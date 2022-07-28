ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

W&M Names New Dean Of Raymond A. Mason School of Business

By Brandy Centolanza
peninsulachronicle.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
peninsulachronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
windsorweekly.com

WHS valedictorian, salutatorian honored

Windsor High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian were honored during commencement ceremonies last month at Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton. WHS valedictorian was Eva Fong, daughter of William and Yan Fong of Windsor. She will attend the University of Virginia and study computer science. The salutatorian was McKenzie Powers, daughter of Michael and Heather Powers of Windsor. Powers will also attend the University of Virginia, majoring in biomedical engineering.
WINDSOR, VA
13newsnow.com

Finney- Smith honored with display of his accolades at Norcom High

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's no doubt Dorian Finney- Smith has left a profound legacy on the entire Hampton Roads community but after Saturday, he can now say he’s left a physical mark on his hometown. Members of the Portsmouth Public School system and Norcom High gathered at the school Saturday morning to unveil a display dedicated to the NBA star who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Williamsburg, VA
Education
City
Williamsburg, VA
Williamsburg, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
peninsulachronicle.com

Greenwood Christian Academy In James City Looking To Expand

JAMES CITY-Greenwood Christian Academy, a private school and day care center located within the Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center in James City County, has plans for expansion. A proposal on the expansion will be heard on Wednesday, August 3 during the next James City County Planning Commission meeting. Want to read...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Two HBCUs eye region for satellite campus

Northern Virginia economic development officials are working with Virginia’s two public historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to establish a joint satellite campus in the region that officials say would fill a gap in higher-ed offerings in Virginia’s largest population center. The presidents of Virginia State University and...
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

Potential changes to VHSL affecting Hampton Roads programs

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday the Virginia High School League released a recommended new alignment plan that would go into effect for 2023-24 through 2026-27. Deep Creek, Great Bridge and King’s Fork would rise to Class 5, Phoebus would return to Class 4 while Hickory and Gloucester would drop to Class 4. Furthermore, Kellam and Ocean Lakes would drop from Class 6 to 5, and Grafton and Heritage would fall to Class 3.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business School#College#Leading University#W M#The College Of Business#Wiliam Mary
peninsulachronicle.com

Lackey Clinic Expands Free Virtual Urgent Care Program

YORK-Lackey Virtual Urgent Care, which provides free online medical care to those in need, is opening up services to all of Virginia. The program is offered through the Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare facility in York County that serves those who are uninsured. “Our program is designed to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
jerryratcliffe.com

VCU right-handed reliever Hungate says he’s transferring to Virginia

Chase Hungate, a member of VCU’s Atlantic 10 baseball championship, announced this weekend via social media that he is transferring to Virginia. Hungate, a rising sophomore, is a 6-foot, 175, right-handed pitcher and infielder from Abingdon. Although he does everything else left-handed, he pitches from the right and does so quite well.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit

The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
workboat.com

Newport News Shipbuilding announces promotions

Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., recently announced several promotions designed to optimize its shipyard operations and accelerate execution. “We have been on an aggressive journey to transform the way we run our business. Accomplishing this transformation while running our complex business is not a simple task,” Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding, said in a statement announcing the promotions. “Our Navy customer expects us to deliver ships on time and on budget so they can meet the evolving demands of the global security environment. Our ultimate success depends on the acceleration of these efforts led by experienced leaders.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy