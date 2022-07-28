Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife On Fiji Honeymoon Turned In By Indigenous Residents After Fleeing

The father of a 6-year-old Tennessee girl – missing for more than a year – has written a letter to her alleged captors from his jail cell. “To the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer,” Don Wells wrote. “Not only have you broken [Summer’s] heart and taken her away from her mother and father whom love her very much but you’ve ruined her chances to become educated ruining her life!”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO