LCCC Enrolling Students in New Applied Bachelor’s degree in Smart Manufacturing

spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
kentwired.com
Masks required indoors on main campus as of July 29
Masks are required indoors on Kent State’s main campus following Portage County moving into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community spread designation for COVID-19. The university regularly monitors COVID levels and bases its policy off of CDC recommendations “for counties at ‘high,’ ‘medium’ or ‘low’...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
scriptype.com
Board picks new fitness center for Revere athletes
After an examination of the outside strength and conditioning program for Revere athletes, Superintendent Michael Tefs recommended that the board of education end the district’s relationship with Sculpt Fitness in Bath and sign a one-year contract with ACTIV Physical Therapy in Richfield. The board ratified the recommendation 4-0 (Mike...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident I appreciate finally get some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet data...
WFMJ.com
Cleveland Clinic: Why some adults haven't gotten their second boosters yet
Some older adults have yet to get their second booster shot against COVID-19, which is causing some concern for health officials and the CDC. Dr. Ardeshir Hashimi, section chief of geriatric medicine for Cleveland Clinic says there are two primary reasons for this: awareness and access. "I think we have...
scriptype.com
After multi-tasking at Hudson schools for 41 years, Schilling is retiring
Chuck Schilling probably is the only man in Hudson who can spot a defect in the high school HVAC system and correct the swing of a player on the high school baseball team. In a few weeks, he won’t have to do either. After 41 years of working for the Hudson City School District, Schilling is retiring at the end of July. Schilling is looking forward to retirement, but he doesn’t seem fatigued or burned out by his long years of service to the school community.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
cleveland19.com
How the Spirit/JetBlue merger could affect Cleveland Hopkins Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The reported $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines sent shockwaves through the aviation industry. The merger ends a massive bidding war between JetBlue and discount airline Frontier over who could merge with Spirit Airlines. The announcement will lead to JetBlue becoming the fifth-largest...
Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood closed due to fire
A beloved institution has closed its doors temporarily.
All Cuyahoga County buildings to require masks beginning Aug. 1
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — After Cuyahoga County was labeled as having a 'high' community level of COVID-19 on Thursday, the local government is adjusting accordingly. On Friday, Cuyahoga County announced that regardless of vaccination status, all employees and visitors to its government-owned buildings will be required to wear masks, effective Monday, Aug. 1. The move comes in accordance with an executive order that established a protocol giving the Cuyahoga County Executive the authority to require masks in County buildings once Cuyahoga County’s Community Levels reached “high," as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Best seafood restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans love their seafood. Seafood was once only enjoyed by those living on, or visiting, the coastline, but with today’s transportation and storing technologies, the seafood market in the US has grown into a $102 billion business -- with (pre-pandemic) 70 percent of that being spent at restaurants.
Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain
CANTON, Ohio – After eight years of debate and delays, the area surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame is starting to take shape, a sports-themed entertainment zone that developers hope will make Canton a multi-day destination. Right now, however, it’s a massive construction zone, as workers hurry to...
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street Sign
Pkwy Sign Pete HarwellCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield heights City Officials dedicated a parkway named signage to business owner and local barber Pete Harwell. Mr. Harwell is an active community leader. Harvell moved to Cleveland, OHIO, from Mason, Tennessee, in 1958. He served two and half years in the United States Army. He opened Harvell's Barbershop in the Garfield Heights Ward One community.
whbc.com
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition in Lorain County. Michael Frost, 30, was last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas. U.S. Marshals said anyone with information on Frost should...
cleveland19.com
3 die in Strongsville crash; 2 victims just graduated from high school
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two recent Strongsville High School graduates and a 20-year-old man were killed in a car accident Sunday morning. Strongsville police said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.
Here’s how Ohio fared in Mega Millions drawing
After a winning ticket for the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot was announced on Saturday morning, the hopes and dreams of thousands were smashed.
weeklyvillager.com
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
weeklyvillager.com
44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
