ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania city, where 25% live in poverty, debates police funding

(The Center Square) - In a city where the median household income is $38,655 and 1-in-4 residents live in poverty, the top-paid police officer in Pennsylvania's fifth-largest city made more than $159,000 in 2021. And it wasn't the chief. The city of Erie, population 94,831 in the 2020 census, is...
ERIE, PA
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire council rejects $1M for reproductive centers

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has blocked funding for the state's reproductive centers amid concerns the money will be used for abortions and emergency contraception. In a 4-1 vote, the Republican-controlled council rejected contracts totaling $1 million to four health-care organizations that provide cancer screenings,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash

MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
wortfm.org

Adam Fischer on Running for Wisconsin Governor

The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Adam Fischer, a Republican candidate for Governor about law enforcement, the 2020 presidential election, and why he is running for Governor. Adam Fischer is a former police officer here in Wisconsin, and currently lives...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer

(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Politics State#Freedom Of Information
seehafernews.com

Registration Now Open for Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton

The registration period is now open for those who wish to attend the Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on September 20th and 21st. The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting...
APPLETON, WI
97ZOK

7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America

America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
thecentersquare.com

PennDOT submits $171 million EV charging station plan to feds

(The Center Square) – Monday is the deadline for states to submit proposals for millions in funds toward electronic vehicle infrastructure and Pennsylvania turned in its homework last week to the U.S. Department of Transportation. A 121-page report outlines the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation strategy for deploying a convenient,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Indiana rescue team deployed to assist Kentucky in wake of floods

(The Center Square) – Indiana has sent two teams of specialists to assist Kentuckians in search and rescue operations following record flooding in the state. Indiana Task Force 1, is an urban search and rescue group jointly sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency. TF1 deployed two 16-member Mission Ready Package Water teams to Southeastern Kentucky. The teams are specialists in top water and swift water rescue.
KENTUCKY STATE
nbc15.com

First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Jefferson Fire & Safety hosted their first ever extrication training for those who could benefit from learning techniques for gaining access to patients. First responders from all over the state simulated crash scenarios in preparation for the real-life emergencies they attend to.
MIDDLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Salmonella cases traced to loose peas at Wisconsin farmers markets

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says at least six people in Wisconsin were sickened by salmonella linked to shelled peas. Three people were hospitalized. The loose peas were sold at local farmers markets in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Madison and a Green...
The Valley Citizen

Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away

We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy