIS — If dancing in the street is up your alley, plan to be in Zionsville this weekend. Zionsville Street Dance 2022 is this Saturday, July 30 from 6-10 p.m. on the town’s historic Main Street. The event is Zionsville’s biggest party of the year. Chicago-based Wedding...
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
readthereporter.com
Working together to Breathe Easy
Local medical students & public health professionals headline educational discussion of consequences of tobacco use. In collaboration with Trinity Free Clinic and the Hamilton County Health Department, Breathe Easy presented a Community Conversation about the physical and economic consequences of tobacco on Thursday. Lunch highlighted the point-of-sale tactics used by...
LA Fitness Keystone Avenue location closing, members not notified
INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 received a viewer tip Wednesday afternoon about LA Fitness on Keystone Ave. closing August 27 without informing their members. The viewer also claimed they are still continuing to sell memberships regardless of the closing. After viewing this tip, we decided to give LA Fitness a call. When they picked up we asked […]
TSA hosting hiring event for interested individuals in Indiana
The TSA is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to help individuals interested in becoming a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND).
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Zoo announces names of new tiger trio
INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — It’s International Tiger Day! The Indianapolis Zoo announced the official names of their tiger trio. The zoo hosted a “Tiger Club Naming Contest.” Hoosiers were able to submit their votes on their name of choice for the tigers. After receiving over 7,000 votes...
