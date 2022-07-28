Man lodged for domestic violence, assault

www.examiner.org
Two land in jail after traffic stop
Jacqueline S. Edmister, 49, at large, and Aaron M. Mertz, 42, of 520 Eastern Ave., were arrested Friday after a 5:50 p.m. traffic stop. An officer of the Bellefontaine Police Department observed Mertz driving a northbound sedan from Elm Street onto eastbound Sandusky Avenue, traveling into the center lane rather than the curb lane.
12-year-old bicyclist transported after being struck by car
Lucas C. Chamberlin, 12, of Huntsville, was transported by BMRT EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries sustained after his bicycle was struck by a car Saturday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Lucas was operating a northbound bicycle about 11 a.m. in...
Heartfelt fundraiser returns
The 11th annual Doors of EnCOURAGEment has officially kicked off, with approximately 86 doors set up this weekend around downtown Bellefontaine, with the help of many volunteers. “Please take time the next few weeks to go downtown and enjoy all beautiful art and the love conveyed through the display,” organizers said. The display continues through Saturday, Aug. 27, prior to the public auction of the doors, slated for 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Logan County Fairgrounds show arena. All funds raised support the Logan County Cancer Society to assist county residents with a cancer diagnosis. (EXAMINER PHOTO | STEVE SMITH)
Exchange Club officers installed, honors presented
Ohio Exchange Club District Director Beverly Sewell was in Bellefontaine July 12 to conduct an officer installation ceremony for the Bellefontaine Exchange Club. The club recognized Kyle Springs and Bridget Hawkins for their many years of leadership, alternating as president and vice president. Kim Collum’s years of serving as secretary...
State fair tradition continues
Logan County youths in the Home Strings Youth Dulcimer Club perform Monday at the Ohio State Fair on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources stage, continuing a six year tradition. Students are ages 11-17 and their performance included traditional American and fiddle tunes. Leanna George is the director of the Home Strings. This year’s sponsors include the Bellefontaine Kiwanis Club and the Mad River Valley Dulcimer Society. The dulcimers also recently played for senior citizens at the Logan County Fair. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Eldon R. Prater
Eldon Ray Prater, age 82, of Mt. Victory, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 3, 1940, in Alger, Ohio to the late Tracy and Edythe (Dotson) Prater. On April 3, 1960, Eldon married Helen M. Dunson and she preceded him in death on May 7, 2018.
GriefShare begins new 13-week support group
West Liberty United Methodist Church is once again offering Grief Support through GriefShare — a 13 week seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild life after losing a loved one. Two in-person session times meeting at the church are: Mondays at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 through Nov....
DARE-ing outdoor adventures
Fishing, ropes courses, kayaking, swimming, archery and more were part of the DARE Camp 2022 that took place during the last two weeks at YMCA Camp Willson, 2732 County Road 11. Thirty fifth-graders from around Logan County spent time at the camp with Bellefontaine Police Department school resource officers Pat Tynan, Doug Walters, Allen Huffman, Isaac Chiles and camp staff. Campers learned about drug prevention, good drugs and bad drugs, risk verses reward, team work, leadership and being a good friend. Along with the lessons, students participated in all kinds of outdoor camp activities. “We are not sure who had more fun, the students or the SRO’s,” the officers said. (BPD PHOTOS VIA FACEBOOK)
