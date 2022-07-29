Fort Worth’s Cultural District Is So Much More Than Art

www.eastsideatx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open PositionsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Spectrum Ordered to Pay Murder Victim Family More Than $7 BillionLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Texas Governor Supports $1.5 Million Job Training GrantTom HandyTexas State
Related
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
fortworthreport.org
Barkley Blu Chillax’in Indoors
The dog days of summer are the days smart pups like me stay indoors. As a nonprofit, we rely on your support to cover communities across Tarrant County.
CandysDirt.com
Arlington Heights Maintains a Balance of Suburban Calm and Urban Convenience
One of the largest and oldest neighborhoods in Fort Worth is Arlington Heights. It offers community charm along with an equal amount of history. From the quaint shops to a buzzing scene on West Seventh Street, along with easy access to Interstate 30, the neighborhood maintains a balance of suburban quiet and calm and urban convenience.
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this week
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth resident installs air conditioners for veterans, seniors
A row of cars, including a sheriff patrol vehicle, pulled into the Stop Six neighborhood on a recent sunny morning. Kelly Biggs, a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy, unloaded a window air conditioning unit box with a bag of tools and headed for a resident’s house. Biggs is...
Thrillist
This Boutique Hotel Is a Meat Lover’s Dream
Fort Worth, Texas, gets its nickname Cowtown for the obvious reason: its long history with cowboys and cattle. Historically speaking, the city has been a hub of Texas Longhorn cattle trading and still champions its Western heritage. If you’re a meat lover, like myself, you’ll want to check in and never check out of Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel situated in the heart of the 130-year-old Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. The hotel is a nod to the OG drover, a name for a cowboy or cowgirl who transported cattle by foot.
fwtx.com
Leon Bridges and Gary Patterson, The Big Good, Distribute $750,000 to Fort Worth-Based Charities
Three Fort Worth charities got $250,000 richer thanks to a generous donation by The Big Good, a charity founded in 2020 by local celebrities and philanthropists Leon Bridges and Gary Patterson. According to a press release, the pair presented the checks, which totaled $750,000, Tuesday to Tarrant To & Though,...
A Little Whimsy and Little Green Men: A White Rock Elementary Home for the Ages
When it comes to writing about past-decade homes, I can’t resist looking them up in the old Dallas Morning News archives. Sometimes I find builder advertisements for the home or its new subdivision. Other times, I find someone notable once lived there. But my favorite finds are the ones that just add a little whimsy to a home and its former occupant’s history. In this case, I found a news story about the first owner of this week’s featured Ebby Halliday Realtors home, 9419 Covemeadow Drive in Lake Highlands.
RELATED PEOPLE
keranews.org
In Fort Worth's Fairmount neighborhood, short-term rentals are pushing out traditional renters
Sarah Avakian found out she was losing the Fairmount house she’d called home for the past five years two months into 2022. She’d known this day was coming — the landlord told her months earlier he was looking for a buyer. So it didn’t come as a surprise when in late February, she got the official news: The house had been sold, and she needed to be out by June.
Crown Tacos brings authentic Mexican food to Keller
Crown Tacos opened in Keller on July 9. (Courtesy Crown Tacos) Crown Tacos held its grand opening July 9 at 801 S. Main St., Keller. The restaurant was opened by Crown Catering Texas. It will offer an array of dishes, including homemade dishes such as tortillas and salsas. Crown Tacos was “10 years in the making with authentic flavors straight from the heart of Mexico,” the restaurant said via a Facebook message. 817-739-7497. www.crowncateringtexas.com.
Fort Worth changing mowing procedures after Balch Springs grass fire
The City of Fort Worth is making changes to its mowing procedures after this week’s tragedy in Balch Springs. Amid the ongoing hot, dry conditions, Fort Worth’s Stormwater Field Operations is shutting down its large mowers for the time being.
dmagazine.com
How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas
After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Capital One Lounge Dallas / DFW lounge review – one of the best lounges I’ve been to
Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
point2homes.com
6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
dallasexpress.com
Southwest Airlines May Seek Expansion in Texas
Southwest Airlines may be exploring expansion to a second airport in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The airline has only flown out of Dallas Love Field Airport in North Texas for 50 years. The opportunity to expand flights to DFW International Airport or another regional hub could come as soon as...
point2homes.com
Condos for Sale in Grand Prairie, TX
Only 2 listings are available in Grand Prairie. Below you can find condos for sale from nearby areas in Dallas County:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doors Close to Former Parkland Memorial Hospital; Preparing for Demolition
The old Parkland Memorial Hospital, which opened Sept. 25, 1954, closed its doors this week for good. Though, it's been years since medical staff and patients filled the buildings. "I'm actually looking very much forward to what comes next on this site," said John Raish, senior vice president of support...
DFW Will Need To Build 19,000 New Apartments Each Year To Meet Demand
According to a recent study, Dallas-Fort Worth is the second metro area with the highest number of new units needed. This means that to keep up with the demand DFW would have to build 19,000 apartments each year for the next thirteen years. That’s … a lot!. Conducted...
Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open Positions
The Fort Worth ISD is looking to hire teachers to fill a massive need before the school year begins.MChe Lee/Unsplash. As the school year approaches, Fort Worth ISD is one of several North Texas school districts holding a job fair to try and address the shortage of teachers. Administrators with the school district are offering jobs on the spot, with the goal of filling 350 open positions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
EASTside Magazine
Austin, TX
277
Followers
484
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
EASTside is the definitive lifestyle magazine of the east side region of Austin. Each issue informs and entertains our readers with useful information and heart-warming local stories. Our full-color publication is loaded with creative content and high quality design elements that engage our 25,000 readers throughout East Austin and beyond.https://www.eastsideatx.com
Comments / 0