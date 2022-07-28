She-Hulk confirms Hamilton star's pivotal role in new first look

Madeline Brewer, one of the stars of Hulu's acclaimed drama series The Handmaid's Tale, has a new horror movie that is finally available to watch on Netflix UK. Separation follows a father who is tasked with looking after his daughter following his wife's sudden death in an accident. However, the wife filed for divorce and was seeking full custody of their daughter, Jenny, shortly before her death. Father and daughter become entangled in a mystery as an entity begins to haunt them.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO