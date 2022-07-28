LCCC Enrolling Students in New Applied Bachelor’s degree in Smart Manufacturing

Chuck Schilling probably is the only man in Hudson who can spot a defect in the high school HVAC system and correct the swing of a player on the high school baseball team. In a few weeks, he won’t have to do either. After 41 years of working for the Hudson City School District, Schilling is retiring at the end of July. Schilling is looking forward to retirement, but he doesn’t seem fatigued or burned out by his long years of service to the school community.

HUDSON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO