Video shows woman taking wallet

Pursuit on July 30, 2022
On July 30, 2022, the Sidney Police Department received notification that a white Dodge Charger with Ohio license plate PCTWLV3 had fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) around the 111 mile marker (MM) on I-75 southbound. The vehicle had traveled at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A traffic stop lead to a felony drug arrest Friday evening just before 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle make an improper turn from North Elm Street onto West Sandusky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Mertz, 42, of Bellefontaine. He told authorities...
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
Two land in jail after traffic stop
Jacqueline S. Edmister, 49, at large, and Aaron M. Mertz, 42, of 520 Eastern Ave., were arrested Friday after a 5:50 p.m. traffic stop. An officer of the Bellefontaine Police Department observed Mertz driving a northbound sedan from Elm Street onto eastbound Sandusky Avenue, traveling into the center lane rather than the curb lane.
Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply
GREENVILLE — Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply. Nicholas R. Neal, 27, entered a guilty plea via video conference on Monday to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Neal was currently serving an intervention sentence for one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
Police investigating after speed trailer vandalized in Covington
COVINGTON — An investigation is underway after a speed trailer was vandalized in Covington. According to Covington police, on the early morning of Thursday, June 30, a speed trailer was vandalized to the point that it is unusable. The speed trailer was on North Main Street south of West...
Lock your cars: Fairborn police seek theft suspects
According to the Fairborn Police Department, the City of Fairborn alone has had seven such incidents in the past month.
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
Local gas stations sell alcohol to underage customers
Two local gas stations were charged with selling beer or intoxicating liquor to an underage person Friday night in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police were conducting a compliance check investigation with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) on multiple businesses within the city. The compliance check was to ensure businesses were confirming a person attempting to purchase alcohol and/or tobacco was not underage.
Police investigating shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Monday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting in the 600 block of Yale Avenue. The shooting was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch was unable to confirm how...
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Thefts from vehicles lead to Delphos drug bust
DELPHOS — Delphos City Police detectives seized a large amount of marijuana, as well as marijuana cultivation equipment and stolen property from a residence in the 200 block of West Clime Street on Friday morning. Delphos City Police had been investigating a series of thefts from parked vehicles which...
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
Person shot in North Hilltop after online sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center after an online sale became violent. Police confirm that a person was shot at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday on North Oakley Avenue in North Hilltop. They believe the shooting happened during a transaction initiated online.
'A hero in the community': Funeral held for Clark County deputy killed in standoff
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — More than a thousand people showed up to First Christian Church in Springfield to pay their respects to a Clark County deputy who was killed in the line of duty during a standoff last week. The sheriff's office responded to a report of a woman...
At least 1 person hurt in stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Dayton, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place in the 200 block of Chain Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. At least one person was taken to...
12-year-old bicyclist transported after being struck by car
Lucas C. Chamberlin, 12, of Huntsville, was transported by BMRT EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries sustained after his bicycle was struck by a car Saturday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Lucas was operating a northbound bicycle about 11 a.m. in...
OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua
Russells Point police: Motorist charged with possession of cocaine
Michael Golden, 23, Lewistown, was charged with possession of cocaine related to a traffic stop Wednesday evening. Officers of the Russells Point Police Department observed a Black Equinox with a defective loud exhaust and expired tags. They initiated a traffic stop for the violations on U.S. Route 33 near Sunnyside Avenue.
Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
