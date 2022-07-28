ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Miami developer committed to Tampa adds to growing list of projects

By Louis Llovio
businessobserverfl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.businessobserverfl.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fit*Life*Travel

A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links

Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
BRADENTON, FL
cltampa.com

Smokin' Js closes in Gulfport, Dunedin's Living Room coming to Wesley Chapel, plus more Tampa Bay foodie news

One of Dunedin’s culinary gems heads across the bridge—and then some—next month when it opens a second location all the way in Wesley Chapel. Located at The Shops at Wiregrass, Tampa Bay's second The Living Room will celebrate its soft opening within the next few weeks. Boasting the same global-inspired cuisine and refined , yet welcoming decor as its flagship location in Dunedin, the official opening date is slated for sometime in August. About 50% of Wesley Chapel's menu is composed of signature dishes—like black and blue nachos, brown butter seared scallops, and its porcini mushroom burger, as the other half will feature new dishes from Executive Chef Joshua Rhynes. New items include flash-fried pork dumplings, spicy chargrilled pork chops, goat cheese and pancetta flatbread, shrimp garganelli pasta and roasted beet "carpaccio," alongside many more.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Real Estate
Tampa, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival is the most caffeinated event of the fall

The most caffeinated event of the year brings together some of the best, most renowned coffee roasters in the region, and state of Florida, to one location. The Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival (TBCAF) is an annual event designed to inspire creativity and artistic expression in the Tampa Bay Area through coffee and art. This event promises all of the coffee, and espresso you could ever desire, in addition to some sensational food trucks. The event takes place October 8 from 9am-3pm in Brandon at 1310 John Moore Rd.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota hotel gets $57.5 million refinancing

The owners of Sarasota’s Art Ovation hotel have refinanced the property for $57.5 million. The 10-year loan was originated by national commercial real estate lender 3650 REIT. The 162-room, eight-story hotel, which is on 1255 N. Palm Ave., is owned by the Prime Group, a real estate development firm...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#South Tampa#Tampa Bay Area#Housing Sales#Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Ritz Carlton Residences#The Related Group#The Business Observer
995qyk.com

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Thousands attend Tampa Bay Comic Convention

TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands are in downtown Tampa this weekend for the Tampa Bay Comic Convention!. The Tampa Bay Comic Convention is back at the Tampa Convention Center. Thousands have been attending all weekend, many in costume. The Tampa Comic Convention started in 2010. They canceled it in 2020 because...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Cammie Chatterton joins Jesuit High School Board of Trustees

TAMPA, Fla. — Cammie Chatterton, President and CEO of Bay Food Brokerage, has joined the Board of Trustees of Jesuit High School in Tampa. Chatterton’s son, Chris Chatterton, graduated in 2005 from Jesuit High School – a 501(c)(3) Catholic, Jesuit college preparatory school located in Tampa. “It...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Bay News 9

Putting a Spark into Local Golf Leagues

It's Thursday night and the weekly golf league is starting to gather at Clearwater Country Club. Golfers hit the range and the putting greens getting ready for the night's competition, but this league is a little bit different then your average weekly league, this is a Spark Golf League.. Spark...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa church urges community to vote in August primary

TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Two hotels converted into affordable apartment complex in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - As communities across Tampa Bay search for new and creative ways to handle the housing crisis, an apartment complex featuring two converted hotels held its grand opening in Clearwater Friday. Pelican Lake Apartments is accepting applications from prospective tenants. Crews renovated the TownePlace Suites by Marriott and...
CLEARWATER, FL
813area.com

Where To Get A Unique Steakhouse Experience in Tampa

The Brazilian restaurant atmosphere is one that requires much prestige and authenticity in the food and environment. For those eager to try a Rodizio chef-prepared menu, the ultimate steakhouse experience in Tampa is waiting for you at Terra Gaucha. For churrasco and churrascaria dining, Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is a one-stop shop for endless top-shelf meats paired with one of the best salad bars and tons of unique, upscale wines.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Win Free Publix Subs For A Year

This is awesome! Publix is turning 30 and they are doing something very special for all their customers. You can register to win free Publix subs for an entire year! This is all apart of their Nostalgic 90’s Sweeps promotion. You know everything about the 90’s was great, and that’s when the Publix sub was born. Not only can you win free Publix subs for a year, but you can win other prizes as well. You don’t have to purchase anything and entries start today. You can only sign up once and if you win you could get two subs per week! Other prizes include Publix gif cards, and 90’s swag. The deadline to register for these free subs is August 18th.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy