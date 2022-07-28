ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She-Hulk confirms Hamilton star's pivotal role in new first look

digitalspy.com

Mindhunter star lands next movie role in Mission: Impossible 8

Mindhunter's Holt McCallany has landed a role in Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Known for his role as FBI Special Agent Bill Tench on the Netflix drama series, McCallany will be a part of the eighth instalment of the franchise, reports Deadline. McCallany will be...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bullet Train stars share Thomas the Tank Engine life lessons

Bullet Train (slight) spoilers follow. Bullet Train speeds into cinemas in the next few days, uniting a star-studded cast for an all-out action romp on a speeding locomotive. Of course, there's a hugely-popular train-related franchise that's been going for nearly 80 years (thanks in part to game modders and that theme tune) and Bullet Train pays tribute to that. The character Lemon, played by Brian Tyree Henry, compares every character to someone from Thomas the Tank Engine as a way of judging their characters.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Downton Abbey stars praise Maggie Smith following A New Era release

Downton Abbey: A New Era is now out to own on digital in the UK and we've got an exclusive clip from the bonus features, which you can watch above. The featurette sees stars Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern reveal what it's like to work with Maggie Smith who, of course, plays the legendary Dowager Countess in the series.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

[GAME] The X Factor: Ultimate Star Part 4

This series is the Ultimate comeback series part 4, where we will see previous contestants who have made it through to the Live Shows on The X Factor Games before but were eliminated before the Final, giving them a second chance at being crowned the winner!. Auditions. I have selected...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Matt Evans addresses change in fan reactions to Theo

Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Matt Evans has addressed the change in fan reactions to Theo. In the soap, Justin falsely reports that Theo has cheated with his studies in mechanics. Facing possible expulsion, Theo is informed that he can prove his abilities by sitting an...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

What's your favourite Bruce Willis film?

As Bruce Willis retired from acting earlier this year due to the brain disorder aphasia, I thought I'd ask what you think his best film is. I can only include nine films (plus 'Other') so obviously may have missed your particular favourite. You may think the Die Hard sequels deserve to be included but I thought it's best to have a variety of different films in the options.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bullets dodged

What are the times when you've been pleasantly surprised that a soap didn't go down an obvious story route?. Mine is that I was certain Whitney was going to come back from her solo honeymoon and declare she was pregnant with Callum's baby. Very happy to be wrong about that one!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours script producer reveals touching moment cut from finale

While the Neighbours finale was a truly touching and important moment in television history, some of the most emotional moments never made it into the final episode. Neighbours script producer and writer Shane Isheev took to Twitter to share his "favourite moment" that he wrote in the finale. And it was a moment that was cut from the episode due to time restraints.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Why Netflix's Keep Breathing shouldn't have a season two

Keep Breathing spoilers follow. Netflix's Keep Breathing shot to the top of the UK TV top 10 within a day of it arriving on the streaming service. Seemingly without warning, this six-episode long series joins the growing ranks of shows about "big city women in survival mode" as Liv (played by Melissa Barrera) has to fight for her life against the Canadian wilderness.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Keep Breathing ending explained – Does Liv survive her horror ordeal?

Keep Breathing spoilers ahead. It’s a good thing Netflix’s new limited series Keep Breathing reminds us to do that in its name – because it definitely left us gobsmacked on more than one occasion. Starring Scream 2022’s Melissa Barrera as Liv, a woman on a mission after...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Rick and Morty boss explains why season 6 will be better than season 5

Rick and Morty boss Justin Roiland has promised that the show's upcoming sixth season will be back to its best after what he described as a "weird" season five. Roiland, who co-created the animated show with Dan Harmon, spoke to IGN during San Diego Comic-Con and said fans would love the latest season.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Downton Abbey and Line of Duty stars' new Netflix thriller

Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and Line of Duty's Kelly Macdonald are starring in a new thriller for Netflix titled I Came By, and the first trailer has just dropped. As we see in the trailer, Pride's George MacKay and Percelle Ascott play Toby and Jay, a pair of social activists and graffiti artists that target the wealthy. After a disagreement, Toby decides to break into the house of Bonneville's former High Court Judge, Sir Hector Blake.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Helly’s DWTS season 13

Hello and welcome to my best game. The thirteenth season of DWTS. Last season was a big season as Justin Timberlake & Daniella Karagach lifted the mirrorball beating 13 other couples after a great season. Who will follow in their footsteps this season?. Posts: 15,190. Forum Member. ✭✭. 30/07/22 -...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale star's new horror movie is now on Netflix UK

Madeline Brewer, one of the stars of Hulu's acclaimed drama series The Handmaid's Tale, has a new horror movie that is finally available to watch on Netflix UK. Separation follows a father who is tasked with looking after his daughter following his wife's sudden death in an accident. However, the wife filed for divorce and was seeking full custody of their daughter, Jenny, shortly before her death. Father and daughter become entangled in a mystery as an entity begins to haunt them.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy with first child

Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez is celebrating her 38th birthday in perhaps the most memorable way... by announcing she is pregnant!. The actress shared a short video of herself alongside husband Joe LoCicero sharing sweet moments together, ending with the couple holding up a positive pregnancy test. "This birthday hits...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals Howie Danes secret in new episodes

EastEnders spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders has revealed what Howie Danes is hiding from his partner Kim Fox. Howie's relationship with Kim has been going well, but viewers know that he's holding something...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Star Trek cast lead tributes to Nichelle Nichols following her death

Tributes are pouring in for the late, great Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura in the original Star Trek series, following the actress' death. Nichols died aged 89 on Saturday July 30 in New Mexico, USA, of natural causes. Her son Kyle Johnson made the announcement on Nichols' Facebook page on Sunday July 31. Now, Nichols' former Star Trek co-stars are posting tributes to the actress, calling her "incomparable" and a "legend."
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK judge reveals new project

Stand-up comedian, TV presenter and RuPaul's Drag Race UK judge Alan Carr has a brand-new passion project coming that fans may not expect. Carr is presenting a documentary about the iconic author Agatha Christie, who he says has been his idol since he was a child. Carr discussed the upcoming TV show, which he said he was surprised producers said yes to, in a new interview with the Daily Mail.
TV SHOWS

