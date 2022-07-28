Are we set for a general strike?

www.bbc.co.uk
Panama teachers end long strike that set off wider protests
Panama’s teachers will return to the classroom Tuesday after a month-long strike supported by a number of other sectors that blocked commerce and snarled the capital with traffic over the high cost of living and government corruption.The teacher walkout started what became the largest social protest that Panama had seen in years. Educators said they were fed up with the soaring prices for gasoline, food and medicine and wanted more investment in education.The teachers were eventually joined by construction workers and Indigenous groups, as well as frustrated average Panamanians. They erected highway roadblocks that froze supply routes and caused...
Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt backs Liz Truss to be prime minister
Liz Truss has received a boost in her bid to become the next prime minister after her candidacy was backed by former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt. The trade minister was knocked out of the race after finishing third behind Ms Truss and ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak. Ms Mordaunt gave Ms Truss...
What the papers say – August 2
The Lionesses’ Euro victory party continues across the mastheads, while Liz Truss continues her run to No 10 with a surprise endorsement.The Daily Mirror says there have been calls for the “brilliant” team to be given honours, while Metro hails the “Dancing Queens” for fronting up to Trafalgar Square after partying all night.Tuesday's front page: Pride of the nation#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/8oLUudlDA5 pic.twitter.com/LZfGmvfhEB— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 1, 2022Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰DANCING QUEENS🔴 Lionesses party with fans a day after Euro 2022 win#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ySGCUP1sNc— Metro (@MetroUK) August 1, 2022Opening goal-scorer Ella Toone is quoted by The Guardian as calling for fans to get...
Truss says best to ignore attention-seeking Sturgeon
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore "attention seeker" Nicola Sturgeon. The foreign secretary criticised Scotland's first minister before ruling out a second independence referendum. Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, Ms Truss described herself as "a child of the Union", having spent some...
The woman declared stateless in India, UK and Uganda
Ila Popat has been living in India for more than five decades. She got married here, had children, obtained an Indian driving licence and even a voter identity card. But she still can't travel abroad as an Indian because she doesn't have a passport, effectively making her stateless. She has...
Teenagers unfairly jailed over chat messages, says MP Lucy Powell
Four teenagers should not have been jailed for eight years for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, a Labour MP says. The young men were convicted over social media messages discussing revenge attacks, sent three days after the death of a friend. In a letter to the justice secretary, Lucy...
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
Archie Battersbee: Government seeks urgent High Court review
The government has asked an out-of-hours High Court judge to review the case of Archie Battersbee, whose life support could be withdrawn on Monday. It comes after the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities asked for treatment to be continued while it considered a complaint. The 12-year-old...
Post Office under pressure over victims' pay-outs
A public inquiry into the Post Office scandal is putting pressure on the company and the government to speed up compensation payments to victims. Chair Sir Wyn Williams will publish a progress report in the coming weeks. If he is unhappy that the Post Office and the government are not...
