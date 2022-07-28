What happened to Annabelle Neilson from Ladies of London?

www.realitytitbit.com
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Big Brother's Aisleyne Horgan Wallace 'broken' after losing fifth baby in tragic miscarriage
Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace has revealed she feels ‘broken’ after tragically suffering a miscarriage. The reality star told fans of the devastating news on Sunday via text on her Instagram Stories, where she explained it “hurts every time, but this time even more”. Aisleyne has...
What happened to Michael Dornellas? Freediver famed for Shark Week
Michael Dornellas was synonymous with Shark Week. As Shark Week draws to an end in 2022, fans want to know more about what happened to him. Michael spent his life appreciating the ocean and dealt with many struggles including being homeless and battling addiction. Speaking in footage he captured himself...
On this day in 2012: Olympic gold for Sir Chris Hoy and Team GB in London
Sir Chris Hoy survived a fright before claiming a fifth Olympic gold medal on this day in 2012.Hoy, Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny won the three-man, three-lap team sprint in London in a world record of 42.60 seconds, beating France in a repeat of the final four years earlier in Beijing.Hindes picked himself up off the track after a poor start in qualifying to help propel Britain to two world records and Olympic gold.In an eventful start to his Olympic career, the specialist starter wobbled out of the start gate and lost control of his bike before tumbling to the...
Chanel’s New Design Talent, Katy Perry’s Mushroom Collab
Click here to read the full article. NEW RECRUIT: Virginie Viard, creative director at Chanel, has added a notable talent to her design team, WWD has learned.More from WWDMargot Robbie's Most Fashionable Moments Over the YearsInside the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists DinnerZosia Mamet, Kyra Sedgwick and More Attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Lunch Alexandre Morgado, a nine-year veteran of Givenchy, has joined the French house to work with Viard on special projects, including VIP dressing. A Chanel spokeswoman confirmed the appointment to WWD, but provided no additional particulars. To be sure, Chanel is very actively dressing its clutch of famous brand...
Markus Birdman: ‘If anything bad happens to a comic, we think: this will make a good routine!’
By mistake really. My girlfriend’s friend thought I was funny and entered me into the Daily Telegraph’s new act competition. Having an essentially heroic disposition, I had a go, and ended up in the final. What’s an important lesson you’ve learned from being a standup?. Never...
When is the Love Island final 2022 UK and how many episodes are left?
Love Island 2022 is nearing its final episodes in July and fans want to know when this year’s final is going to take place. Season 8 has had many ups and downs and the couples remaining at the end of the show have made it through a rollercoaster ride of emotions. From Ekin-Su and Davide’s arguments to Tasha and Andrew’s on-again, off-again relationship, the Islanders have had to work to keep their romances alive.
Kourtney Kardashian shares 'mom and dad' G-Wagons days after Kylie's jet backlash
Kylie Jenner faced criticism for showing “his and hers” private jets and two weeks later, Kourtney Kardashian has flaunted ‘mom and dad’ G-Wagons. As a member of Forbes Under 30 Hall Of Fame, Kylie owning a private jet may be expected. With a net worth of $600M – not one billion – Stormi and her younger brother are set for life.
Beauty and the Geek fans 'really hope' Mike and Heidi are still together
Beauty and the Geek is back in 2022 with a brand new season. Sunday, July 17th saw the show’s eighth season kick-off and Sophie Monk is presenting this year. Fans of the show want to know more about one couple in particular from this year’s cast and that’s Mike and Heidi. So, let’s find out more about whether they are still together.
Drag Race Down Under's 'glow up' as new season hailed 'better' than spinoffs
It’s only been two days since Drag Race Down Under’s premiere of its second season, and it’s already looking more promising than its previous one. The ten contestants are competing for the title of Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar. The new season looks like it promises a lot of drama among Australian Drag Queens, and it has already been named to be a better season that other spinoff shows, according to fans.
My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding's Paddy's hospital dash as he's seen with oxygen mask
Big Fat Gypsy Wedding’s Paddy Doherty has been rushed to hospital for care after fighting Coronavirus. The reality star told fans he is suffering from lung problems as he uploaded a video to social media while wearing an oxygen mask. Paddy, who battled Covid last year, was seen sitting...
America's Got Talent moments worth remembering including 9-year-old Opera singer
During its years on television, America’s Got Talent has witnessed incredible performances, whether that be a magician or Opera Singer. Some of them, even years later, are still living in our heads rent-free. Viewers have seen thousands of auditions and the different stories from each contestant. Some of their...
Big Brother Naija eviction came with a surprise of two new housemates
Brand new seasons of Big Brother have kicked off in both the USA and Nigeria in 2022. The first Big Brother Naija eviction night came around on Sunday, July 31st, however, the show came with quite the surprise for viewers. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is presenting this year’s show which kicked off from Sunday, July 24th.
Caitlyn Jenner celebrates 46 years since historic Olympics win with epic throwback
Caitlyn Jenner stormed to victory at the Olympics 46 years ago today (July 30) and took to Instagram to celebrate her historic win with a seriously epic throwback. Then known as Bruce Jenner before her transition, Caitlyn, 72, made history by winning gold in the decathlon at the 1976 OIympic Games, and setting a new world record in the process.
