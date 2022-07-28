Delta dedicates new plane to World Series champion Atlanta Braves

www.wtoc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
Delta to offer 2 new direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will soon offer two new, never-before-operated direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Passengers will be able to add these nonstop flights to their bucket lists: Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Dec. 17 and Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, starting next May, according to a release from Delta.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
wtoc.com
Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled. The festival issued a statement on social media stating the festival had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond [its] control.” It was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18. Artists confirmed with CBS46 that they were told by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tractor-trailer splits in half on I-285 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer split in half during the morning rush hour on Monday causing major delays as crews worked to remove it. It happened on Interstate 285 westbound just past Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Only one far left lane was open and the delays extended beyond I-85 and impacted...
saportareport.com
I voted for More MARTA, not less MARTA
I voted for More MARTA, not less MARTA. And like me, so many of you did too. More MARTA, the 40-year program funded by a half-penny tax to fund transit in the City of Atlanta, passed in 2016 with 71 percent of the vote. And ever since, Atlanta’s citizens have been paying to implement the plan. More MARTA provides a chance to leverage our existing rail system to achieve last and first mile connectivity for people in all of Atlanta’s neighborhoods.
secretatlanta.co
4 Stunning Speakeasies With The Best Cocktails In Atlanta
Atlanta is no stranger to sexy ambiances and instagrammable moments. Atlanta is constantly proving that it’s one of the best cities to live in. Whether you are young professional or a retiree, Atlanta has something for everybody. Speakeasy’s are no strangers to this budding social scene and below you will find 4 speakeasy’s in Atlanta that have some of the most amazing and beautiful drinks this city has to offer.
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning singer Kandi Burruss provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning singer and TV personality Kandi Burruss and her foundation Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children at the back-to-school giveaway at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center in East Point on Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to give back...
RELATED PEOPLE
1 Person Killed In A Car Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The officials are responding to a fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed one life. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton street, south of Interstate 20, on Friday night.
Organizers cancel Music Midtown over ‘circumstances beyond our control’
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.”
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
The following vehicle(s) have been impounded at Quick Drop Impounding
The following vehicle(s) have been impounded at Quick Drop Impounding, Towing, and Recovery (2481 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers GA 30012) and will be deemed abandoned if not redeemed within one week from this ad's date. 2011 Chrysler 200 Blue (Dk) TAG# RLW 3721 GA V.I.N. # 1C3BC4FBXBN557900 removed from 3859 FLATSHOALS PKWAY, DECATUR GA 30034. 2008 Lincoln MKX Tan TAG# CHF9946 V.I.N. # 2LMDU88C48BJ37102 removed from 2481 OLD COVINGTON HWY SW, CONYERS GA 30012. 2012 Dodge JOURNEY Red TAG# CMY3773 GA V.I.N. # 3C4PDCAB2CT361256 removed from 3841 Kesington Rd Decatur GA 30032. 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Tan TAG# V.I.N. # 1GNEC13T6YJ117507 removed from 2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. 2012 Nissan Sentra Silver TAG# RSX3868 GA V.I.N. # 3N1AB6AP3CL725874 removed from 3613 SHEPHERDS PATH DECATUR 30032. 2012 BMW 5-Series White TAG# RTT2730 GA V.I.N. # WBAFR7C50CC810941 removed from 3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. 2013 Infiniti JX 35 Green (Lt) TAG# CNY1633 GA V.I.N. # 5N1AL0MN0DC323272 removed from 60 Paschal Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. 