Bellefontaine, OH

Video shows woman taking wallet

By BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine Examiner
 5 days ago
www.examiner.org

sidneyoh.com

Pursuit on July 30, 2022

On July 30, 2022, the Sidney Police Department received notification that a white Dodge Charger with Ohio license plate PCTWLV3 had fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) around the 111 mile marker (MM) on I-75 southbound. The vehicle had traveled at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
SIDNEY, OH
peakofohio.com

Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest

A traffic stop lead to a felony drug arrest Friday evening just before 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle make an improper turn from North Elm Street onto West Sandusky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Mertz, 42, of Bellefontaine. He told authorities...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Two land in jail after traffic stop

Jacqueline S. Edmister, 49, at large, and Aaron M. Mertz, 42, of 520 Eastern Ave., were arrested Friday after a 5:50 p.m. traffic stop. An officer of the Bellefontaine Police Department observed Mertz driving a northbound sedan from Elm Street onto eastbound Sandusky Avenue, traveling into the center lane rather than the curb lane.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
City
Bellefontaine, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bellefontaine, OH
Crime & Safety
Daily Advocate

Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply

GREENVILLE — Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply. Nicholas R. Neal, 27, entered a guilty plea via video conference on Monday to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Neal was currently serving an intervention sentence for one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
GREENVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Local gas stations sell alcohol to underage customers

Two local gas stations were charged with selling beer or intoxicating liquor to an underage person Friday night in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police were conducting a compliance check investigation with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) on multiple businesses within the city. The compliance check was to ensure businesses were confirming a person attempting to purchase alcohol and/or tobacco was not underage.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Monday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting in the 600 block of Yale Avenue. The shooting was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch was unable to confirm how...
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County

LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Thefts from vehicles lead to Delphos drug bust

DELPHOS — Delphos City Police detectives seized a large amount of marijuana, as well as marijuana cultivation equipment and stolen property from a residence in the 200 block of West Clime Street on Friday morning. Delphos City Police had been investigating a series of thefts from parked vehicles which...
DELPHOS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Person shot in North Hilltop after online sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center after an online sale became violent. Police confirm that a person was shot at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday on North Oakley Avenue in North Hilltop. They believe the shooting happened during a transaction initiated online.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hurt in stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Dayton, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place in the 200 block of Chain Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. At least one person was taken to...
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

12-year-old bicyclist transported after being struck by car

Lucas C. Chamberlin, 12, of Huntsville, was transported by BMRT EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries sustained after his bicycle was struck by a car Saturday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Lucas was operating a northbound bicycle about 11 a.m. in...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua

MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
PIQUA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Russells Point police: Motorist charged with possession of cocaine

Michael Golden, 23, Lewistown, was charged with possession of cocaine related to a traffic stop Wednesday evening. Officers of the Russells Point Police Department observed a Black Equinox with a defective loud exhaust and expired tags. They initiated a traffic stop for the violations on U.S. Route 33 near Sunnyside Avenue.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
WDTN

Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH

