Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife On Fiji Honeymoon Turned In By Indigenous Residents After Fleeing

Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
A Tennessee man is accused of killing his wife while the newlywed couple vacationed in Fiji
A Tennessee pharmacist was found dead in a luxury Fijian resort, leading to her newlywed husband's arrest in connection to the alleged murder, officials said Wednesday. Bradley Dawson, 39, allegedly murdered Christe Chen, 38, at a Yasawa Island resort on July 9, Fiji’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said in a statement.
Tennessee Man Arrested For Murdering Pharmacist Wife During Their Honeymoon In Fiji
Bradley Robert Dawson has been charged with murder of his new wife, Christe Chen. The Tennessee-based couple was staying at a luxury resort in Fiji for their honeymoon at the time. A trip intended to celebrate marital bliss has ended with the wife dead and the husband in handcuffs. Tennessee...
Maine Man Who Allegedly Killed Girlfriend At Juneteenth Retreat Captured In Mexico
A Maine man who allegedly killed his girlfriend in a hit-and-run incident at a Juneteenth nature retreat was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals in Mexico this week. Raymond Lester, 35, was taken into federal custody late Monday evening in Cancun, Mexico, the U.S. Marshals Service announced. Lester, who is charged with murder in his girlfriend Nicole Mokeme’s vehicular killing, had evaded authorities for a month prior to his arrest.
Oklahoma Man Allegedly Ran Over Ex-Girlfriend’s Family In Montana Then Shot Them
Montana authorities say that Derick Madden deliberately targeted his ex-girlfriend, Christina Siau, and her family with his truck and then began shooting at them in Glacier National Park. An Oklahoma man allegedly ran down his ex-girlfriend's family members in his pickup truck while they were strolling through Montana's Glacier National...
Heartbreaking details emerge after dad found his three kids and wife Sonia Loja dead in home
THE husband of a Connecticut woman who allegedly strangled her three kids in a tragic murder-suicide fainted to the ground after discovering his kids' dead bodies, according to neighbors. The children - Junior Panjon, 12, Joselyn Panjon, 10, and, Jonael Panjon, 5 - appeared to have been strangled by their...
Two Alabama Men Charged After Missing Woman's Mummified Remains Found In Storage Unit
Officials charged James Barrett and Edward Norman with abuse of a corpse for allegedly concealing Britta Lashley's body first in a motel that was under renovation and then in a storage unit. Two men in Alabama are in custody after authorities found the remains of a missing woman in a...
Jailed Father Of Missing 6-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Writes Letter To Her Alleged Captors
The father of a 6-year-old Tennessee girl – missing for more than a year – has written a letter to her alleged captors from his jail cell. “To the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer,” Don Wells wrote. “Not only have you broken [Summer’s] heart and taken her away from her mother and father whom love her very much but you’ve ruined her chances to become educated ruining her life!”
Connecticut Dad Fainted After Finding His Kids Dead In Alleged Murder-Suicide By Mom
A Connecticut father was so distraught after discovering his three children dead inside the family’s Danbury home that he “fainted to the ground,” according to his neighbors. Danbury Police said preliminary findings suggest the children’s mother, 36-year-old Sonia Loja, strangled the children to death before hanging herself...
Son Reveals How He Finally Discovered His Father Was A 'Cold, Manipulative Murderer'
On November 4, 1990, businessman Timothy Boczkowski, 34, called 911 about his wife, Elaine. He told the dispatcher that he had found her unresponsive in a bathtub in their Greensboro, North Carolina home. “By the time she came to the ER, she was already gone,” Steve Goode, a former police...
Tennessee police officer held in Mexican jail after bringing gun into country
Police officer is currently jailed in Mexico after Cancun authorities reportedly found a pistol in his luggage. According to local WKRN, Lemandries Hawes, an officer with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, was arrested at the Cancun airport on July 9. His department said Hawes declared the personally owned firearm with the airline, but Mexican law still prohibits bringing guns into the country.
Mother Of 4 Fatally Shot At North Carolina ATM
Karen Baker was found fatally shot at an ATM in Charlotte, North Carolina; a suspect has yet to be named. A North Carolina mother of four was shot dead near a shopping center ATM machine in what authorities have described as a random act of violence. Karen Baker was found...
Lilia Valutyte: Girl, 9, stabbed to death in front of sister while playing with hula-hoop in the street, as two men held
A GIRL of nine was stabbed to death in front of her little sister as they played with a hula-hoop in the street. Lilia Valutyte was with her five-year-old sibling outside a café where their mum was working when she was attacked with a knife. Two men were last...
People
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Missing Michigan Teen Found Dead In Detroit Basement After Dad Receives Anonymous Tip
Police are investigating the shooting death of a Michigan teenager whose body turned up in a Detroit apartment building’s basement over the weekend. Jacob Hills, 18, was found dead in an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Sunday after attending a party on Saturday, his family said. He’d been shot several times. No arrests have been made in the teen’s apparent slaying.
Father Turns Son in to Police After Shooting at Tennessee AutoZone
After a shooting at a AutoZone, the father of the alleged shooter turned him in to authorities, putting him behind bars, according to FOX13. A man with a gunshot wound to the head was discovered by Memphis police on July 10. FOX13 reported that officers were informed by a witness...
Cops Say Louisiana Woman Called Them To Her Own Drug Deal After Customer Allegedly Drew Gun
Police say Dana Bennett called authorities after she allegedly went to an apartment complex to deliver drugs and had a gun drawn on her. Now, she and the robbery suspect, Akeem Williams, are both under arrest. A woman in Louisiana is in custody after police say she called them to...
Suspect Arrested In Missing University Of Mississippi LGBTQ Student’s Murder
Authorities have arrested a man in the murder of a 20-year-old University of Mississippi student who vanished more than two weeks ago, officials said. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who was last seen alive earlier this month, authorities announced in a joint statement on July 22. Lee’s body hasn’t yet been recovered.
Dog Fatally Mauls 70-Year-Old Woman in Her Own Backyard
"We don't know what turned the dog or why the dog turned on the woman," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
‘Employee’ tears down luxury homes at marina with digger in revenge for ‘getting fired’
DRAMATIC video shows the moment an angry worker took revenge after “getting fired” by allegedly using a digger to wreck luxury homes at a popular marina. Footage appears to show a person using the huge machine to smash through one of the lakeside properties in Calgary, Canada. Shocked...
