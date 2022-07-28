At least 8 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and 'hundreds will lose their homes,' governor says

www.komu.com
Related
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment in Kentucky flood recovery
KENTUCKY − Missouri Task Force 1 has received its first mission assignment during its deployment to eastern Kentucky. At least 30 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week. The team is currently performing targeted and wide-area search missions...
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District has been activated for deployment to eastern Kentucky. Boone County Fire Protection District announced the deployment on their Facebook page Saturday after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky left at least 25 people dead. The...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Aug. 1
JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week. This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that...
KOMU
10 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts
The searing heat that has baked the Northwest is suspected to have led to at least 10 deaths in Oregon, officials there said. The most recent death was reported Saturday. An "elderly male who died was in his home that had a non-functioning air conditioner," Clackamas County said in a news release. The medical examiner's office is investigating the official cause of that death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
2 dead in the McKinney Fire in Northern California, the state's largest blaze this year
A wildfire in Northern California exploded in size over the weekend, triggering evacuations and becoming the state's largest wildfire so far this year, according to Cal Fire. Two people were found dead inside a vehicle that burned in the path of the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.
KOMU
Smart Decision: What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday for Missouri's primary election
MISSOURI - The Missouri primary election is almost here, and Missouri voters may still be wondering how to cast their vote and what's on their ballot. Before heading out to the polls, there are a few deadlines voters should keep their eye on. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6...
KOMU
FEMA to participate in damage assessments in preparation for federal disaster declaration request for historic St. Louis region flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week. This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that...
KOMU
Forecast: Temps are right back to the "uncomfortable" zone this week
After a relatively comfortable weekend of weather in Mid-Missouri, temps are back to the middle 90s to start out August. Another round of heat advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for this week from Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening as daily heat indices will range from 100 to 105.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMU
Northern California wildfire exacerbated by weather, causing significant growth
A wildfire raging in Northern California was exacerbated by winds from thunderstorms this weekend, causing significant growth, officials said. The fire, known as the McKinney fire, has burned more than 51,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE. It is 0% contained. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, July 30
Voting process in Missouri will look different after the Aug. 2 election. The upcoming election on Aug. 2 will be the last election where House bill 1878 is not in effect. The bill will change some of the requirements for absentee voting and require all registered voters in Missouri to provide photo ID.
KOMU
Bumblebee Atlas Project hosts training session
COLUMBIA- Today at the Columbia Audubon Society the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation hosted a training session for the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas project. At the session volunteers teach citizens how to get bumble bees into a net and out of the net into a vial, how to properly photograph the bees, and how to identify species. All of this done in a safe manner so nobody has to be scared of getting stung.
KOMU
Body recovered from Lake of the Ozarks after boating accident
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boater's body was recovered Saturday morning after an accident Friday evening that left three others injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the deceased boater as 41-year-old Timothy Reidens from Illinois. Authorities say he was thrown overboard when his boat hit a wake around 6:45 p.m. He was driving too fast for current conditions, according to an incident report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with...
KOMU
Forecast: August kicks off on a warm note, watching storm chances for the middle of the week
After a week of significantly cooler temperatures, mid-Missouri is going to heat up once again as we head into the new week. Morning temperatures will start in the lower 70s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 90s, but when the humidity is factored in it will feel like the triple digits.
Comments / 0