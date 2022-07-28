www.thecentersquare.com
Washington Examiner
New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania city, where 25% live in poverty, debates police funding
(The Center Square) - In a city where the median household income is $38,655 and 1-in-4 residents live in poverty, the top-paid police officer in Pennsylvania's fifth-largest city made more than $159,000 in 2021. And it wasn't the chief. The city of Erie, population 94,831 in the 2020 census, is...
'Terrible policy idea' | CA bill could change how domestic violence crimes are reported
SAN DIEGO — The California senate now has a bill that would dramatically change how domestic violence crimes are reported. Supporters say it would help keep victim's safe, while the critics argue it can only make domestic violence situations more dangerous. The assembly bill would remove the requirement that...
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire council rejects $1M for reproductive centers
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has blocked funding for the state's reproductive centers amid concerns the money will be used for abortions and emergency contraception. In a 4-1 vote, the Republican-controlled council rejected contracts totaling $1 million to four health-care organizations that provide cancer screenings,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash
MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
wortfm.org
Adam Fischer on Running for Wisconsin Governor
The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Adam Fischer, a Republican candidate for Governor about law enforcement, the 2020 presidential election, and why he is running for Governor. Adam Fischer is a former police officer here in Wisconsin, and currently lives...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer
(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia school board members back firing of teacher over pronoun dispute
(The Center Square) – Eight school board members from five school divisions filed a brief with the Virginia Supreme Court in support of West Point Public Schools after the district fired a teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. High school French teacher Peter Vlaming lost...
seehafernews.com
Registration Now Open for Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton
The registration period is now open for those who wish to attend the Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on September 20th and 21st. The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting...
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to assist electric boat manufacturer with $1M plus of incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize electric boat manufacturer Forza X1’s new plant in McDowell County by more than $1 million, an investment some believe is unnecessary. Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday touted the state’s latest development deal that will award Forza X1 $1,367,000 over...
thecentersquare.com
PennDOT submits $171 million EV charging station plan to feds
(The Center Square) – Monday is the deadline for states to submit proposals for millions in funds toward electronic vehicle infrastructure and Pennsylvania turned in its homework last week to the U.S. Department of Transportation. A 121-page report outlines the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation strategy for deploying a convenient,...
thecentersquare.com
Indiana rescue team deployed to assist Kentucky in wake of floods
(The Center Square) – Indiana has sent two teams of specialists to assist Kentuckians in search and rescue operations following record flooding in the state. Indiana Task Force 1, is an urban search and rescue group jointly sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency. TF1 deployed two 16-member Mission Ready Package Water teams to Southeastern Kentucky. The teams are specialists in top water and swift water rescue.
nbc15.com
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Jefferson Fire & Safety hosted their first ever extrication training for those who could benefit from learning techniques for gaining access to patients. First responders from all over the state simulated crash scenarios in preparation for the real-life emergencies they attend to.
WBAY Green Bay
Salmonella cases traced to loose peas at Wisconsin farmers markets
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says at least six people in Wisconsin were sickened by salmonella linked to shelled peas. Three people were hospitalized. The loose peas were sold at local farmers markets in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Madison and a Green...
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away
We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
Health officials: Salmonella infections traced to shelled peas sold at farmers markets
Health officials in Wisconsin are investigate cases of Salmonella infection associated with shelled peas sold at Wisconsin farmers markets after six people were infected with the same strain of the bacteria. The shelled peas were produced by Green Barn Farm Market, of Ripon. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
Fast-Moving Blaze Near Oregon Border Is California’s 2nd Major Wildfire of Season
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the fire in Siskiyou County has scorched 51,000 acres. It...
