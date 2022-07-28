Miami developer committed to Tampa adds to growing list of projects

www.businessobserverfl.com
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E Preston
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle Brown
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Three things to do in Tampa, FloridaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTampa, FL
usf.edu
Shining example: Tampa Bay's water quality is declining after a half-century of gains
The burnt-rotten stench of sulfur hung over Tampa Bay. Socialites living on Bayshore Boulevard, one of the most coveted water-front addresses in the city, watched their silver dishes, silverware and heirlooms tarnish. They knew the culprit was coming from the Bay, but had no idea exactly what it was. Through...
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links
Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
Gas Prices At A Florida Pump Will Be The Lowest It's Been In A Year & These Cities Are Next
Gas prices in Florida have seemingly lowered immensely in the past weeks and one gas station in Tampa is giving people a taste of what it's like not to spend so much money at the pump. A campaign led by Americans For Prosperity, the Koch brothers' primary political advocacy group,...
cltampa.com
Smokin' Js closes in Gulfport, Dunedin's Living Room coming to Wesley Chapel, plus more Tampa Bay foodie news
One of Dunedin’s culinary gems heads across the bridge—and then some—next month when it opens a second location all the way in Wesley Chapel. Located at The Shops at Wiregrass, Tampa Bay's second The Living Room will celebrate its soft opening within the next few weeks. Boasting the same global-inspired cuisine and refined , yet welcoming decor as its flagship location in Dunedin, the official opening date is slated for sometime in August. About 50% of Wesley Chapel's menu is composed of signature dishes—like black and blue nachos, brown butter seared scallops, and its porcini mushroom burger, as the other half will feature new dishes from Executive Chef Joshua Rhynes. New items include flash-fried pork dumplings, spicy chargrilled pork chops, goat cheese and pancetta flatbread, shrimp garganelli pasta and roasted beet "carpaccio," alongside many more.
Three things to do in Tampa, Florida
My husband and I recently had the opportunity to spend a few hours in Tampa, Florida. We stopped by three creative and fun places in the city. These are the perfect spots to have fun indoors and beat the Florida heat. Here’s where we went in Tampa (and where we think you should go too)!
travelsmaps.com
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There. Every time you are on the hunt for a new place, it is always such a hassle to get there and figure out what activities you would like to do. Check out this guide that will help your next trip to Sarasota be much easier!
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival is the most caffeinated event of the fall
The most caffeinated event of the year brings together some of the best, most renowned coffee roasters in the region, and state of Florida, to one location. The Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival (TBCAF) is an annual event designed to inspire creativity and artistic expression in the Tampa Bay Area through coffee and art. This event promises all of the coffee, and espresso you could ever desire, in addition to some sensational food trucks. The event takes place October 8 from 9am-3pm in Brandon at 1310 John Moore Rd.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota hotel gets $57.5 million refinancing
The owners of Sarasota’s Art Ovation hotel have refinanced the property for $57.5 million. The 10-year loan was originated by national commercial real estate lender 3650 REIT. The 162-room, eight-story hotel, which is on 1255 N. Palm Ave., is owned by the Prime Group, a real estate development firm...
995qyk.com
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
Bay News 9
New Tampa gas station to sell fuel for $2.38 per gallon Monday
The group says it's goal it's goal is to show people how much the price of gas "should be." AFP blames the Biden administration for skyrocketing gasoline costs, saying it's due to their spending policies and regulations.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Cammie Chatterton joins Jesuit High School Board of Trustees
TAMPA, Fla. — Cammie Chatterton, President and CEO of Bay Food Brokerage, has joined the Board of Trustees of Jesuit High School in Tampa. Chatterton’s son, Chris Chatterton, graduated in 2005 from Jesuit High School – a 501(c)(3) Catholic, Jesuit college preparatory school located in Tampa. “It...
Bay News 9
Putting a Spark into Local Golf Leagues
It's Thursday night and the weekly golf league is starting to gather at Clearwater Country Club. Golfers hit the range and the putting greens getting ready for the night's competition, but this league is a little bit different then your average weekly league, this is a Spark Golf League.. Spark...
How gas prices have changed in Tampa in the last week
On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June.
Tampa church urges community to vote in August primary
TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
fox13news.com
Two hotels converted into affordable apartment complex in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - As communities across Tampa Bay search for new and creative ways to handle the housing crisis, an apartment complex featuring two converted hotels held its grand opening in Clearwater Friday. Pelican Lake Apartments is accepting applications from prospective tenants. Crews renovated the TownePlace Suites by Marriott and...
flipboard.com
2 dead, including Tampa man, on first day of Florida lobster mini-season
KEY WEST, Fla. — Two people died in the Florida Keys during the first day of lobster mini-season, officials said. The annual two-day event began …
813area.com
Where To Get A Unique Steakhouse Experience in Tampa
The Brazilian restaurant atmosphere is one that requires much prestige and authenticity in the food and environment. For those eager to try a Rodizio chef-prepared menu, the ultimate steakhouse experience in Tampa is waiting for you at Terra Gaucha. For churrasco and churrascaria dining, Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is a one-stop shop for endless top-shelf meats paired with one of the best salad bars and tons of unique, upscale wines.
wild941.com
Win Free Publix Subs For A Year
This is awesome! Publix is turning 30 and they are doing something very special for all their customers. You can register to win free Publix subs for an entire year! This is all apart of their Nostalgic 90’s Sweeps promotion. You know everything about the 90’s was great, and that’s when the Publix sub was born. Not only can you win free Publix subs for a year, but you can win other prizes as well. You don’t have to purchase anything and entries start today. You can only sign up once and if you win you could get two subs per week! Other prizes include Publix gif cards, and 90’s swag. The deadline to register for these free subs is August 18th.
floridapolitics.com
Stephanie Meyer: Businesswoman, teacher looks to stop the decline in Pinellas County schools
I'm running to bring my expertise in the business world to be very responsible for our taxpayers and ensure that we are. This is the first in a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in the race to take...
