A “coastal desert landscape,” right around the corner

luxury-houses.net
An Architectural Home in Somis with Panoramic Ocean, Mountain and Farmland Views Selling at $5,985,000
The Home in Somis, a modern masterpiece situated behind gates overlooking the 17th hole at the prestigious world-class Saticoy Golf Club with amazing vistas from every room is now available for sale. This home located at 4941 Northridge Dr, Somis, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eleanor Winnerkrans (Phone: 805-208-7214) & Catherine Fields (Phone: 818-419-1172) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Somis.
point2homes.com
500 West Santa Maria Street 70, Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA, 93060
This beautiful and breezy home in Rancho Santa Paula, a 55+ community, is in a highly sought-after 149 manufactured home park in Santa Paula. Relax at the Pool or Spa and enjoy friendly gatherings at the clubhouse. Over $50,000 of recent upgrades have been made to this home and include; interior/exterior paint, crown molding, wood flooring, an upgraded kitchen, custom-built breakfast bar, sunshades, vertical blinds, bath upgrades, screens, and more. A termite inspection and work was completed on the property less than two years ago. 1300+ sq. ft. floor plan features a primary bedroom and ensuite bath, a 2nd bedroom, separate bath (both feature walk-in showers), large dining area with built-in cabinets, family room, living room, and a cook's kitchen with custom fitted refrigerator. The carport can accommodate up to three vehicles. A large, covered deck, fruit tree backyard, garden sheds, and patio have views of the Santa Paula mountains. Close to downtown Santa Paula, 15 minutes to the beach and Ventura, and easy freeway access make this the perfect location. Small dogs are welcome in the park, and Rancho Sant Paula features a dog park and green space. (Buyer to verify park fees and make an application for approval by the manager of Rancho Santa Paula before close of escrow.) Nothing to do here but enjoy the good life!
sitelinesb.com
Santa Barbara’s Ritziest Sushi Bar Is Now Open
••• The Rosewood Miramar Beach’s sushi restaurant, AMA Sushi, quietly opened last night. From the release: “The restaurant derives its name from the valiant women who swam the ocean to collect fresh seafood for their villages,” and it’s pronounced ah-mah, not A-M-A as in the American Medical Association. “The restaurant is helmed by executive chef Kentaro Ikuta who hails from Osaka where he refined his craft before moving to California, spending the last thirteen years at Michelin-starred omakase concepts. Chef Ikuta is joined by chef de cuisine Scott Yonamine, who was most recently in Tokyo at Musahi Sushi, and sushi chef Wendy Ramos from Southern California’s renowned Nobu Malibu. […] AMA Sushi can be experienced a la carte or as an omakase meal.” I couldn’t get my hands on the menu, but I did find out that the two-hour omakase option is $185 per person, excluding beverages (and presumably gratuity and tax), and there’s a sake pairing for $130. To put the price in some perspective, Caruso’s and Sushi Bar Montecito are each $145 per person. I’m not generally inclined to drop that kind of money on sushi, so if you go, let’s hear what you thought. A photo of the à la carte menu would be welcome, too. (Photos by Jakob Layman.)
idesignarch.com
Mediterranean-Style Mansion on a Grand Estate in Montecito
Solana Estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California is situated on an 11-acre private knoll top with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains. Built in 1914 by Santa Barbara native Frederick Forrest Peabody and designed by architect Francis T. Underhill, the 22,000-square-foot estate at 256 Eucalyptus Hill Drive once served as the site of an American think tank, with visiting guests such as Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy.
Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair returns midweek after a few years of COVID cancellations. The 145th fair will begin its 12 day run on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The fairgrounds, also known as Seaside Park, is located by the beach in Ventura. That's why the fair's public relations and marketing director James Lockwood recommends trying the The post Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Anyone Want to Buy a Polo Field?
••• Cancha De Estrellas, west of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, is on the market for $50 million. According to the listing, the 61.2-acre property “combines the decadence of Rodeo Drive with the surrounding natural beauty”; it includes two polo fields, over 100 horse stalls, a “scoreboard lounge,” and, if the photos are any indication, an Airstream. (Don’t come a-knockin’….) The listing says one house could be built on each of the two parcels, but I think it’s likelier to end up as a another rich person’s plaything.
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?
Windmills, bakeries, and gnomes are all things that come to my mind when I think of Solvang, a town that’s been coined as the Danish capital of America. Solvang literally translates to sunny fields in Danish and rain or shine, this charming Danish village does resemble a bit of Denmark, which happens to be the name of one of the restaurants here. When I was in my late teens, I had the opportunity of visiting Denmark. I fell in love with the country and the Scandinavian way of life, while Solvang is fuelled by tourism and a bit exaggerated and in some ways culturally inaccurate of present-day Denmark. It still brings a hidden charm and a unique notion of feeling like you’ve stepped into an entirely different world. During the Christmas holiday, I came with my family and decided to take a few trips to the center of Solvang. I had a lot of fun immersing myself in the town and revisiting places that I have been fond of since my early childhood.
Santa Barbara Edhat
City of Goleta Welcomes Monarch 1 at Green Ribbon Cutting
The City of Goleta celebrated the unveiling and completion of Monarch 1, the City’s first solar array, at a green ribbon-cutting [Wednesday] morning, July 27, 2022, at Goleta City Hall. The event was well-attended (approximately 60 people) and included the entire Goleta City Council, City staff, dignitaries, stakeholders, staff from neighboring jurisdictions, and community members. City of Goleta Planning and Environmental Review Director Peter Imhof and recently retired, former Sustainability Manager Cindy Moore had the honor of officially cutting the green ribbon underneath the new installation, followed by cheers from the audience. Thanks to KEYT for capturing the moment with this video clip: https://youtu.be/ydSy9Hkra2k.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jeff Shaffer Got the 20-Year Itch — Again
Every 20 years or so, Jeff Shaffer gets an itch. For the last two decades, he has been the most visible face forward for S.B. ACT — also known as Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation — a super-group focusing on solving society ills. Shaffer has relentlessly, but quietly, pushed the powers-that-be toward more compassionate responses and effective solutions for those living in town without roofs over their heads. But that’s all about to change.
Laist.com
LA Mountains And Deserts, Expect Rain. Everywhere Else, Maybe
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Unlike most days here in sunny...
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
kclu.org
Ongoing repaving project means traffic delays on section of Highway 101 on South Coast
Late night and early morning drivers on the South Coast could experience some delays during the next two weeks. An ongoing project to repave a section of Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara means southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during some nights. The work is taking...
Santa Barbara Zoo giraffe loses its baby during childbirth
A 14-year-old giraffe at the Santa Barbara Zoo lost her calf during childbirth late Wednesday night. The post Santa Barbara Zoo giraffe loses its baby during childbirth appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal
A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at...
Santa Barbara Independent
La Cumbre Plaza Pitched as 1,900-Unit Housing-Crisis Savior
The City of Santa Barbara was forced to reckon with its own reality with the upcoming Housing Element, where it would have to prove it could meet the state’s Regional Needs Housing Allocation (RHNA) number of 8,001 units by 2031. Part of its plan to fulfill that quota, as revealed in the first draft of the Housing Element presented to the City Council on Tuesday, is a reenvisioned version of La Cumbre Plaza as a 1,900-unit housing juggernaut.
pacbiztimes.com
Yardi family buys landmark Santa Barbara Riviera property
The courtyard at Riviera Park in Santa Barbara. (courtesy photo) One of the crown jewels of Santa Barbara commercial real estate has changed ownership from one prominent South Coast family to another. Riviera Park, which housed the original buildings of what would later become UC Santa Barbara, was sold on July 22 for an undisclosed…
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Montecito Murder Victim Apparently Ends Up All Alone
Phew. I’m so relieved that the eye-popping inflation we’ve been experiencing for the last six months is just “a transition into stable and steady growth.” Life may be easier when you’re delusional, but the bills are still bills in a recession by any other name.
Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s asymptomatic
Santa Barbara Mayor, Randy Rowse, said that he tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an at-home test on Friday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s asymptomatic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
The Need For Speed Meets Weed In Simi Valley
Simi Valley police say a stolen vehicle investigation uncovered an illegal marijuana grow. They say that investigators from VENCATT, the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force, were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation at "Exotic Motorsports Collision Center" at 4610 East Los Angeles Avenue when they smelled something funny. It was...
venturabreeze.com
Vehicle collides into tree on Harbor Blvd
On July 22,at 7:16am, the Ventura Police Department Command Center received a call of a vehicle into a tree on Harbor Blvd. near the intersection of Schooner Drive. The driver and sole occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ventura Fire Department. At this time, traffic collision investigators...
