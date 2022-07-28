Op-Ed: Passage of the CHIPS Act is not economically smart

www.thecentersquare.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
thecentersquare.com
Not all in Ohio happy with federal CHIPS Act passage
(The Center Square) – Intel is ready to move forward with its planned $20 billion new plant in central Ohio after Congress moved forward with the CHIPS Act this week, but some Ohio congressmen believe giving money to big business was the wrong move. U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, Warren...
Business Insider
Sen. Josh Hawley becomes first senator to oppose Finland and Sweden joining NATO as Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine approaches the 6-month mark
Writing for the National Interest, Hawley said that "America's greatest foreign adversary doesn't loom over Europe."
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
thecentersquare.com
Think tank: Democrats have the advantage going into Washington primaries
(The Center Square) – Andrew Villeneuve, founder and executive director of Redmond-based Northwest Progressive Institute, says polls show Democrats with a clear advantage in Washington state. He is careful, however, not to make any predictions about the results of Tuesday’s primary election that will see voters whittle down a...
Biden: Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in U.S. strike in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, President Joe Biden said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
thecentersquare.com
Maryland ARPA financial report sent to U.S. Treasury
(The Center Square) – A report detailing how Maryland spent American Rescue Plan Act dollars has been transmitted to the U.S. Treasury. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, serving out the final months of his second term in office, says the report details where the state spent ARPA funds from March 3, 2021, through June 30; it includes planned appropriations for fiscal year 2023.
Russia Is Building ‘Ghost Bridges’ With Radar Reflectors In Ukraine
PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION.After two strategic bridges in occupied Kherson were crated by Ukraine, Russia deployed radar reflectors as crude and puzzling countermeasure.
World ‘one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’, UN chief says
The United Nations’ secretary general, António Guterres, has warned that a misunderstanding could spark nuclear destruction, as the United States, Britain and France urged Russia to stop “its dangerous nuclear rhetoric and behaviour”. At the opening of a key nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference in New...
How Ayman Zawahiri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of Al Qaeda
At Al Qaeda, Ayman Zawahiri brought tactics and organizational skills needed to forge militants into a network of cells in countries around the world.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia localities receive their allocations opioid settlement payments
(The Center Square) – Virginia localities have begun receiving payments from an opioid-related settlement with three distributors, which are separate from the state funding and total more than $4 million in the first installment. McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health agreed to pay the commonwealth and its localities about $530...
thecentersquare.com
Bonta announces federal halt to oil and gas drilling in central California
(The Center Square) – New oil and gas leasing in central California will be prohibited until the U.S. Bureau of Land Management conducts a more thorough review of the impact of drilling in the region under a settlement agreement announced Monday. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a federal...
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island governor urges electric company to provide relief to customers
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s governor is urging the state’s utility commission to reconsider a planned rate increase. Gov. Dan McKee, up for reelection this fall, said Monday he wants the Public Utilities Commission to provide relief for the state’s residents even as Rhode Island Energy has requested for a 47% rate increase that would go into effect Oct. 1.
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Abbott invites Democratic mayors of NYC, WDC to Texas’ southern border
(The Center Square ) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday sent a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, inviting them to visit Texas’ southern border to see the humanitarian crisis firsthand. While Adams and Bowser are concerned about receiving...
