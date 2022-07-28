Man lodged for domestic violence, assault

Fishing, ropes courses, kayaking, swimming, archery and more were part of the DARE Camp 2022 that took place during the last two weeks at YMCA Camp Willson, 2732 County Road 11. Thirty fifth-graders from around Logan County spent time at the camp with Bellefontaine Police Department school resource officers Pat Tynan, Doug Walters, Allen Huffman, Isaac Chiles and camp staff. Campers learned about drug prevention, good drugs and bad drugs, risk verses reward, team work, leadership and being a good friend. Along with the lessons, students participated in all kinds of outdoor camp activities. “We are not sure who had more fun, the students or the SRO’s,” the officers said. (BPD PHOTOS VIA FACEBOOK)

