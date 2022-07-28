Virginia airports get another $5.5 million in federal funding

www.thecentersquare.com
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
8 States That Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks
Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/20-us-dollar-bills-3564390/. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check,
The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America
It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
Will You Get A New Stimulus Check To Help With Inflation?
More stimulus money could be coming your way if you live in certain states. But the federal government isn’t likely to authorize another round of stimulus checks in the near future. State-issued payments are typically smaller than the ones Congress approved in 2020 and 2021. For those struggling to...
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soon
At the end of the month, another major supermarket will close its doors in Virginia. Locals are already expressing disappointment with the upcoming closure. The German grocery store chain Lidl is set to close its Danville location at 126 Piedmont Place on July 31, 2022.
Update: Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2022
New closures have recently been announced by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mansfield New Journal, and Cleveland19.com.
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
CNBC
These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022
In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
Gas Station Slashes Prices to Below $1 Per Gallon
The Express Lane 76 gas station in Forest, Virginia, offered a surprisingly low price for two hours on Wednesday afternoon.
West Virginia will give you $20,000 and it's not the only state offering more in war for workers
Growth in domestic manufacturing, the Great Resignation and demographics are exacerbating serious worker shortages. Some states are finding creative ways to attract workers. West Virginia is offering up to $20,000 in cash and incentives to get people to move there. Companies are taking a more aggressive role, working with local...
The Clearest Lake in Virginia is a Must Visit
Virginia is home to over 50 beautiful lakes and reservoirs. Some big, some small, and some manmade. None however are as clear and beautiful as Smith Mountain Lake, a large freshwater reservoir in the Roanoke Region of Virginia. Known as the second largest lake in the state, Smith Mountain spans 32 miles and features hiking trails, campgrounds, and an amphitheater.
14 states are sending out tax rebate checks to residents. Is yours on the list?
Americans looking for help in the form of a federal stimulus check to fight high gas and food prices are likely to be disappointed as there is little support in Congress for another check anytime soon. However, for some, state governments are offering special tax rebates. Fifteen states have passed...
Virginia residents are warned to watch out for destructive jumping worms
Jumping worms are spreading across VirginiaVirginia Tech. If you live in the Commonwealth and think you are seeing worms who appear to be leaping into the air it is not your imagination. Residents in the Old Dominion are being told to be on the lookout for pesky, destructive, jumping worms that have been spreading through the area. According to a message Thursday from the Virginia Farm Bureau, the Virginia Cooperative Extension has asked those who live in the state to watch out for the invasive jumping worm.
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
Two direct payments worth $450 and $1000 on the way to some in Florida
Florida has been sending out direct payments to needy families and first responders as inflation hurts the buying power of consumers across the country.
This Region in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Most Relaxing Places in the United States
After the past couple of years we've had, everyone is deserving of a relaxing vacation away from work and all the other daily drudgeries that come with life. However, taking a vacation to a sunny beach in a beautiful location does not necessarily mean you will have a relaxing time.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
Smoking Issues Arise at Virginia's First Casino - Surprised Patrons Voice Opinion
A surprise came to mind this past weekend when the first patrons enter the casino in Bristol for its opening weekend as the temporary facility. Social media complaints about smoking and the amount of smoke in the facility were present following the opening. Many patrons were not prepared for smoking within the gaming area.
