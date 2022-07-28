Read on www.nbcnews.com
Related
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dick Cheney slams Trump in new TV ad for daughter Liz Cheney
Former Vice President Dick Cheney slammed former President Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" in a new TV ad bolstering his daughter, Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, ahead of her primary on Aug. 16. Liz Cheney is in a hotly contested race against Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman. While some of...
Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on drug charges
WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison after being convicted on drug charges by a Moscow court Thursday. Griner pleaded guilty last month in a lengthy trial that has underscored the frayed relations between the United States and Russia since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
NBA・
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
NBC News
Democrats get another poll indicating an improving midterm landscape
A new Monmouth University poll is the latest national survey to show Democrats performing better on the generic ballot, despite President Joe Biden’s job rating remaining below 40%. In this poll, 50% of Americans say they prefer Democrats controlling Congress, versus 43% preferring Republican being in charge. That 7-point...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News
Analysis: Here's why Arizona is the nightmare scenario driving election reform
When politicians, legal experts, and activists say they’re worried that the forces behind Jan. 6th could successfully overturn a future election, the picture they have in mind looks an awful lot like what’s shaping up in Arizona. Former President Donald Trump's preferred candidates, who are closely aligned with...
After Alex Jones’ lawyers accidentally leak years of emails, Infowars financial documents are revealed in court
Lawyers for Alex Jones appeared to have accidentally sent over the entire contents of the Infowars founder’s phone to the lawyers for the plaintiffs in his defamation trial, according to court proceedings Wednesday. Mark Bankston, a lawyer for the parents of one of the children killed in the 2012...
Jurors in Parkland gunman's trial visit blood-stained mass shooting site sealed since 2018 as state rests its case
Jurors in the sentencing phase of the Parkland, Florida, school shooter's trial on Thursday visited the scene of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's 1200 building, which has been sealed since the attack on February 14, 2018.
Asian American residents sue Calif. county, claiming targeted harassment campaign by officials
Asian American residents in Northern California say their county and Sheriff’s Department are engaged in a racist campaign to root them out, according to a new lawsuit. The class action suit, filed in federal court on Wednesday, names both Siskiyou County and Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue as defendants, and it claims that both parties are engaged in large-scale harassment against Hmong residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A school said it protected student who was killed by ex. After admitting missteps, parents feel ‘betrayed.’
The family of Zhifan Dong, a Chinese student at the University of Utah who was killed allegedly by an ex-boyfriend and fellow student, is speaking out after the school released a pile of public records that appear to show a multitude of failures to heed her calls for help. Dong’s...
Families of victims and survivors testify in Parkland shooter trial
The jury has to decide if the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooter will get the death penalty or life in prison. Families of the victims and survivors made emotional testimonies before the jury. CNN’s Leyla Santiago reports from Parkland, Florida.
DOD denies D.C. mayor's request for National Guard help with influx of migrants sent north by Texas
The Department of Defense denied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for the National Guard to assist with the influx of migrants created by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing of migrants to the city, according to a letter reviewed by NBC News. The letter, from the executive secretary of...
Comments / 0