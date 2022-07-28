Nichelle Nichols — who as sexy communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek boldly went where no prior African-American actress had gone on prime-time TV — spent the final years of her life battling a series of health crises. She died Sunday aged 89. The actress who broke racial barriers in the 1960s was confined to a wheelchair since a stroke robbed her of her mobility on the right side in June, 2015.What’s more, the actress was diagnosed with moderate progressive dementia, Radar has learned. In some of her last public appearances, the tragic star appeared feeble and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO