North Carolina Green Party leaders say Democratic lawsuit to eject them from ballot is 'frivolous'
(The Center Square) — The co-chair of the North Carolina Green Party says a Democratic Party lawsuit that seeks to eject his party from the ballot is frivolous and could be a sign of things to come. The North Carolina Democratic Party is suing the State Board of Elections...
Colorado recount produces no change in Republican primary races
(The Center Square) – Recounts in two Republican primary races produced no change in results, the Colorado secretary of state announced on Thursday. The office conducted recounts for the Republican secretary of state primary and state Senate District 9 in El Paso County, confirming that Pam Anderson and Paul Lundeen won their races, respectively.
Connecticut adds hotline, website in response to abortion ruling
(The Center Square) – A new online resource is available for people needing abortion information in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade the state has responded with a website providing reproductive rights information, along with a toll-free hotline, for individuals seeking abortion-related resources in Connecticut.
VA 18-22 population went down, but voter registration went up
(The Center Square) – The number of Virginians aged between 18 and 22 decreased from 2012 to 2020, but the number of registered voters in that age range skyrocketed during that time period. In 2012, there were 587,901 Virginians aged between 18 and 22, but that number went down...
More endorsements, more rallies for Republicans in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – Republican races in Wisconsin are ending with a flurry of activity. Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday jumped into Wisconsin's Republican race for Assembly Speaker by endorsing incumbent Robin Vos' opponent. “Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District has a rising patriotic candidate named Adam Steen, who is...
Ohio lawmakers want to create tax breaks for energy development
(The Center Square) – Saying communities in Ohio have been denied economic development and job growth opportunities because of energy issues, two Ohio lawmakers announced legislation Friday that would provide taxpayer incentives to grow energy infrastructure in the state. Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, and Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, called areas...
Legislative special session likely to deal with Eastern Kentucky flooding
(The Center Square) – A special session of the Kentucky General Assembly will likely need to be called to provide relief for the counties and communities ravaged by flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. The recovery process continues across 13 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said....
Virginia colleges, universities eager to establish K-12 lab schools
(The Center Square) – Higher education institutions from across Virginia have begun the initial planning stages to establish K-12 lab schools as they await guidance from the Virginia Department of Education. More than 30 schools have expressed interest in creating lab schools, which would be public schools run by...
California Propositions 26 and 27 become the most expensive ballot measures since 1999
Committees supporting and opposing California Propositions 26 and 27, which would enact in-person and mobile sports betting respectively, have raised over $256.4 million, becoming the most expensive ballot measures in California history. The committees eclipsed the 2020 app-based drivers initiative, Proposition 22, which raised $224.3 million. Proposition 26, backed by...
Michigan library faces closure after voters reject millage over LGBTQ literature
(The Center Square) – Patmos Library in Michigan's Jamestown Township may face closure next year after voters rejected a millage renewal on Tuesday in protest of some graphic LGTBQ content in the library’s collection. Voters defeated the millage by 62% to 37%, or 763 votes. Bridge Michigan reported...
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds
(The Center Square) – Illinois' biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
Survey: Iowa shoppers’ top food production concern is government regulations that raise food costs
(The Center Square) – Eight in 10 Iowa shoppers say they are concerned about government regulation that increases food costs, Iowa Farm Bureau found in survey results it released this week. That’s up from 62% last year, the farm organization reported. While last year’s survey found grocery shoppers ranked...
Weaker outlook impacting New York economically
(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released an update to the state’s five-year financial plan earlier this week, and it shows the current economic conditions will likely have long-term implications for the state. While the current fiscal year’s budget remains balanced, the state’s Division of...
Audit report: Police pension error means a $75,000 repayment to Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – City pension rules and details can make for dull reading, but a recent auditor general’s report shows the costs of a mistake. A compliance audit of the Waynesburg Borough Police Pension Plan form, in southwest Pennsylvania, that covered 2017-21 noted that an error led to a $75,000 overpayment, which must be repaid to the state with interest.
Report: Hard to find rentals in New Hampshire's tight housing market
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's rental housing market is tightening with a new report showing median prices continuing to skyrocket amid a lack of inventory. The report, released by New Hampshire Housing, says the median cost of a two-bedroom apartment in the Granite State has risen to $1,584 a month – a nearly 6% increase over the previous year.
Iowan asks residents to confirm broadband service speeds this month
(The Center Square) – The state of Iowa invites Iowans to report whether the state’s account of broadband availability matches the service at their homes and businesses. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer announced the new broadband map’s release Tuesday.
Pritzker denies knowing about work comp fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he doesn’t know anything other than what’s been reported by the media in the allegations of worker's compensation fraud against a former state employee that touches his office. This, as a lawsuit alleging Pritzker’s administration was complicit continues on...
Stop producing 'forever chemicals' says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
Leaders grieve Walorski’s death; Indiana sheriff releases new details on crash
(The Center Square) – State and federal leaders from both parties have expressed grief over the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana’s second congressional district, while the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department released a correction on details of the crash that resulted in the death of the 58-year-old lawmaker and three others Wednesday.
