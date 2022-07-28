W&M Names New Dean Of Raymond A. Mason School of Business

peninsulachronicle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Amtrak service between Hampton Roads and Washington DC has expandedWatchful EyeNorfolk, VA
VA Attorney Facing Federal Charges In Multi-Million Dollar "Elaborate Tax Scheme"TaxBuzzNewport News, VA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
Local high school step team is national champ again, highlighting commitment on and off stage
10 On Your Side first interviewed the team with they won the first place prize last year alongside their male counterparts the Iconz step team.
Alumni preserve history, legacy of beloved high school in Newport News
HAMPTON, Va. — Memories from a local school live on. More than 100 years have passed since Huntington High School (HHS) opened in Newport News. Those with connections to the former HHS marked a special day, filling the ballrooms at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton for a celebration.
windsorweekly.com
WHS valedictorian, salutatorian honored
Windsor High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian were honored during commencement ceremonies last month at Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton. WHS valedictorian was Eva Fong, daughter of William and Yan Fong of Windsor. She will attend the University of Virginia and study computer science. The salutatorian was McKenzie Powers, daughter of Michael and Heather Powers of Windsor. Powers will also attend the University of Virginia, majoring in biomedical engineering.
13newsnow.com
Finney- Smith honored with display of his accolades at Norcom High
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's no doubt Dorian Finney- Smith has left a profound legacy on the entire Hampton Roads community but after Saturday, he can now say he’s left a physical mark on his hometown. Members of the Portsmouth Public School system and Norcom High gathered at the school Saturday morning to unveil a display dedicated to the NBA star who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peninsulachronicle.com
Greenwood Christian Academy In James City Looking To Expand
JAMES CITY-Greenwood Christian Academy, a private school and day care center located within the Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center in James City County, has plans for expansion. A proposal on the expansion will be heard on Wednesday, August 3 during the next James City County Planning Commission meeting. Want to read...
Virginia Business
Two HBCUs eye region for satellite campus
Northern Virginia economic development officials are working with Virginia’s two public historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to establish a joint satellite campus in the region that officials say would fill a gap in higher-ed offerings in Virginia’s largest population center. The presidents of Virginia State University and...
13newsnow.com
Potential changes to VHSL affecting Hampton Roads programs
NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday the Virginia High School League released a recommended new alignment plan that would go into effect for 2023-24 through 2026-27. Deep Creek, Great Bridge and King’s Fork would rise to Class 5, Phoebus would return to Class 4 while Hickory and Gloucester would drop to Class 4. Furthermore, Kellam and Ocean Lakes would drop from Class 6 to 5, and Grafton and Heritage would fall to Class 3.
Norfolk youth baseball team advances in World Series; fans gather to celebrate
This year's team also punched a ticket to the Senior Little League World Series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rare book by Thomas Jefferson found in library donation box
“We’ve never had an opportunity to acquire an 1829 edition. This publication is essentially a first edition of one of Thomas Jefferson’s little known works.”
NNPS holds summer block party as students prepare for back-to-school season
Newport News Public Schools and its partners are holding a free summer block party Saturday to help students and families prepare for the back-to-school season.
‘American Idol’ hosts virtual ‘Idol Across America’ auditions in Virginia
A search across the country is underway for the next "American Idol" and the search is coming to Virginia next week.
peninsulachronicle.com
Lackey Clinic Expands Free Virtual Urgent Care Program
YORK-Lackey Virtual Urgent Care, which provides free online medical care to those in need, is opening up services to all of Virginia. The program is offered through the Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare facility in York County that serves those who are uninsured. “Our program is designed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jerryratcliffe.com
VCU right-handed reliever Hungate says he’s transferring to Virginia
Chase Hungate, a member of VCU’s Atlantic 10 baseball championship, announced this weekend via social media that he is transferring to Virginia. Hungate, a rising sophomore, is a 6-foot, 175, right-handed pitcher and infielder from Abingdon. Although he does everything else left-handed, he pitches from the right and does so quite well.
Alexander's, Petersburg mainstay, closes after 45 years
Alexander's owner, 72-year-old Spiros Georgogianis, made the decision to close the restaurant after four decades of serving Greek food to its loyal customers.
WTOP
Advocates, school board members support firing of Va. teacher over refusal to use pronoun
Following the contested termination of a King William County, Virginia, teacher, dozens of groups, including members of Northern Virginia school boards, have come together to show their support for the decision to fire the educator who refused to say a student’s preferred pronoun. LGBTQ advocacy organization Equality Virginia and...
Augusta Free Press
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall
Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.
Swimming advisories issued for these 2 beaches in Virginia
The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach, 225 River Road and Huntington Park Beach, 361 Hornet Circle.
workboat.com
Newport News Shipbuilding announces promotions
Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., recently announced several promotions designed to optimize its shipyard operations and accelerate execution. “We have been on an aggressive journey to transform the way we run our business. Accomplishing this transformation while running our complex business is not a simple task,” Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding, said in a statement announcing the promotions. “Our Navy customer expects us to deliver ships on time and on budget so they can meet the evolving demands of the global security environment. Our ultimate success depends on the acceleration of these efforts led by experienced leaders.”
Comments / 0