2011 Ford Mustang Silver TAG# GA V.I.N. # 1ZVBP8AM5B5166375 removed from 1875 E Pleasant Hill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349. 2008 Dodge Charger Blue (Dk) TAG# RUC1421 GA V.I.N. # 2B3KA43R48H115670 removed from 4373 Glenwood Rd, Decatur, GA 30032. 2009 Chevrolet IMPALA White TAG# RVD0019 GA V.I.N. # 2G1WB57N691100052 removed from 100 Walden Brook Dr, Stonecrest, GA 30038. 2003 GMC Yukon Brown (Dk) TAG# V.I.N. # 1GKFK16Z13J247580 removed from 4946 Snapfinger Woods Decatur GA 30035. 2008 Nissan VERSA Black TAG# RYB5447 GA V.I.N. # 3N1BC11E98L428246 removed from 3073 Washington Rd, East Point, GA 30344. 2005 Nissan Murano White TAG# V.I.N. # JN8AZ08W75W434329 removed from 3901 CAMPBELLTON RD . 2006 Nissan Pathfinder White TAG# 3BH8949 AL V.I.N. # 5N1AR18U46C603642 removed from 4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349. 2018 Hyundai Elantra White TAG# CMY4326 GA V.I.N. # KMHH35LE0JU058078 removed from 4634 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058. 2003 GMC Savana White TAG# BDU1898 GA V.I.N. # 1GTFG25T031210424 removed from 4607 Peachtree Pl Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA 30360. 2007 Dodge Charger Gray TAG# RVZ4524 GA V.I.N. # 2B3KA43GX7H867323 removed from 2530 S. HAIRSTON RD.. 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Silver TAG# RUL8797 GA V.I.N. # 1G1AK15F077312637 removed from 7290 Southlake Pkwy, Morrow, GA 30260. 2003 GMC Yukon Tan TAG# PZK4480 GA V.I.N. # 1GKEC16Z43R169516 removed from 100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA 30058. 2006 Ford Mustang Blue (Lt) TAG# V.I.N. # 1ZVFT80N465176800 removed from 2968 N DECATUR RD SUITE E, DECATUR GA 30033. 2003 Honda Civic Tan TAG# V.I.N. # JHMES96623S006244 removed from 1310 Wood Bend Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083. 2008 Ford Focus Blue (Dk) TAG# OP69F9 TN V.I.N. # 1FAHP33N28W225767 removed from 740 McDonough Pkwy, McDonough, GA 30253. 2008 Chrysler Town & Country Silver TAG# PA V.I.N. # 2A8HR54P48R141144 removed from 1000 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Riverdale, GA 30296. 2007 GMC Envoy Silver TAG# PZP6380 GA V.I.N. # 1GKDT13S572214464 removed from 3718 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. 2008 Chevrolet IMPALA Gray TAG# V.I.N. # 2G1WT58K889175515 removed from 3859 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. 929-77060 7/31 8/7/2022.
theatlanta100.com
Will Georgia get a new railroad hub?
If you looked at a route map for Amtrak in 1972 compared to today, you’d find not much is different. But the train company wants to change that with “Amtrak Connect US,” a $75 billion expansion plan that will add new train lines and hubs so the rest of the country has better connectivity, resembling that found in the Northeast.
theatlanta100.com
Tropical-style resort arrives in downtown Atlanta
Wyndham Destinations recently opened a new dually branded downtown resort, Wyndham-Margaritaville Atlanta. The 22-story building houses Club Wyndham Atlanta with an upscale contemporary design and a casual luxury-style Margaritaville Vacation Club®. Described by the brands as an “urban oasis,” the property debuts as Atlanta’s first vacation club resort....
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theatlanta100.com
Support and enjoy Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta
Black Restaurant Week – Atlanta returns for its fifth year Aug. 5-14 to celebrate African American, African and Caribbean influences in Atlanta’s culinary industry. The 10-day event also seeks to educate consumers and foodies on the abundance of cultural cuisines in the local food scene. With less than...
Auburn football: Potential positive sign Bo Hughley is flipping from Georgia
Auburn football just had its signature recruiting event, Big Cat Weekend, to conclude the month of July. It may be set to do its job, as the No. 98 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 13 offensive tackle, and the No. 6 player in Georgia could be flipping from Georgia to the Plains.
247Sports
First Official Visitor of Jonas Hayes Era Arrives Saturday
Georgia State Basketball Head Coach Jonas Hayes will have many firsts in his career at GSU and another first gets checked off his list on Saturday as he and his staff will host his first Official Visitor this weekend as Grovetown High School Guard Vashon Ferguson is set to arrive in Atlanta on Saturday morning.
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
Comments / 0