Video shows woman taking wallet

GREENVILLE — Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply. Nicholas R. Neal, 27, entered a guilty plea via video conference on Monday to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Neal was currently serving an intervention sentence for one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO