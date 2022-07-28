ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

CBS News

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
NBC News

Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on drug charges

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison after being convicted on drug charges by a Moscow court Thursday. Griner pleaded guilty last month in a lengthy trial that has underscored the frayed relations between the United States and Russia since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
NBC News

Democrats get another poll indicating an improving midterm landscape

A new Monmouth University poll is the latest national survey to show Democrats performing better on the generic ballot, despite President Joe Biden’s job rating remaining below 40%. In this poll, 50% of Americans say they prefer Democrats controlling Congress, versus 43% preferring Republican being in charge. That 7-point...
NBC News

Asian American residents sue Calif. county, claiming targeted harassment campaign by officials

Asian American residents in Northern California say their county and Sheriff’s Department are engaged in a racist campaign to root them out, according to a new lawsuit. The class action suit, filed in federal court on Wednesday, names both Siskiyou County and Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue as defendants, and it claims that both parties are engaged in large-scale harassment against Hmong residents.
