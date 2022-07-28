A “coastal desert landscape,” right around the corner

Windmills, bakeries, and gnomes are all things that come to my mind when I think of Solvang, a town that’s been coined as the Danish capital of America. Solvang literally translates to sunny fields in Danish and rain or shine, this charming Danish village does resemble a bit of Denmark, which happens to be the name of one of the restaurants here. When I was in my late teens, I had the opportunity of visiting Denmark. I fell in love with the country and the Scandinavian way of life, while Solvang is fuelled by tourism and a bit exaggerated and in some ways culturally inaccurate of present-day Denmark. It still brings a hidden charm and a unique notion of feeling like you’ve stepped into an entirely different world. During the Christmas holiday, I came with my family and decided to take a few trips to the center of Solvang. I had a lot of fun immersing myself in the town and revisiting places that I have been fond of since my early childhood.

SOLVANG, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO